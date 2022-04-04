Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Pacton Gold Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAC   CA69526L4001

PACTON GOLD INC.

(PAC)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/04 01:24:15 pm EDT
0.41 CAD   -1.20%
05:48pPACTON GOLD : Closes $3m Flow-Through Financing
PU
03/24Pacton Gold Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended November 30, 2021
CI
03/14Pacton Arranges $4m Financing
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pacton Gold : Closes $3m Flow-Through Financing

04/04/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Pacton Gold Closes $3m Flow-Through Financing

Vancouver, British Columbia, April 4, 2022 - Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV: PAC, OTC: PACXF, FSE: 2NKN) (the "Company" or "Pacton") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases of March 11, 2022, it has closed the flow-through portion of its private placement. The Company issued 8,333,333 flow-through shares (each a "FT Share") at $0.36 per FT Share for total proceeds of $3,000,000.

The gross proceeds from the issuance of the FT Shares will be used for Canadian Exploration Expenses and will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures", as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

All securities issued under the private placement will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring on July 31, 2022.

About Pacton Gold

Pacton Gold is a Canadian exploration company with key strategic partners focused on the exploration and development of high-grade gold properties located in the Red Lake gold rush in Ontario, Canada. The Company also owns a strategic portfolio of prospective projects in the district-scale Pilbara gold rush in Western Australia.

On Behalf of the Board of Pacton Gold Inc.

Nav Dhaliwal
Interim President and CEO

For more information, please contact 1-(855)-584-0258 or [email protected].

This news release may contain or refer to forward-looking information based on current expectations, including, but not limited to the Company achieving success in exploring its properties and the impact on the Company of these events, including the effect on its share price. Forward-looking information is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, as actual results may differ materially from forecasted results. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances. References to other issuers with nearby projects is for information purposes only and there are no assurances the Company will achieve similar results.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Pacton Gold Inc. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 21:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PACTON GOLD INC.
05:48pPACTON GOLD : Closes $3m Flow-Through Financing
PU
03/24Pacton Gold Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended November 30, 2021
CI
03/14Pacton Arranges $4m Financing
AQ
03/11PACTON GOLD : Reprices Flow-Through Financing
PU
03/11PACTON GOLD : Arranges $4m Financing
PU
03/11Pacton Gold Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 4 million in funding
CI
02/24Pacton Mobilizes Drill Rig to the Red Lake Gold Project, Commences Drilling
AQ
02/23Pacton Gold Inc. Mobilizes Drill Rig to the Red Lake Gold Project
CI
02/23PACTON GOLD : Mobilizes Drill Rig to the Red Lake Gold Project; Commences Drilling
PU
02/15Pacton Gold Inc. to Commence 10,000 M Drill Program at Red Lake Gold Project, Ontario
CI
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 17,1 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart PACTON GOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
Pacton Gold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Navjit Dhaliwal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
P. Joseph Meagher Chief Financial Officer
R. Dale Ginn Director
Richard Albert Boulay Independent Director
Peter Caldbick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACTON GOLD INC.-15.31%14
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION17.05%31 328
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED31.99%13 965
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC13.99%6 291
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP., LTD.-3.77%6 034
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED6.65%5 948