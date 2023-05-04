Oil ticks up, but set for third week of losses over demand concerns

May 5 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose slightly in Asian
morning trade on Friday, but were set for a third straight week
of losses after markets witnessed dramatic drops on fears of a
weakening U.S. economy and slowing Chinese demand.
Brent crude rose 30 cents, or 0.4%, to $72.80 a
barrel at 0250 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate
was up 30 cents, or 0.4%, at $68.86 a barrel after four straight
days of losses.
For the week, Brent was set to close down 8.5%, while WTI
was set to close 10.3% lower.
"It has been a double whammy for oil prices," said Jun Rong
Yeap, a market strategist at IG in Singapore.
"Renewed U.S. banking fallout (has prompted) fears of a
wider contagion and amplifying recession talks, while a surprise
contraction in China’s manufacturing activities pushed back
against reopening optimism on oil demand outlook," he noted.
Worries of a U.S. regional banking crisis persisted after
PacWest Bancorp said it planned to explore strategic
options.
In China, factory activity unexpectedly contracted in April
as orders fell and poor domestic demand dragged on the sprawling
manufacturing sector.
Service activity in China grew through April, though the
rate of this expansion has slowed, data showed on Friday.
However, expectations of potential supply cuts at the next
OPEC+ meeting in June have provided some support to prices, said
Kelvin Wong, a senior market analyst at OANDA in Singapore.
"Yesterday's steep intraday decline in WTI crude futures has
managed to stall at a key major support of US$61.85... market
participants seem to have implied that it's a potential 'floor'
that OPEC+ has created", said Wong.
Traders are focused on the release of U.S. employment data
for April later in the day, hoping it could help gauge the
health of the economy, as well as comments on monetary policy
from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Minneapolis Fed
President Neel Kashkari at the Economic Club of Minnesota.
Investors now broadly expect the Fed to pause rate hikes at
its June meeting, after the U.S. central bank dropped language
that it "anticipates" further rate increases from its policy
statement.
