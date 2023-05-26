Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PacWest Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PACW   US6952631033

PACWEST BANCORP

(PACW)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-26 pm EDT
7.110 USD   +4.41%
05:01pFinancials Float on Debt-Limit Hopes -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05/24It's all about big tech
MS
05/24Sector Update: Financial Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Financials Float on Debt-Limit Hopes -- Financials Roundup

05/26/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose amid optimism about the outlook for debt-limit negotiations.

Negotiators are narrowing in on a two-year spending deal that would raise the debt ceiling for the same amount of time, extending it past the 2024 election, The Wall Street Journal reported.

PacWest Bancorp shares added to recent gains amid hopes that a wave of bank runs was close to an end.

Investment bank Lazard named Peter Orszag its next chief executive, putting the former Obama administration official at the helm of the Wall Street firm as it seeks to recover from a string of setbacks.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-26-23 1700ET

All news about PACWEST BANCORP
05:01pFinancials Float on Debt-Limit Hopes -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05/24It's all about big tech
MS
05/24Sector Update: Financial Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
05/24PacWest shares extend recovery on sale of real-estate lending unit
RE
05/24North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Dip as De..
DJ
05/24PacWest Bancorp Unit Civic Financial Services Sells Origination Assets to Roc Capital
MT
05/23Roc360 Further Expands its Leading Portfolio of Brands with Acquisition of Origination ..
PR
05/23PacWest sells real-estate lending unit to Roc360 - WSJ
RE
05/23PacWest sells real-estate lending unit - WSJ
RE
05/23Financials Down on Default Concerns -- Financials Roundup
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PACWEST BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 034 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 124 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,71x
Yield 2023 13,4%
Capitalization 804 M 804 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,78x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 2 438
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart PACWEST BANCORP
Duration : Period :
PacWest Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACWEST BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 6,81 $
Average target price 13,14 $
Spread / Average Target 92,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul W. Taylor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin L. Thompson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew P. Wagner Executive Chairman
Mark T. Yung Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Susan E. Lester Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACWEST BANCORP-68.63%804
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.92%396 467
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.22%227 491
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.95%224 491
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.09%164 620
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.02%153 466
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer