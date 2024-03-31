www.pactindustries.in

Sub: Closure of Trading Window for Designated Persons of the Company as per SEBI (prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Company's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons.

As per the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the code of internal procedures and conduct for prohibition of insider trading in dealing with the securities of the Company, the Trading Window for dealing in the Securities of the Company shall remain closed for all Insiders including Designated Persons and their immediate Relatives from April 1, 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st March, 2024.

