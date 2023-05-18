Financials Up As Regional-Bank Recovery Continues -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions ticked up as a recovery in regional-bank shares continued.

"Some of the fears on the banking crisis, and the contagion there, perhaps, have come down a little bit," said JJ Kinahan, chief executive of IG North America, and president of its brokerage tastytrade.

Shares of troubled Beverly Hills lender PacWest Bancorp ticked up, adding to recent gains even after credit-ratings agency Fitch Ratings cut its rating on the company's debt.

Storied real-estate investor Sam Zell, who made a fortune buying distressed commercial properties, died at the age of 81, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Investment firm Apollo Global Management and senior executives at distressed-debt specialist Fortress Investment Group are each backing competing groups that aim to restart cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network under new management.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-23 1740ET