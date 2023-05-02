Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  PacWest Bancorp
  News
  Summary
    PACW   US6952631033

PACWEST BANCORP

(PACW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:45:49 2023-05-02 pm EDT
6.545 USD   -27.84%
03:15pIndexes fall as regional banks tumble, investors worry ahead of Fed meeting
RE
02:50pWTI Crude Oil Falls 5.3% as Worries Over US Banking Sector Pushes Investors to Safe Havens
MT
01:51pSector Update: Financial Stocks Slump Tuesday Afternoon
MT
Indexes fall as regional banks tumble, investors worry ahead of Fed meeting

05/02/2023 | 03:15pm EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* U.S. debt ceiling worries come to the fore

* Chegg slumps as ChatGPT drags on results

* Indexes down: Dow 1.2%, S&P 500 1.2%, Nasdaq 1.1%

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes fell more than 1% on Tuesday as regional bank shares tumbled on renewed fears over the financial system and as investors weighed the likelihood of the Federal Reserve pausing rate hikes when it concludes its two-day meeting Wednesday.

The KBW regional banking index was down 5.6% and hit its lowest level since late 2020.

Energy shares dropped along with oil prices as investors worried about a potential U.S. debt default.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the federal government could be unable by June 1 to meet all of its payment obligations without legislation to raise Washington's borrowing limit.

The S&P 500 energy sector was last down 4.5%, the most of any major sector, followed by S&P financials with a decline of 2.7%.

U.S. regional banks extended losses from Monday after the seizure and auction of First Republic Bank. Most of its assets were bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co in a deal brokered by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

Two other U.S. regional bank collapsed in March.

"There are concerns that this is not over, and that rates are going to (continue to) go up, and it could be catalyst for more problems," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"There's more and more talk about problems with commercial real estate. Commercial real estate really is, for the most part, the province of the regional banks."

The Fed is expected to raise interest rates 25 basis points on Wednesday, and investors are anxious for any signals from the central bank on whether it will be the last hike for the near term.

Higher borrowing costs hurt both consumers and businesses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 423.65 points, or 1.24%, to 33,628.05, the S&P 500 lost 51.26 points, or 1.23%, at 4,116.61 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 131.13 points, or 1.07%, to 12,081.47.

PacWest Bancorp tumbled 26.3%, while Western Alliance Bank was down more than 17% and Comerica Inc dropped 13%.

Educational services company Chegg tanked 49% on a downbeat second-quarter revenue forecast as competition from ChatGPT grew.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by a 4.37-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.67-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 15 new 52-week highs and 13 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 38 new highs and 380 new lows.

(Additional reporting by Ankika Biswas and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Vinay Dwivedi, Anil D'Silva, Subhranshu Sahu and Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.67% 0.66661 Delayed Quote.-2.99%
BRENT OIL -4.89% 75.34 Delayed Quote.-7.71%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.06% 1.24759 Delayed Quote.3.83%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.50% 0.7337 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
COMERICA INCORPORATED -12.54% 37.1855 Delayed Quote.-35.12%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -1.10% 33658.07 Real-time Quote.2.87%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.33% 1.10037 Delayed Quote.2.88%
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK -43.30% 3.51 Delayed Quote.-97.12%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.05% 0.012238 Delayed Quote.1.21%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -1.06% 12075.47 Real-time Quote.16.68%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.74% 0.62086 Delayed Quote.-2.80%
PACWEST BANCORP -25.33% 6.78 Delayed Quote.-55.77%
WTI -5.11% 71.643 Delayed Quote.-5.58%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 048 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 114 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,96x
Yield 2023 10,2%
Capitalization 1 069 M 1 069 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 2 438
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart PACWEST BANCORP
Duration : Period :
PacWest Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACWEST BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 9,07 $
Average target price 17,00 $
Spread / Average Target 87,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul W. Taylor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin L. Thompson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew P. Wagner Executive Chairman
Mark T. Yung Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Susan E. Lester Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACWEST BANCORP-55.77%1 069
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.09%413 922
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-12.32%231 520
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%230 796
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.36%169 550
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.73%151 997
