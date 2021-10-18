PacWest Bancorp : Announces Results for the Third Quarter Of 2021

Net Earnings of $140.0 Million or $1.17 Per Diluted Share
Core Deposits Up $1.1 Billion or 4.1% in 3Q21; Represents 92% of Total Deposits
Loan Growth of $1.0 Billion or 5.2%; Excluding PPP Loan Activity, Loan Growth of $1.3 Billion or 7.1%
Civic Loan Production of $481 Million in 3Q21, Compared to $423 Million in 2Q21
PPNR of $167.8 Million, Up 8.3% Compared to 2Q21
Provision for Credit Losses Benefit of $20.0 Million in 3Q21 Compared to Benefit of $88.0 Million in 2Q21
Net Interest Income (TE) of $279.8 Million in 3Q21, Compared to $270.1 Million in 2Q21
Noninterest Income of $51.3 Million in 3Q21, Compared to $40.4 Million in 2Q21, With Continued Strength in Warrant Income
Noninterest Expense of $159.4 Million in 3Q21, Up 5% From 2Q21, Driven Mainly By Higher Compensation Expense
Classified and Special Mention Loans Fell $5.7 Million and $39.7 Million, Respectively, From 2Q21
ACL Ratio of 1.36% and ALLL Ratio of 0.99%; Excluding PPP Loans, ACL Ratio of 1.38% and ALLL Ratio of 1.01%
Net Charge-offs of $0.4 Million (1 bp of Average Loans and Leases)
Cost of Deposits Decreased 2 bps to 8 bps
Loan and Lease Production of $2.4 Billion, Up From $1.7 Billion in 2Q21; WAC of 4.24% vs. 4.55% in 2Q21
Strong Capital Position – CET1 Ratio of 10.15% and Total Capital Ratio of 14.36% at 3Q21
Tangible Book Value Per Share Increased From $21.95 at 2Q21 to $22.57 at 3Q21
CEO COMMENTARY
Matt Wagner, President and CEO, commented, “For the second consecutive quarter, we experienced significant loan growth as loans grew $1.0 billion to an all-time high of $20.5 billion. Deploying approximately $3 billion of excess liquidity into higher-yielding securities and loans during the third quarter resulted in a $9.5 million increase in net interest income and helped drive a $12.8 million increase in our pre-tax pre-provision net revenue compared to the second quarter.”
“We continued to experience strong deposit growth as core deposits grew by $1.1 billion during the third quarter while our cost of average total deposits moved into the single digits at 8 basis points.”
“Credit quality continues to improve with net recoveries year-to-date and continued decreases in special mention and classified loans and leases, along with improved economic conditions related to the CECL forecast which resulted in a provision benefit for the third consecutive quarter.”
“We are excited about the acquisition of the Homeowners Association Services Division of MUFG Union Bank, N.A. which closed on October 8th. The approximately $4.1 billion of stable, low-cost deposits enhances our franchise value, further diversifies our deposit portfolio, and will become more valuable in a rising rate environment.”
(1) The operations of Civic are included from its February 1, 2021 acquisition date.
(2) Non-GAAP measure.
INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
NET INTEREST INCOME
Net interest income increased by $9.5 million to $275.8 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $266.3 million for the second quarter of 2021 due mainly to higher income on investment securities and loans and leases primarily resulting from higher average balances as we deploy our excess liquidity. Income on investment securities increased by $6.8 million in the third quarter of 2021 due to a $1.6 billion increase in the average balance of investment securities, partially offset by an 11 basis point decrease in the yield on average investment securities. Income on loans and leases increased $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2021 due to a $613.3 million increase in the average balance of loans and leases, partially offset by a 17 basis point decrease in the yield on average loans and leases. The tax equivalent yield on average loans and leases was 5.01% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 5.18% for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in the tax equivalent yield on average loans and leases was due primarily to lower nonaccrual interest recapture of $2.6 million, lower loan prepayment fees of $1.7 million, and higher loan premium amortization of $0.8 million.
The tax equivalent NIM was 3.33% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 3.40% for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in the NIM was due primarily to the change in the earning assets mix driven by the increase in the investment portfolio as a percentage of earning assets. The average balance of investment securities increased by $1.6 billion to $8.0 billion, the average balance of deposits in financial institutions decreased by $690.0 million to $5.7 billion, and the average balance of loans and leases increased by $613.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in average balances of investment securities and loans and leases was the result of prudently deploying some of our excess liquidity ahead of the closing of the acquisition of the HOA Services Division of MUFG Union Bank that added approximately $4.1 billion of deposits on October 8th. Excess liquidity continues to negatively impact the tax equivalent NIM, however, we saw the impact decrease from approximately 73 basis points in the second quarter of 2021 to approximately 57 basis points in the third quarter of 2021.
The cost of average total deposits decreased to 0.08% in the third quarter of 2021 from 0.10% in the second quarter of 2021. The lower cost of average total deposits was due primarily to the $894 million increase in the average balance of noninterest-bearing deposits.
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
The following table presents details of the provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
Increase
Provision for Credit Losses
2021
2021
(Decrease)
(In thousands)
(Reduction in) addition to allowance for loan
and lease losses
$
(21,500)
$
(72,000)
$
50,500
Addition to (reduction in) reserve for
unfunded loan commitments
1,500
(16,000)
17,500
Total provision for credit losses
$
(20,000)
$
(88,000)
$
68,000
The provision for credit losses benefit was $20.0 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to a benefit of $88.0 million for the second quarter of 2021. The third quarter benefit reflected improvement in both macro-economic forecast variables and loan portfolio credit quality metrics, partially offset by increased provisions for unfunded commitments and loan growth.
Noninterest Income
The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
Increase
Noninterest Income
2021
2021
(Decrease)
(In thousands)
Service charges on deposit accounts
$
3,407
$
3,452
$
(45)
Other commissions and fees
11,792
10,704
1,088
Leased equipment income
10,943
10,847
96
Gain on sale of loans and leases
-
1,422
(1,422)
Gain on sale of securities
515
-
515
Other income:
Dividends and gains on equity investments
8,387
5,394
2,993
Warrant income
13,578
5,650
7,928
Other
2,723
2,902
(179)
Total noninterest income
$
51,345
$
40,371
$
10,974
Noninterest income increased by $11.0 million to $51.3 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $40.4 million for the second quarter of 2021 due primarily to increases of $7.9 million in warrant income and $3.0 million in dividends and gains on equity investments. Warrant income increased due to a higher number of and dollar amount of gains on warrant exercises given the active capital markets. Dividends and gains on equity investments increased due primarily to higher gains on sales of equity investments and higher income distributions on SBIC investments, offset partially by lower net fair value gains on equity investments still held.
Noninterest Expense
The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
Increase
Noninterest Expense
2021
2021
(Decrease)
(In thousands)
Compensation
$
98,061
$
90,807
$
7,254
Occupancy
14,928
14,784
144
Data processing
7,391
7,758
(367)
Other professional services
5,164
5,256
(92)
Insurance and assessments
3,685
3,745
(60)
Intangible asset amortization
2,890
2,889
1
Leased equipment depreciation
8,603
8,614
(11)
Foreclosed assets expense (income), net
165
(119)
284
Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs
200
200
-
Customer related expense
4,538
4,973
(435)
Loan expense
4,180
4,031
149
Other
9,616
8,812
804
Total noninterest expense
$
159,421
$
151,750
$
7,671
Noninterest expense increased by $7.7 million to $159.4 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $151.8 million for the second quarter of 2021 due primarily to an increase of $7.3 million in compensation expense attributable mainly to higher bonus and incentives expense related to increased warrant income, the growth in loans and deposits in the third quarter of 2021, and overall year-to-date performance.
Income Taxes
The effective income tax rate was 25.4% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 25.7% in the second quarter of 2021. The effective income tax rate for the full year 2021 is estimated to be in the range of 25% to 27%.
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
Deposits and Client Investment Funds
The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
% of
% of
% of
Deposit Composition
Balance
Total
Balance
Total
Balance
Total
(Dollars in thousands)
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
12,881,806
42%
$
11,252,286
38%
$
9,346,744
39%
Interest checking
7,168,472
24%
7,394,472
25%
4,657,511
20%
Money market
7,463,261
24%
7,777,199
26%
6,539,313
27%
Savings
627,169
2%
614,204
2%
574,061
2%
Total core deposits
28,140,708
92%
27,038,161
91%
21,117,629
88%
Non-core non-maturity deposits
960,438
3%
1,122,971
4%
1,123,909
5%
Total non-maturity deposits
29,101,146
95%
28,161,132
95%
22,241,538
93%
Time deposits $250,000 and under
882,551
3%
913,371
3%
1,047,621
4%
Time deposits over $250,000
576,048
2%
572,531
2%
676,536
3%
Total time deposits
1,458,599
5%
1,485,902
5%
1,724,157
7%
Total deposits
$
30,559,745
100%
$
29,647,034
100%
$
23,965,695
100%
At September 30, 2021, core deposits totaled $28.1 billion or 92% of total deposits, including $12.9 billion of noninterest-bearing demand deposits or 42% of total deposits. Core deposits increased by $1.1 billion or 4.1% in the third quarter of 2021 driven by continued strong deposit growth from our venture banking and community banking clients.
In addition to deposit products, we also offer alternative, non-depository cash investment options for select clients. These alternative options include investments managed by Pacific Western Asset Management Inc. (“PWAM”), our registered investment advisor subsidiary, and third-party sweep products. Total off-balance sheet client investment funds at September 30, 2021 were $1.4 billion, of which $1.0 billion was managed by PWAM.
Loans and Leases
The following table presents roll forwards of loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Roll Forward of Loans and Leases Held
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
for Investment, Net of Deferred Fees (1)
2021
2021
2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance, beginning of period
$
19,506,257
$
18,979,228
$
19,083,377
Additions:
Production
2,406,024
1,663,151
5,681,952
Disbursements
1,349,333
1,662,644
4,034,963
Total production and disbursements
3,755,357
3,325,795
9,716,915
Reductions:
Payoffs
(1,732,621)
(1,969,118)
(5,337,003)
Paydowns
(1,013,867)
(802,222)
(2,883,507)
Total payoffs and paydowns
(2,746,488)
(2,771,340)
(8,220,510)
Sales
(2,175)
(26,610)
(101,426)
Transfers to foreclosed assets
(415)
-
(1,062)
Charge-offs
(1,516)
(816)
(6,320)
Transfers to loans held for sale
-
-
(25,554)
Total reductions
(2,750,594)
(2,798,766)
(8,354,872)
Loans acquired through Civic acquisition
-
-
65,600
Net increase (decrease)
1,004,763
527,029
1,427,643
Balance, end of period
$
20,511,020
$
19,506,257
$
20,511,020
Weighted average rate on production (2)
4.24%
4.55%
4.37%
(1) Includes direct financing leases but excludes equipment leased to others under operating leases.
(2) The weighted average rate on production presents contractual rates on a tax equivalent basis and excludes amortized fees. Amortized fees added approximately 40 basis points to loan yields in 2021.
Loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, increased by $1.0 billion or 5.2% in the third quarter of 2021 to $20.5 billion at September 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loan activity, loans grew by $1.3 billion or 7.1%. The overall increase in the loans and leases balance for the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to increases in the income producing and other residential, real estate construction and land and asset-based portfolios partially offset by a reduction in the venture capital portfolio and other commercial portfolio due to PPP loan forgiveness. The PPP forgiveness in the third quarter of 2021 was $338 million, down from $506 million in the second quarter of 2021. Net fees for PPP loans were $7.9 million in the third quarter of 2021 down slightly from the $8.8 million in the second quarter of 2021. Remaining PPP loans totaled $272 million as of September 30, 2021 with $7.7 million of net fees to amortize over the remaining life of the loans. The weighted average rate on the $2.4 billion of new production for the third quarter of 2021 decreased to 4.24% from 4.55% in the second quarter of 2021 due to the loan mix.
The following table presents the composition of loans and leases held for investment by loan portfolio segment and class, net of deferred fees, as of the dates indicated:
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
% of
% of
% of
Loan and Lease Portfolio
Balance
Total
Balance
Total
Balance
Total
(In thousands)
Real estate mortgage:
Commercial
$
3,694,597
18%
$
3,792,198
19%
$
4,192,466
22%
Income producing and other
residential
5,886,360
29%
4,620,822
24%
3,684,579
19%
Total real estate mortgage
9,580,957
47%
8,413,020
43%
7,877,045
41%
Real estate construction and land:
Commercial
992,003
5%
930,785
5%
1,241,647
7%
Residential
2,659,870
13%
2,574,799
13%
2,182,100
11%
Total real estate construction
and land
3,651,873
18%
3,505,584
18%
3,423,747
18%
Total real estate
13,232,830
65%
11,918,604
61%
11,300,792
59%
Commercial:
Asset-based
3,661,769
18%
3,550,903
18%
3,153,048
17%
Venture capital
1,632,861
8%
1,749,432
9%
1,637,132
9%
Other commercial
1,577,592
7%
1,921,909
10%
2,572,994
13%
Total commercial
6,872,222
33%
7,222,244
37%
7,363,174
39%
Consumer
405,968
2%
365,409
2%
362,234
2%
Total loans and leases held for
investment, net of deferred fees
$
20,511,020
100%
$
19,506,257
100%
$
19,026,200
100%
Total unfunded loan commitments
$
8,480,599
$
7,891,875
$
7,178,506
Allowance for Credit Losses
The following tables present roll forwards of the allowance for credit losses for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
Allowance for
Reserve for
Total
Allowance for Credit
Loan and
Unfunded Loan
Allowance for
Losses Rollforward
Lease Losses
Commitments
Credit Losses
(In thousands)
Beginning balance
$
225,600
$
74,571
$
300,171
Charge-offs
(1,516)
-
(1,516)
Recoveries
1,149
-
1,149
Net charge-offs
(367)
-
(367)
Provision
(21,500)
1,500
(20,000)
Ending balance
$
203,733
$
76,071
$
279,804
Net recoveries
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Allowance for
Reserve for
Total
Allowance for Credit
Loan and
Unfunded Loan
Allowance for
Losses Rollforward
Lease Losses
Commitments
Credit Losses
(In thousands)
Beginning balance
$
292,445
$
90,571
$
383,016
Charge-offs
(816)
-
(816)
Recoveries
5,971
-
5,971
Net recoveries
5,155
-
5,155
Provision
(72,000)
(16,000)
(88,000)
Ending balance
$
225,600
$
74,571
$
300,171
The following table presents allowance for credit losses information as of and for the dates and periods indicated:
September 30,
June 30,
Increase
Allowance for Credit Losses
2021
2021
(Decrease)
(Dollars in thousands)
Allowance for loan and lease losses
$
203,733
$
225,600
$
(21,867)
Reserve for unfunded loan commitments
76,071
74,571
1,500
Allowance for credit losses
$
279,804
$
300,171
$
(20,367)
Provision for credit losses (for the quarter)
$
(20,000)
$
(88,000)
$
68,000
Net charge-offs (recoveries) (for the quarter)
$
367
$
(5,155)
$
5,522
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
and leases (for the quarter)
0.01%
(0.11)%
Allowance for loan and lease losses to loans
and leases held for investment
0.99%
1.16%
Allowance for loan and lease losses to loans
and leases held for investment, excluding PPP loans
1.01%
1.19%
Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases
held for investment
1.36%
1.54%
Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases
held for investment, excluding PPP loans
1.38%
1.59%
The allowance for credit losses decreased by $20.4 million in the third quarter of 2021 to $279.8 million at September 30, 2021. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses during the third quarter of 2021 was attributable to a provision for credit losses benefit of $20.0 million and $0.4 million in net charge-offs. The allowance for credit losses ratio, excluding PPP loans, of 1.38% remains robust and significantly higher than the pre-pandemic level of 0.97% as of the January 1, 2020 CECL adoption date.
Net charge-offs were $0.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. Gross charge-offs of $1.5 million were reduced by recoveries of $1.1 million.
Net recoveries were $5.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. Gross charge-offs of $0.8 million were reduced by recoveries of $6.0 million.
On a year-to-date basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net recoveries were $2.1 million. Gross charge-offs of $6.3 million were reduced by recoveries of $8.4 million.
CREDIT QUALITY
The following table presents loan and lease credit quality metrics as of the dates indicated:
September 30,
June 30,
Increase
Credit Quality Metrics
2021
2021
(Decrease)
(Dollars in thousands)
NPAs and Performing TDRs:
Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment (1)
$
64,507
$
56,803
$
7,704
Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more
-
-
-
Foreclosed assets, net
13,364
13,227
137
Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs")
$
77,871
$
70,030
$
7,841
Performing TDRs held for investment
$
36,750
$
40,129
$
(3,379)
Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment
to loans and leases held for investment
0.31%
0.29%
Nonperforming assets to loans and leases
held for investment and foreclosed assets
0.38%
0.36%
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans
and leases held for investment
433.8%
528.4%
Loan and Lease Credit Risk Ratings:
Pass
$
19,873,050
$
18,822,938
$
1,050,112
Special mention
496,366
536,052
(39,686)
Classified
141,604
147,267
(5,663)
Total loans and leases held for investment,
net of deferred fees
$
20,511,020
$
19,506,257
$
1,004,763
Classified loans and leases held for investment
to loans and leases held for investment
0.69%
0.75%
(1) Nonaccrual loans include SBA guaranteed amounts of $20.1 million at September 30, 2021 and $24.2 million at June 30, 2021.
Since pro-actively downgrading certain loans at the onset of the pandemic in the first quarter of 2020, special mention loans and leases have decreased by $402.3 million from their peak in the first quarter of 2020, while classified loans and leases have decreased by $151.6 million from their peak in the second quarter of 2020, and each have continued a steady decline in the third quarter of 2021. Nonaccrual loans and leases increased by $7.7 million to $64.5 million in the third quarter of 2021 due primarily to an increase in nonaccrual short-term, single-family residential renovation loans, however $7.5 million of such nonaccrual loans paid off in the first week of October.
The following table presents nonaccrual loans and leases and accruing loans and leases past due between 30 and 89 days by loan portfolio segment and class as of the dates indicated:
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
Increase (Decrease)
Accruing
Accruing
Accruing
and 30-89
and 30-89
and 30-89
Days Past
Days Past
Days Past
Nonaccrual
Due
Nonaccrual
Due
Nonaccrual
Due
(Dollars in thousands)
Real estate mortgage:
Commercial
$
25,615
$
676
$
32,065
$ -
$
(6,450)
$
676
Income producing and other
residential
7,547
3,760
6,133
2,179
1,414
1,581
Total real estate mortgage
33,162
4,436
38,198
2,179
(5,036)
2,257
Real estate construction and land:
Commercial
-
-
284
-
(284)
-
Residential
19,918
12,809
1,934
22,714
17,984
(9,905)
Total real estate
construction and land
19,918
12,809
2,218
22,714
17,700
(9,905)
Commercial:
Asset-based
1,605
-
1,973
-
(368)
-
Venture capital
2,348
1,670
2,717
-
(369)
1,670
Other commercial
6,979
340
11,337
270
(4,358)
70
Total commercial
10,932
2,010
16,027
270
(5,095)
1,740
Consumer
495
1,042
360
1,454
135
(412)
Total held for investment
$
64,507
$
20,297
$
56,803
$
26,617
$
7,704
$
(6,320)
CAPITAL
The following table presents certain actual capital ratios and ratios excluding PPP loans:
September 30, 2021
Excluding
June 30,
PPP
2021
Actual (1)
Loans (1)
Actual
PacWest Bancorp Consolidated:
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
8.05%
(3)
8.15%
(4)
7.67%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
10.15%
10.15%
10.41%
Tier 1 capital ratio
10.65%
(3)
10.65%
10.41%
Total capital ratio
14.36%
14.36%
14.99%
Tangible common equity ratio (2)
7.79%
7.85%
(4)
7.80%
(1) Capital information for September 30, 2021 is preliminary.
(2) Non-GAAP measure.
(3) The increase in our consolidated Tier 1 capital ratio during the third quarter of 2021 was due in part to a reassessment of a Basel III implementation rule that permitted the grandfathering of certain trust preferred securities as Tier 1 capital. As a result, $131 million of trust preferred securities were reclassified from Tier 2 capital to Tier 1 capital during the third quarter of 2021. This change increased the Tier 1 leverage capital ratio by approximately 38 basis points and increased the Tier 1 capital ratio by approximately 50 basis points.
(4) PPP loans have been excluded from total assets in the denominator as they are zero risk-weighted.
ABOUT PACWEST BANCORP
PacWest Bancorp (“PacWest”) is a bank holding company with over $35 billion in assets headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an executive office in Denver, Colorado, with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the “Bank”). The Bank has 69 full-service branches located in California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and one branch located in Denver, Colorado. The Bank provides community banking products including lending and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses conducted primarily through our California-based branch offices and Denver, Colorado branch office. The Bank offers national lending products including asset-based, equipment, and real estate loans and treasury management services to established middle-market businesses on a national basis. The Bank provides venture banking products including a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial and venture-backed businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovative hubs across the United States. The Bank also offers financing of non-owner-occupied investor properties through Civic Financial Services a wholly-owned subsidiary. The Bank also offers a specialized suite of services for the HOA industry. For more information about PacWest Bancorp or Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication contains certain forward-looking information about PacWest that is intended to be covered by the safe harbor for “forward-looking statements” provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about future financial and operational results, expectations, or intentions are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on information available at the time of the communication and are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected PacWest, its employees, customers and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on its business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity and prospects is uncertain. The risks from the COVID-19 pandemic have decreased as the pandemic subsides, however, new variants may continue to impact key macro-economic indicators such as unemployment and GDP and may have a material impact on our allowance for credit losses and related provision for credit losses. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions could adversely affect PacWest’s revenues and the values of its assets, including goodwill, and liabilities, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. In addition, PacWest’s results could be adversely affected by changes in interest rates, sustained high unemployment rates, deterioration in the credit quality of its loan portfolio or in the value of the collateral securing those loans, deterioration in the value of its investment securities, the magnitude of individual loan losses on security monitoring loans, and legal and regulatory developments. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including the risk factors described in documents filed by PacWest with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
We are under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2021
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
ASSETS:
Cash and due from banks
$
174,585
$
179,505
$
187,176
Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions
3,524,613
5,678,587
2,766,020
Total cash and cash equivalents
3,699,198
5,858,092
2,953,196
Securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value
9,276,926
7,198,608
4,532,614
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
17,250
17,250
17,250
Total investment securities
9,294,176
7,215,858
4,549,864
Loans held for sale
-
-
-
Gross loans and leases held for investment
20,588,255
19,580,731
19,101,680
Deferred fees, net
(77,235)
(74,474)
(75,480)
Total loans and leases held for investment,
net of deferred fees
20,511,020
19,506,257
19,026,200
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(203,733)
(225,600)
(345,966)
Total loans and leases held for investment, net
20,307,287
19,280,657
18,680,234
Equipment leased to others under operating leases
334,275
313,574
286,425
Premises and equipment, net
47,246
39,541
40,544
Foreclosed assets, net
13,364
13,227
13,747
Goodwill
1,204,118
1,204,118
1,078,670
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net
15,533
18,423
26,813
Other assets
970,479
924,497
797,223
Total assets
$
35,885,676
$
34,867,987
$
28,426,716
LIABILITIES:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
12,881,806
$
11,252,286
$
9,346,744
Interest-bearing deposits
17,677,939
18,394,748
14,618,951
Total deposits
30,559,745
29,647,034
23,965,695
Borrowings
-
6,625
60,000
Subordinated debt
862,447
861,788
463,282
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
545,050
505,859
451,508
Total liabilities
31,967,242
31,021,306
24,940,485
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (1)
3,918,434
3,846,681
3,486,231
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
35,885,676
$
34,867,987
$
28,426,716
Book value per share
$
32.77
$
32.17
$
29.42
Tangible book value per share (2)
$
22.57
$
21.95
$
20.09
Shares outstanding
119,579,566
119,555,102
118,489,927
(1) Includes net unrealized gain on securities
available-for-sale, net
$
98,859
$
145,516
$
155,474
(2) Non-GAAP measure.
PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS (LOSS)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Interest income:
Loans and leases
$
246,722
$
244,529
$
240,811
$
732,795
$
750,940
Investment securities
40,780
33,954
24,443
104,999
77,927
Deposits in financial institutions
2,580
2,022
654
6,130
2,448
Total interest income
290,082
280,505
265,908
843,924
831,315
Interest expense:
Deposits
6,417
7,269
9,887
21,186
51,209
Borrowings
101
265
27
559
8,124
Subordinated debt
7,722
6,663
4,670
18,760
16,632
Total interest expense
14,240
14,197
14,584
40,505
75,965
Net interest income
275,842
266,308
251,324
803,419
755,350
Provision for credit losses
(20,000)
(88,000)
97,000
(156,000)
329,000
Net interest income after provision
for credit losses
295,842
354,308
154,324
959,419
426,350
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
3,407
3,452
2,570
9,793
7,232
Other commissions and fees
11,792
10,704
10,541
31,654
30,373
Leased equipment income
10,943
10,847
9,900
33,144
34,188
Gain on sale of loans and leases
-
1,422
35
1,561
468
Gain on sale of securities
515
-
5,270
616
13,167
Other income
24,688
13,946
9,936
59,777
20,782
Total noninterest income
51,345
40,371
38,252
136,545
106,210
Noninterest expense:
Compensation
98,061
90,807
75,131
268,750
198,323
Occupancy
14,928
14,784
14,771
43,766
43,472
Data processing
7,391
7,758
6,505
22,106
20,061
Other professional services
5,164
5,256
4,713
15,546
13,117
Insurance and assessments
3,685
3,745
3,939
12,333
17,561
Intangible asset amortization
2,890
2,889
3,751
8,858
11,581
Leased equipment depreciation
8,603
8,614
7,057
26,186
21,364
Foreclosed assets expense (income), net
165
(119)
335
47
255
Acquisition, integration and
reorganization costs
200
200
-
3,825
-
Customer related expense
4,538
4,973
4,762
14,329
13,102
Loan expense
4,180
4,031
3,499
11,404
9,528
Goodwill impairment
-
-
-
-
1,470,000
Other expense
9,616
8,812
8,939
34,157
29,973
Total noninterest expense
159,421
151,750
133,402
461,307
1,848,337
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
187,766
242,929
59,174
634,657
(1,315,777)
Income tax expense
47,770
62,417
13,671
163,743
38,627
Net earnings (loss)
$
139,996
$
180,512
$
45,503
$
470,914
$
(1,354,404)
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
1.17
$
1.52
$
0.38
$
3.96
$
(11.60)
Dividends declared and paid per share
$
0.25
$
0.25
$
0.25
$
0.75
$
1.10
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
(In thousands, except per share data)
Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share:
Net earnings (loss)
$
139,996
$
180,512
$
45,503
$
470,914
$
(1,354,404)
Less: earnings allocated to
unvested restricted stock (1)
(2,417)
(3,172)
(578)
(7,930)
(1,603)
Net earnings (loss) allocated to
common shares
$
137,579
$
177,340
$
44,925
$
462,984
$
(1,356,007)
Weighted average basic shares
and unvested restricted stock
outstanding
119,569
119,386
118,438
119,272
118,469
Less: weighted average unvested
restricted stock outstanding
(2,340)
(2,356)
(1,684)
(2,235)
(1,596)
Weighted average basic shares
outstanding
117,229
117,030
116,754
117,037
116,873
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
1.17
$
1.52
$
0.38
$
3.96
$
(11.60)
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share:
Net earnings (loss) allocated to
common shares
$
137,579
$
177,340
$
44,925
$
462,984
$
(1,356,007)
Weighted average diluted shares
outstanding
117,229
117,030
116,754
117,037
116,873
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
1.17
$
1.52
$
0.38
$
3.96
$
(11.60)
(1) Represents cash dividends paid to holders of unvested stock, net of forfeitures, plus undistributed earnings amounts available to holders of unvested restricted stock, if any.
PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Cost
Balance
Expense
Cost
Balance
Expense
Cost
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets:
Loans and leases (1)(2)
$
19,670,671
$
248,485
5.01%
$
19,057,420
$
246,147
5.18%
$
19,195,737
$
241,547
5.01%
Investment securities (3)
8,047,098
42,952
2.12%
6,492,721
36,111
2.23%
4,107,915
26,015
2.52%
Deposits in financial
institutions
5,657,768
2,580
0.18%
6,347,764
2,022
0.13%
2,554,349
654
0.10%
Total interest-earning
assets (1)
33,375,537
294,017
3.50%
31,897,905
284,280
3.57%
25,858,001
268,216
4.13%
Other assets
2,496,127
2,428,207
2,077,192
Total assets
$
35,871,664
$
34,326,112
$
27,935,193
Liabilities and
Stockholders' Equity:
Interest checking
$
7,372,859
2,042
0.11%
$
7,235,726
2,394
0.13%
$
4,904,614
2,019
0.16%
Money market
8,662,449
2,997
0.14%
8,484,933
3,318
0.16%
7,170,842
3,081
0.17%
Savings
620,079
38
0.02%
598,225
36
0.02%
565,395
35
0.02%
Time
1,475,307
1,340
0.36%
1,498,169
1,521
0.41%
1,876,072
4,752
1.01%
Total interest-bearing
deposits
18,130,694
6,417
0.14%
17,817,053
7,269
0.16%
14,516,923
9,887
0.27%
Borrowings
238,335
101
0.17%
225,446
265
0.47%
181,315
27
0.06%
Subordinated debt
862,272
7,722
3.55%
735,725
6,663
3.63%
462,375
4,670
4.02%
Total interest-bearing
liabilities
19,231,301
14,240
0.29%
18,778,224
14,197
0.30%
15,160,613
14,584
0.38%
Noninterest-bearing
demand deposits
12,198,313
11,304,757
8,812,391
Other liabilities
525,429
504,089
464,320
Total liabilities
31,955,043
30,587,070
24,437,324
Stockholders' equity
3,916,621
3,739,042
3,497,869
Total liabilities and
stockholders' equity
$
35,871,664
$
34,326,112
$
27,935,193
Net interest income (1)
$
279,777
$
270,083
$
253,632
Net interest spread (1)
3.21%
3.27%
3.75%
Net interest margin (1)
3.33%
3.40%
3.90%
Total deposits (4)
$
30,329,007
$
6,417
0.08%
$
29,121,810
$
7,269
0.10%
$
23,329,314
$
9,887
0.17%
(1) Tax equivalent.
(2) Includes net loan premium amortization of $2.4 million and $1.5 million and net loan discount accretion of $35,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively.
(3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $2.2 million, $2.2 million, and $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020 related to tax-exempt income on investment securities. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on total deposits divided by average total deposits.
PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER BALANCE SHEET
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
ASSETS:
Cash and due from banks
$
174,585
$
179,505
$
177,199
$
150,464
$
187,176
Interest-earning deposits in financial
institutions
3,524,613
5,678,587
5,517,667
3,010,197
2,766,020
Total cash and cash equivalents
3,699,198
5,858,092
5,694,866
3,160,661
2,953,196
Securities available-for-sale
9,276,926
7,198,608
5,941,690
5,235,591
4,532,614
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
17,250
17,250
17,250
17,250
17,250
Total investment securities
9,294,176
7,215,858
5,958,940
5,252,841
4,549,864
Loans held for sale
-
-
25,554
-
-
Gross loans and leases held for investment
20,588,255
19,580,731
19,055,165
19,153,357
19,101,680
Deferred fees, net
(77,235)
(74,474)
(75,937)
(69,980)
(75,480)
Total loans and leases held for
investment, net of deferred fees
20,511,020
19,506,257
18,979,228
19,083,377
19,026,200
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(203,733)
(225,600)
(292,445)
(348,181)
(345,966)
Total loans and leases held for
investment, net
20,307,287
19,280,657
18,686,783
18,735,196
18,680,234
Equipment leased to others under
operating leases
334,275
313,574
327,413
333,846
286,425
Premises and equipment, net
47,246
39,541
39,622
39,234
40,544
Foreclosed assets, net
13,364
13,227
14,298
14,027
13,747
Goodwill
1,204,118
1,204,118
1,204,092
1,078,670
1,078,670
Core deposit and customer relationship
intangibles, net
15,533
18,423
21,312
23,641
26,813
Other assets
970,479
924,497
883,653
860,326
797,223
Total assets
$
35,885,676
$
34,867,987
$
32,856,533
$
29,498,442
$
28,426,716
LIABILITIES:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
12,881,806
$
11,252,286
$
11,017,462
$
9,193,827
$
9,346,744
Interest-bearing deposits
17,677,939
18,394,748
17,205,829
15,746,890
14,618,951
Total deposits
30,559,745
29,647,034
28,223,291
24,940,717
23,965,695
Borrowings
-
6,625
19,750
5,000
60,000
Subordinated debt
862,447
861,788
465,814
465,812
463,282
Accrued interest payable and other
liabilities
545,050
505,859
493,541
491,962
451,508
Total liabilities
31,967,242
31,021,306
29,202,396
25,903,491
24,940,485
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (1)
3,918,434
3,846,681
3,654,137
3,594,951
3,486,231
Total liabilities and stockholders’
equity
$
35,885,676
$
34,867,987
$
32,856,533
$
29,498,442
$
28,426,716
Book value per share
$
32.77
$
32.17
$
30.68
$
30.36
$
29.42
Tangible book value per share (2)
$
22.57
$
21.95
$
20.39
$
21.05
$
20.09
Shares outstanding
119,579,566
119,555,102
119,105,642
118,414,853
118,489,927
(1) Includes net unrealized gain on
securities available-for-sale, net
$
98,859
$
145,516
$
106,381
$
172,523
$
155,474
(2) Non-GAAP measure.
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Interest income:
Loans and leases
$
246,722
$
244,529
$
241,544
$
242,198
$
240,811
Investment securities
40,780
33,954
30,265
28,843
24,443
Deposits in financial institutions
2,580
2,022
1,528
1,135
654
Total interest income
290,082
280,505
273,337
272,176
265,908
Interest expense:
Deposits
6,417
7,269
7,500
8,454
9,887
Borrowings
101
265
193
37
27
Subordinated debt
7,722
6,663
4,375
4,477
4,670
Total interest expense
14,240
14,197
12,068
12,968
14,584
Net interest income
275,842
266,308
261,269
259,208
251,324
Provision for credit losses
(20,000)
(88,000)
(48,000)
10,000
97,000
Net interest income after provision
for credit losses
295,842
354,308
309,269
249,208
154,324
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
3,407
3,452
2,934
3,119
2,570
Other commissions and fees
11,792
10,704
9,158
9,974
10,541
Leased equipment income
10,943
10,847
11,354
9,440
9,900
Gain on sale of loans and leases
-
1,422
139
1,671
35
Gain on sale of securities
515
-
101
4
5,270
Other income
24,688
13,946
21,143
15,642
9,936
Total noninterest income
51,345
40,371
44,829
39,850
38,252
Noninterest expense:
Compensation
98,061
90,807
79,882
73,171
75,131
Occupancy
14,928
14,784
14,054
14,083
14,771
Data processing
7,391
7,758
6,957
6,718
6,505
Other professional services
5,164
5,256
5,126
6,800
4,713
Insurance and assessments
3,685
3,745
4,903
5,064
3,939
Intangible asset amortization
2,890
2,889
3,079
3,172
3,751
Leased equipment depreciation
8,603
8,614
8,969
7,501
7,057
Foreclosed assets expense (income), net
165
(119)
1
(272)
335
Acquisition, integration and
reorganization costs
200
200
3,425
1,060
-
Customer related expense
4,538
4,973
4,818
4,430
4,762
Loan expense
4,180
4,031
3,193
3,926
3,499
Other expense
9,616
8,812
15,729
10,029
8,939
Total noninterest expense
159,421
151,750
150,136
135,682
133,402
Earnings before income taxes
187,766
242,929
203,962
153,376
59,174
Income tax expense
47,770
62,417
53,556
36,546
13,671
Net earnings
$
139,996
$
180,512
$
150,406
$
116,830
$
45,503
Basic and diluted earnings per share
$
1.17
$
1.52
$
1.27
$
0.99
$
0.38
Dividends declared and paid per share
$
0.25
$
0.25
$
0.25
$
0.25
$
0.25
PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
At or For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets (1)
1.55%
2.11%
1.94%
1.58%
0.65%
Pre-provision, pre-goodwill impairment,
pre-tax net revenue ("PPNR")
return on average assets (1)(2)
1.86%
1.81%
2.01%
2.22%
2.22%
Return on average equity (1)
14.18%
19.36%
16.86%
13.14%
5.18%
Return on average tangible equity (1)(2)
21.03%
29.25%
25.67%
19.63%
8.20%
Efficiency ratio
47.2%
47.9%
46.4%
43.6%
45.1%
Noninterest expense as a percentage
of average assets (1)
1.76%
1.77%
1.94%
1.84%
1.90%
Average Yields/Costs (1):
Yield on:
Average loans and leases (3)
5.01%
5.18%
5.20%
5.15%
5.01%
Average investment securities (3)
2.12%
2.23%
2.44%
2.50%
2.52%
Average interest-earning assets (3)
3.50%
3.57%
3.86%
4.02%
4.13%
Cost of:
Average interest-bearing deposits
0.14%
0.16%
0.18%
0.22%
0.27%
Average total deposits
0.08%
0.10%
0.11%
0.14%
0.17%
Average interest-bearing liabilities
0.29%
0.30%
0.29%
0.33%
0.38%
Net interest spread (3)
3.21%
3.27%
3.57%
3.69%
3.75%
Net interest margin (3)
3.33%
3.40%
3.69%
3.83%
3.90%
Average Balances:
Assets:
Loans and leases, net of deferred fees
$
19,670,671
$
19,057,420
$
18,927,314
$
18,769,214
$
19,195,737
Investment securities
8,047,098
6,492,721
5,383,140
4,888,993
4,107,915
Deposits in financial institutions
5,657,768
6,347,764
4,790,231
3,576,335
2,554,349
Interest-earning assets
33,375,537
31,897,905
29,100,685
27,234,542
25,858,001
Total assets
35,871,664
34,326,112
31,415,882
29,334,789
27,935,193
Liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
12,198,313
11,304,757
10,173,459
9,589,789
8,812,391
Interest-bearing deposits
18,130,694
17,817,053
16,044,091
15,045,451
14,516,923
Total deposits
30,329,007
29,121,810
26,217,550
24,635,240
23,329,314
Borrowings
238,335
225,446
226,053
237,098
181,315
Subordinated debt
862,272
735,725
466,101
463,951
462,375
Interest-bearing liabilities
19,231,301
18,778,224
17,136,245
15,746,500
15,160,613
Stockholders' equity
3,916,621
3,739,042
3,617,248
3,536,425
3,497,869
(1) Annualized.
(2) Non-GAAP measure.
(3) Tax equivalent.
PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
At or For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Credit Quality Ratios:
Nonaccrual loans and leases held for
investment to loans and leases
held for investment
0.31%
0.29%
0.36%
0.48%
0.45%
Nonperforming assets to loans and
leases held for investment and
foreclosed assets
0.38%
0.36%
0.43%
0.55%
0.52%
Classified loans and leases held for
investment to loans and leases
held for investment
0.69%
0.75%
0.86%
1.39%
1.44%
Provision for credit losses (for the
quarter) to average loans and leases
held for investment (annualized)
(0.40)%
(1.85)%
(1.03)%
0.21%
2.01%
Net charge-offs (for the quarter) to
average loans and leases held
for investment (annualized)
0.01%
(0.11)%
0.06%
0.40%
0.75%
Trailing 12 months net charge-offs
to average loans and leases
held for investment
0.09%
0.27%
0.37%
0.45%
0.36%
Allowance for loan and lease losses to
loans and leases held for investment
0.99%
1.16%
1.54%
1.82%
1.82%
Allowance for credit losses to loans
and leases held for investment
1.36%
1.54%
2.02%
2.27%
2.33%
Allowance for credit losses to
nonaccrual loans and leases
held for investment
433.8%
528.4%
566.2%
475.8%
516.9%
PacWest Bancorp Consolidated:
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1)
8.05%
7.67%
7.95%
8.55%
8.66%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1)
10.15%
10.41%
10.39%
10.53%
10.45%
Tier 1 capital ratio (1)
10.65%
10.41%
10.39%
10.53%
10.45%
Total capital ratio (1)
14.36%
14.99%
13.60%
13.76%
13.74%
Risk-weighted assets (1)
$
26,057,583
$
24,274,256
$
23,012,350
$
22,837,693
$
22,114,040
Equity to assets ratio
10.92%
11.03%
11.12%
12.19%
12.26%
Tangible common equity ratio (2)
7.79%
7.80%
7.68%
8.78%
8.71%
Book value per share
$
32.77
$
32.17
$
30.68
$
30.36
$
29.42
Tangible book value per share (2)
$
22.57
$
21.95
$
20.39
$
21.05
$
20.09
Pacific Western Bank:
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1)
8.40%
8.47%
8.83%
9.53%
9.70%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1)
11.12%
11.51%
11.54%
11.73%
11.70%
Tier 1 capital ratio (1)
11.12%
11.51%
11.54%
11.73%
11.70%
Total capital ratio (1)
13.59%
14.22%
12.80%
12.99%
12.95%
(1) Capital information for September 30, 2021 is preliminary.
(2) Non-GAAP measure.
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial disclosures for: (1) Pre-provision, pre-goodwill impairment, pre-tax net revenue (“PPNR”), (2) PPNR return on average assets (3) return on average tangible equity, (4) tangible common equity ratio, and (5) tangible book value per share. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. In particular, the use of return on average tangible equity, tangible common equity ratio, tangible book value per share, and PPNR is prevalent among banking regulators, investors, and analysts. Accordingly, we disclose the non-GAAP measures in addition to the related GAAP measures of: (1) net earnings, (2) return on average assets, (3) return on average equity, (4) equity to assets ratio, and (5) book value per share.
The tables below present the reconciliations of these GAAP financial measures to the related non-GAAP financial measures:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
PPNR and PPNR Return
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
on Average Assets
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Net earnings (loss)
$
139,996
$
180,512
$
45,503
$
470,914
$
(1,354,404)
Add: Provision for credit losses
(20,000)
(88,000)
97,000
(156,000)
329,000
Add: Goodwill impairment
-
-
-
-
1,470,000
Add: Income tax expense
47,770
62,417
13,671
163,743
38,627
Pre-provision, pre-goodwill impairment,
pre-tax net revenue ("PPNR")
$
167,766
$
154,929
$
156,174
$
478,657
$
483,223
Average assets
$
35,871,664
$
34,326,112
$
27,935,193
$
33,887,541
$
27,221,102
Return on average assets (1)
1.55%
2.11%
0.65%
1.86%
(6.65)%
PPNR return on average assets (2)
1.86%
1.81%
2.22%
1.89%
2.37%
(1) Annualized net earnings (loss) divided by average assets.
(2) Annualized PPNR divided by average assets.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Return on Average Tangible Equity
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Net earnings (loss)
$
139,996
$
180,512
$
45,503
$
470,914
$
(1,354,404)
Add: Intangible asset amortization
2,890
2,889
3,751
8,858
11,581
Add: Goodwill impairment
-
-
-
-
1,470,000
Adjusted net earnings
$
142,886
$
183,401
$
49,254
$
479,772
$
127,177
Average stockholders' equity
$
3,916,621
$
3,739,042
$
3,497,869
$
3,758,733
$
3,965,453
Less: Average intangible assets
1,221,253
1,224,208
1,107,548
1,212,851
1,594,231
Average tangible common equity
$
2,695,368
$
2,514,834
$
2,390,321
$
2,545,882
$
2,371,222
Return on average equity (1)
14.18%
19.36%
5.18%
16.75%
(45.62)%
Return on average tangible equity (2)
21.03%
29.25%
8.20%
25.20%
7.16%
(1) Annualized net earnings divided by average stockholders' equity.
(2) Annualized adjusted net earnings divided by average tangible common equity.
