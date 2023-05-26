Financials Float on Debt-Limit Hopes -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose amid optimism about the outlook for debt-limit negotiations.

Negotiators are narrowing in on a two-year spending deal that would raise the debt ceiling for the same amount of time, extending it past the 2024 election, The Wall Street Journal reported.

PacWest Bancorp shares added to recent gains amid hopes that a wave of bank runs was close to an end.

Investment bank Lazard named Peter Orszag its next chief executive, putting the former Obama administration official at the helm of the Wall Street firm as it seeks to recover from a string of setbacks.

