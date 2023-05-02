Indexes fall as regional banks tumble, investors worry ahead of Fed meeting

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* U.S. debt ceiling worries come to the fore
* Chegg slumps as ChatGPT drags on results
* Indexes down: Dow 1.2%, S&P 500 1.2%, Nasdaq 1.1%
NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes
fell more than 1% on Tuesday as regional bank shares tumbled on
renewed fears over the financial system and as investors weighed
the likelihood of the Federal Reserve pausing rate hikes when it
concludes its two-day meeting Wednesday.
The KBW regional banking index was down 5.6% and hit
its lowest level since late 2020.
Energy shares dropped along with oil prices as investors
worried about a potential U.S. debt default.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the federal government
could be unable by June 1 to meet all of its payment obligations
without legislation to raise Washington's borrowing limit.
The S&P 500 energy sector was last down 4.5%, the
most of any major sector, followed by S&P financials
with a decline of 2.7%.
U.S. regional banks extended losses from Monday after the
seizure and auction of First Republic Bank. Most of its
assets were bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co in a deal
brokered by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
Two other U.S. regional bank collapsed in March.
"There are concerns that this is not over, and that rates
are going to (continue to) go up, and it could be catalyst for
more problems," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at
LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.
"There's more and more talk about problems with commercial
real estate. Commercial real estate really is, for the most
part, the province of the regional banks."
The Fed is expected to raise interest rates 25 basis points
on Wednesday, and investors are anxious for any signals from the
central bank on whether it will be the last hike for the near
term.
Higher borrowing costs hurt both consumers and businesses.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 423.65 points,
or 1.24%, to 33,628.05, the S&P 500 lost 51.26 points, or
1.23%, at 4,116.61 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
131.13 points, or 1.07%, to 12,081.47.
PacWest Bancorp tumbled 26.3%, while Western
Alliance Bank was down more than 17% and Comerica Inc
dropped 13%.
Educational services company Chegg tanked 49% on a
downbeat second-quarter revenue forecast as competition from
ChatGPT grew.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by a
4.37-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.67-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 15 new 52-week highs and 13 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 38 new highs and 380 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Ankika Biswas and Sruthi Shankar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Vinay Dwivedi, Anil
D'Silva, Subhranshu Sahu and Richard Chang)