Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PacWest Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PACW   US6952631033

PACWEST BANCORP

(PACW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:29:07 2023-05-05 pm EDT
5.845 USD   +84.38%
05:05pJobs Data Send Equities Higher as Bank Stocks Rebound
MT
04:59pDow has best day since Jan. 6 after Apple rally, jobs data
RE
04:58pS&P 500 Down For The Week on Concerns About Further Banking Contagion, Interest Rates
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dow has best day since Jan. 6 after Apple rally, jobs data

05/05/2023 | 04:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Regional banks rebound after bruising selloff

* U.S. employers add 253,000 jobs in April

* Indexes: Dow up 1.7%, S&P 500 up 1.9%, Nasdaq up 2.3%

(New throughout, updates with official closing prices, volume, details on regional banks' rally, earnings graphic)

NEW YORK May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied on Friday, with the Dow posting its biggest one-day percentage gain since Jan. 6, as shares of Apple surged more than 4% after upbeat results and U.S. jobs data pointed to a resilient labor market.

Adding to the bullish momentum, regional bank shares rebounded from declines tied to the collapse of First Republic Bank. Analysts upgraded a number of lenders they said were oversold.

PacWest Bancorp rallied 81.7% and Western Alliance Bancorp jumped 49.2%, while the KBW regional bank index advanced 4.7%.

Apple's quarterly results also cheered investors worried about a potential recession. The iPhone maker's shares hit their highest level in about nine months, and the stock ended up 4.7% in its biggest daily percentage gain since November.

The stock was the biggest positive influence on all three major U.S. stock indexes.

The U.S. Labor Department report showed job growth accelerated in April and wage gains increased solidly, suggesting the labor market has stayed strong despite recent interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

With the jobs report, "it's about the state of the U.S. economy, and what we saw today suggests it's in a better position than previously expected," said Kristina Hooper, chief global market Strategist at Invesco in New York.

Investors have been worried that the rate hikes may eventually push the economy into recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 546.64 points, or 1.65%, to 33,674.38, the S&P 500 gained 75.03 points, or 1.85%, to 4,136.25 and the Nasdaq Composite added 269.02 points, or 2.25%, to 12,235.41.

The Cboe Volatility index registered its biggest one-day decline since March 16.

The Dow and S&P 500 still registered losses for the week, however, while the Nasdaq ended with a slight gain for the week.

On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank raised rates by 25 basis points as expected, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted it was too early to say with certainty that the rate-hike cycle was over as inflation remains the chief concern.

Apple drove gains in other tech shares, but all 11 major S&P sectors were higher on the day.

The estimated decline in first-quarter S&P 500 earnings has been getting smaller since the start of the reporting season and is now at just 0.7% year-over-year, Refinitiv data showed on Friday.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 10.57 billion shares, compared with the 10.70 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 4.95-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.75-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 13 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 87 new highs and 104 new lows.

(Additional reporting by Ankika Biswas and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru and Sinead Carew in New York; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Shounak Dasgupta and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 4.69% 173.57 Delayed Quote.28.88%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.78% 0.6748 Delayed Quote.-2.52%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.37% 1.26299 Delayed Quote.3.92%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 1.12% 0.7472 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 1.65% 33674.38 Real-time Quote.0.81%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.05% 1.10174 Delayed Quote.3.42%
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK 8.52% 0.3451 Delayed Quote.-99.73%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.02% 0.012243 Delayed Quote.1.18%
INVESCO LTD. 3.30% 16.57 Delayed Quote.-10.84%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 2.25% 12235.41 Real-time Quote.14.33%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.05% 0.6293 Delayed Quote.-2.21%
PACWEST BANCORP 81.70% 5.76 Delayed Quote.-72.03%
All news about PACWEST BANCORP
05:05pJobs Data Send Equities Higher as Bank Stocks Rebound
MT
04:59pDow has best day since Jan. 6 after Apple rally, jobs data
RE
04:58pS&P 500 Down For The Week on Concerns About Further Banking Contagion, Interest Rates
MT
04:00pWall St ends up sharply with Apple; jobs data suggests strength
RE
03:58pSector Update: Financial Stocks Climbing Late Friday
MT
02:43pWall St rallies with Apple; US jobs data suggests strength
RE
02:07pSector Update: Financial Stocks Rising Friday Afternoon
MT
01:35pJobs, Apple-Led Gains in Technology Lift US Equity Indexes; Soaring Treasury Yields Sig..
MT
01:17pYellen to tell G7 partners: US banking system sound, global o..
RE
01:01pWall St climbs as Apple, regional banks rally; jobs data eases recession worries
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PACWEST BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 048 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 109 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,34x
Yield 2023 29,2%
Capitalization 374 M 374 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,36x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 2 438
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart PACWEST BANCORP
Duration : Period :
PacWest Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACWEST BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 3,17 $
Average target price 14,28 $
Spread / Average Target 351%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul W. Taylor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin L. Thompson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew P. Wagner Executive Chairman
Mark T. Yung Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Susan E. Lester Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACWEST BANCORP-72.03%374
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.40%391 937
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.71%241 436
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.51%215 087
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.61%173 291
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED14.08%154 680
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer