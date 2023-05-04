Advanced search
    PACW   US6952631033

PACWEST BANCORP

(PACW)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:01:48 2023-05-04 pm EDT
3.585 USD   -44.16%
Will another U.S. bank go into failure? PacWest Bancorp looks at "strategic options"
AQ
01:57pSector Update: Financial Stocks Falling Thursday Afternoon
MT
01:37pSector Update: Financial
MT
Factbox-PacWest Bancorp, US regional lender in spotlight

05/04/2023 | 01:16pm EDT
A general view of Pacific Western Bank in Huntington Beach

(Reuters) - PacWest Bancorp said late on Wednesday that it was in talks with potential partners and investors about strategic options after shares of the lender and several other U.S. regional banks tumbled amid fears of a worsening banking crisis.

It has not experienced any unusual deposit outflows since the sale of First Republic Bank to JPMorgan Chase & Co was announced on Monday, PacWest said in a statement.

Here are some details about the bank:

* PacWest is a community bank focused on providing business banking and treasury management services to small, middle-market, and venture-backed businesses.

* At its peak in October 2007, the bank was worth $7.52 billion. PacWest's market value has now fallen to $772 million after its shares tumbled 72% this year.

* According to data from the U.S. Federal Reserve, PacWest was the 53rd largest U.S. bank, as of Dec 31.

* As of March 31, the lender held total deposits of $28.2 billion and total assets of $44.3 billion. Meanwhile, total insured deposits, which have come into focus since the crisis, were about 75% of total deposits as of May 2.

* The bank increased its headcount by nearly 10% last year, primarily due to growth in its lending unit, Civic. In February, the company said it would lay off 200 employees at the Civic unit to slim down the business as part of its strategy to focus on core products.

* The bank was founded in 1999 and has 67 branches primarily in California. It has one branch each in Denver, Colorado and Durham, North Carolina.

* In the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis, PacWest had stepped in with rescue deals for three banks - Los Padres Bank, Security Pacific Bank and Affinity Bank of Ventura - that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp had taken into receivership.

(Reporting by Manya Saini and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK -11.27% 0.29715 Delayed Quote.-99.73%
PACWEST BANCORP -39.07% 3.85 Delayed Quote.-71.46%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 048 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 109 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,68x
Yield 2023 14,4%
Capitalization 757 M 757 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,72x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 2 438
Free-Float 94,0%
Technical analysis trends PACWEST BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 6,42 $
Average target price 14,81 $
Spread / Average Target 131%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul W. Taylor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin L. Thompson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew P. Wagner Executive Chairman
Mark T. Yung Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Susan E. Lester Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACWEST BANCORP-71.46%757
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.59%398 620
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.48%230 125
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.88%222 021
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.32%166 486
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC15.03%146 985
