    PGH   AU000000PGH3

PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

(PGH)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/15 12:10:24 am
2.52 AUD   -2.33%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pact : 2022 Half-Year Results Presentation

02/15/2022 | 05:34pm EST
16 February, 2022

only2022

HalfYear Results

Sanjay Dayal: Chief Executive Officer

Paul Washer: Chief Financial Officer usenal

Pact Group Holdings Ltd ABN: 55 145 989 644

Important

Information

only

This Presentation contains the summary information about the current activities of Pact Group

Holdings Ltd (Pact) and its subsidiaries (Pact Group). It should be read in conjunction with Pact's

other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the Australian Securities

Exchange (ASX), including the Half Year Consolidated Financial Report and associated Media Release

re eased today, which are available at www.asx.com.au.

No member of the Pact Group gives any warranties in relation to the statements or information

co

tained in this Presentation. The information contained in this Presentation is of a general nature

a

d has been prepared by Pact in good faith and with due care but no representation or warranty,

express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information.

This Presentation is for information purposes only and is not a prospectus, product disclosure statement or other disclosure or offering document under Australian or any other law. This Presentation does not constitute an offer, invitation or recommendation to subscribe for or purchase any security and neither this Presentation nor anything contained in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment.

useThis Presentation is not a recommendation to acquire Pact shares. The information provided in this Pr sentation is not financial product advice and has been prepared without taking into account any r cipient's investment objectives, financial circumstances or particular needs, and should not be considered to be comprehensive or to comprise all the information which a recipient may require in order to make an investment decision regarding Pact shares.

Neither Pact nor any other person warrants or guarantees the future performance of Pact shares nor any return on any investment made in Pact shares. This Presentation may contain certain 'forward- looking statements'. The words 'anticipate', 'believe', 'expect', 'project', 'forecast', 'estimate', 'likely', 'intend', 'should', 'could', 'may', 'target', 'plan' and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Indications of, and guidance on, financial position and performance are also forward-looking statements.

nal

Any forecasts or other forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and may involve significant elements of subjective judgement and assumptions as to future events which may or may not be correct. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Pact and they may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. There can be no assurance that actual outcomes will not differ materially from these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law or regulation (including the ASX Listing Rules), Pact undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Past performance information given in this Presentation is given for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as (and is not) an indication of future performance.

All dollar values are in Australian dollars (A$) unless otherwise stated.

Non IFRS Financial Information

This presentation uses Non-IFRS financial information including EBITDA, EBIT, NPAT, operating cashflow, capex, free cashflow, operating cashflow conversion, gearing, interest cover and net debt. These measures are Non-IFRS key financial performance measures used by Pact, the investment community and Pact's Australian peers with similar business portfolios. Pact uses these measures for its internal management reporting as it better reflects what Pact considers to be its underlying performance.

Underlying EBITDA and underlying EBIT are used to measure segment performance and have been extracted from the Segment Information disclosed in the Half Year Consolidated Financial Report.

All Non-IFRS information has not been subject to review by the Company's external auditor. Refer to page 26 for the reconciliation of underlying EBITDA and underlying EBIT items. Refer to page 27 for the reconciliation of operating cashflows. Refer to page 30 for definitions of non-IFRS financial measures.

2

FY22 First Half

Circular economy strategyprogressing well, challenging half in

onlyContract Manufacturing as expected

Key Messages

use• Underlying EBIT of $83 million delivered in the half, exceeding the Outlook provided at the AGM, with solid performance in Packaging and Materials Handling segments

• Challenging half in Contract Manufacturing as expected, non-cash impairments and write-downs of $65 million after tax recognised

• Widespread and persistent pandemic related challenges, including a disrupted operating environment and significant cost inflation

• Balance sheet remains strong

nal

3

Safety

Targeting

Zero Harm

only

Safety Performance

• LTIFR at 4.4 (FY21 4.2)

• Severity of injuries remains low

• Continued focus on safety culture and processes

COVID-19 Management

• Strict health and safety protocols continue to be

use

maintained at all facilities to protect employees and the

community

• High vaccination rates achieved

• No material impact to operations in the first half, although

the Omicron outbreak is causing workforce availability

challenges early in the 2nd half

nal

4

only

1

Results

Headlines

nal use

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pact Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 22:33:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 786 M 1 275 M 1 275 M
Net income 2022 85,9 M 61,3 M 61,3 M
Net Debt 2022 673 M 481 M 481 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 4,52%
Capitalization 868 M 620 M 620 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 5 181
Free-Float 49,3%
Technical analysis trends PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,52 AUD
Average target price 3,66 AUD
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Dayal Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Paul Washer Chief Financial Officer
Raphael Geminder Non-Executive Chairman
Margaret Lyndsey Cattermole Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Peter Ling Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD1.98%633
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-15.61%8 424
APTARGROUP, INC.-7.16%7 511
FP CORPORATION-14.03%2 385
SCIENTEX BERHAD-3.13%1 718
EASTERN POLYMER GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-9.82%871