  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Pactiv Evergreen Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PTVE   US69526K1051

PACTIV EVERGREEN INC.

(PTVE)
  Report
Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Completes Divestiture of Ownership Interest in Naturepak Beverage Packaging Co Ltd Joint Venture

03/29/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
LAKE FOREST, Ill., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ: PTVE) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evergreen Packaging International LLC, completed the previously announced sale of its 50 percent interest in Naturepak Beverage Packaging Co Ltd to affiliates of Elopak ASA. Naturepak Beverage Packaging Co Ltd supplies customers in the Middle East and Africa region from manufacturing plants in Morocco and Saudi Arabia. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“The completion of this transaction positions Pactiv Evergreen to focus on our growth in North America where we are established as a leading manufacturer of fresh food and beverage packaging, servicing many of the world’s most beloved brands,” said Michael King, Pactiv Evergreen CEO.

Contacts:

Investors:
Dhaval Patel
732.501.9657
dhaval.patel@pactivevergreen.com

Media:
Beth Kelly
412.303.4771
beth.kelly@pactivevergreen.com

About Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is one of the largest manufacturers of fresh food and beverage packaging in North America. With a team of approximately 16,000 employees, the Company produces a broad range of on-trend and feature-rich products that protect, package and display food and beverages for today’s consumers. Its products, many of which are made with recycled, recyclable or renewable materials, are sold to a diversified mix of customers, including restaurants, foodservice distributors, retailers, food and beverage producers, packers and processors. Learn more at www.pactivevergreen.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 890 M - -
Net income 2022 149 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 033 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 4,07%
Capitalization 1 742 M 1 742 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 16 200
Free-Float 23,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 9,82 $
Average target price 12,19 $
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J King President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Ragen Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan D. Rich Chairman
Douglas E. Owenby Chief Operating Officer
LeighAnne G. Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACTIV EVERGREEN INC.-22.56%1 742
BALL CORPORATION-3.11%29 963
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.16.20%15 722
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-19.89%14 289
SEALED AIR CORPORATION2.64%10 282
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-17.65%8 040