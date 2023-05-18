Advanced search
    PACW   US6952631033

PACWEST BANCORP

(PACW)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-18 pm EDT
5.840 USD   +5.04%
05:41pFinancials Up As Regional-Bank Recovery Continues -- Financials Roundup
DJ
09:14aDow set to dip at open as Cisco fall clouds upbeat Walmart forecast
RE
06:33aPacWest, Western Alliance lead rebound in US regional lenders
RE
Financials Up As Regional-Bank Recovery Continues -- Financials Roundup

05/18/2023 | 05:41pm EDT
Shares of banks and other financial institutions ticked up as a recovery in regional-bank shares continued.

"Some of the fears on the banking crisis, and the contagion there, perhaps, have come down a little bit," said JJ Kinahan, chief executive of IG North America, and president of its brokerage tastytrade.

Shares of troubled Beverly Hills lender PacWest Bancorp ticked up, adding to recent gains even after credit-ratings agency Fitch Ratings cut its rating on the company's debt.

Storied real-estate investor Sam Zell, who made a fortune buying distressed commercial properties, died at the age of 81, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Investment firm Apollo Global Management and senior executives at distressed-debt specialist Fortress Investment Group are each backing competing groups that aim to restart cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network under new management.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-23 1740ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. 1.07% 63.18 End-of-day quote.-0.96%
CELSIUS NETWORK (CEL/USD) -1.60% 0.2275 End-of-day quote.-52.12%
PACWEST BANCORP 5.04% 5.84 Delayed Quote.-80.09%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 048 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 109 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,59x
Yield 2023 16,6%
Capitalization 656 M 656 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,63x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 2 438
Free-Float 95,6%
Managers and Directors
Paul W. Taylor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin L. Thompson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew P. Wagner Executive Chairman
Mark T. Yung Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Susan E. Lester Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACWEST BANCORP-80.09%656
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.16%404 591
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.71%240 739
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.74%227 679
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.18%171 456
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED13.38%159 410
