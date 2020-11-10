PacWest Bancorp : Charter of the Audit Committees of the Boards of Directors 0 11/10/2020 | 04:45pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PACWEST BANCORP/PACIFIC WESTERN BANK CHARTER OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEES OF THE BOARDS OF DIRECTORS NOVEMBER 10, 2020 Purpose of the Committee Each of the respective boards of directors (individually a "Board," and collectively, the "Boards") of PacWest Bancorp ("PacWest") and its wholly-owned subsidiary Pacific Western Bank (the "Bank," and collectively with PacWest, the "Company") have established an Audit Committee (individually a "Committee," or collectively, the "Committees") to assist the Boards in their oversight responsibilities for: (i) the quality and integrity of the Company's financial statements, (ii) the Company's compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, (iii) the independent auditors' qualifications and independence, (iv) the performance of the independent auditors and the Company's internal audit function and (v) in conjunction with the Risk Committees of the Boards, the Company's risk management functions. The function of the Committees is oversight. The management of the Company is responsible for the preparation, presentation and integrity of the Company's financial statements and the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting. Management is responsible for maintaining appropriate accounting and financial reporting principles and policies and internal controls and procedures that provide for compliance with accounting standards and applicable laws and regulations. The independent auditors are responsible for planning and carrying out a proper audit of the Company's annual financial statements, reviewing the Company's quarterly financial statements prior to the filing of each quarterly report on Form 10-Q, annually reporting on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting and other procedures. The independent auditors for the Company are accountable to the PacWest Board and the PacWest Committee as representatives of the stockholders. Committee Membership Each Committee shall be comprised of at least three directors. With respect to the PacWest Committee, each of whom (i) is "independent" as defined under Rule 5605(a)(2) of The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC, (ii) has not participated in the preparation of the financial statements of PacWest or any current subsidiary of PacWest at any time during the past three years, and (iii) meets the criteria for independence set forth in Rule 10A-3(b)(1) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (subject to the exemptions provided in Rule 10A- 3(c) under the Exchange Act). With respect to the Bank Committee, each of whom meets the criteria for an independent audit committee contained in 12 U.S.C. § 1831m and 12 C.F.R. Part 363 of the rules and regulations of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC"). All Committee members must be able to read and understand fundamental financial statements, including a company's balance sheet, income statement, and cash flow statement, and each Committee shall have at least one member who has past employment experience in finance or accounting, requisite professional certification in accounting, or other comparable experience or background which results in the member's financial sophistication and qualifies as an "audit LEGAL-#86338-v20-PACW_PWB_Audit_Committees_Charter committee financial expert" as such term is defined in Item 407(d)(5) of Regulation S-K under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). No director may serve as a member of the PacWest Committee if such director serves on the audit committees of more than two other public companies unless the PacWest Board determines that such simultaneous service would not impair the ability of such director to effectively serve on the PacWest Committee, and discloses this determination in the Company's annual proxy statement. Members shall be appointed annually by the applicable Board based on nominations recommended by the Board's Compensation, Nominating and Governance ("CNG") Committee, and shall serve at the pleasure of the Board and for such term or terms as the Board may determine. Committee Structure and Operations Each Board shall designate one member of its Committee as its chairperson. Each Committee shall meet once every fiscal quarter, or more frequently if circumstances dictate, to discuss with management the annual audited financial statements and quarterly financial statements, as applicable. The Committees should periodically meet in executive session with the Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), the Chief Accounting Officer, the Chief Audit Executive ("CAE"), and the independent auditors to discuss any matters that the Committee or any of these persons or firms believes should be discussed privately. Each Committee may request any other director, officer or employee of the Company, any consultant of the Company, or the Company's outside counsel or independent auditors to attend a meeting of the Committee or to meet with any members of, or consultants to, the Committee. Members of the Committee may participate in a meeting of the Committee by means of conference call or other similar means of communication in which all persons participating in the meeting can hear one another. The Committees shall keep written minutes of all meetings, which minutes shall be maintained with the books and records of PacWest or the Bank, as applicable. At all meetings of the Committees, a majority of the total number of Committee members shall constitute a quorum. All meetings will be subject to and in accordance with the applicable provisions of Delaware and California law and the Bylaws of PacWest and the Bank, including notice, quorum, voting and approval requirements thereof. The Committees may invite such members of management to its meetings as they may deem appropriate, consistent with the execution of their functions. Committee Duties and Responsibilities To carry out its purposes, the PacWest Committee shall have the following duties and 2 LEGAL-#86338-v20-PACW_PWB_Audit_Committees_Charter responsibilities: 1. with respect to the independent auditors, to be directly responsible for the appointment, compensation, retention and oversight of the work of the independent auditors (including the resolution of disagreements between management and the independent auditors regarding accounting and financial reporting matters), who shall report directly to the PacWest Committee; to be directly responsible for the appointment, compensation, retention and oversight of the work of any other registered public accounting firm engaged for the purpose of preparing or issuing an audit report or to perform audit, review or attestation services, which firm shall also report directly to the PacWest Committee; to pre-approve, or to adopt appropriate procedures to pre-approve, all audit and non-audit services to be provided by the independent auditors; to ensure that the independent auditors prepare and deliver annually an

Auditors' Statement (SAS 114 letter) (it being understood that the independent auditors are responsible for the accuracy and completeness of this statement), and to discuss with the independent auditors any relationships or services disclosed in the Auditors' Statement that may impact the quality of audit services or the objectivity and independence of the Company's independent auditors; an "Auditors' Statement" is a formal written statement describing (a) the auditors' internal quality-control procedures, (b) any material issues raised by the most recent internal quality-control review or peer review of the auditors, or by any inquiry or investigation by governmental or professional authorities, within the preceding five years, with respect to one or more independent audits carried out by the auditors, and any steps taken to deal with any such issues, and (c) all relationships between the independent auditors and the Company, including each non-audit service provided to the Company (to assess the auditors' independence); to obtain from the independent auditors in connection with any audit a timely report relating to the Company's annual audited financial statements describing all critical accounting policies and practices used, all alternative treatments of financial information within generally accepted accounting principles that have been discussed with management, ramifications of the use of such alternative disclosures and treatments, and the treatment preferred by the independent auditors and management, and any material written communications between the independent auditors and management, such as any "management" letter or schedule of unadjusted audit differences; 3 LEGAL-#86338-v20-PACW_PWB_Audit_Committees_Charter to discuss with the independent auditors any significant issues arising from the most recent Public Company Accounting Oversight Board ("PCAOB") inspection of the independent auditors, to the extent relevant to the

Company, including the independent auditor's response to any identified accounting deficiencies; to review and evaluate the qualifications, performance and independence of the lead partner of the independent auditors; to take into account the opinions of management and the Company's internal auditors in assessing the independent auditors' qualifications, performance and independence; and to obtain from the independent auditors annually a formal written statement of the fees billed in each of the last two fiscal years for each of the following categories of services rendered by the independent auditors: (i) the audit of PacWest's annual financial statements for the most recent fiscal year and the reviews of the financial statements included in PacWest's Quarterly

Reports on Form 10-Q or services that are normally provided by the independent auditors in connection with statutory and regulatory filings or engagements; (ii) assurance and related services not included in clause (i) that are reasonably related to the performance of the audit or review of

PacWest's financial statements, in the aggregate and by each service;

(iii) tax compliance, tax advice and tax planning services, in the aggregate and by each service; and (iv) all other products and services rendered by the independent auditors, in the aggregate and by each service. 2. with respect to the internal audit function, in conjunction with the Company's CAE, to select, engage, oversee, and retain any firms used in a co-sourcing capacity as part of the Company's internal audit function, and to review and evaluate qualifications, performance and independence of the members of the internal audit function (whether out-sourced or performed in-house); to review reports from the internal audit department regarding internal controls and procedures, the Company's financial controls, accounting system, operational controls and procedures, regulatory and legal compliance and changes to the Company's policy and procedures manuals; to review with the CAE and any firm providing co-sourced internal audit support the summaries they are expected to provide to the PacWest Committee and, as appropriate, the significant reports to management prepared by internal audit and management's responses thereto; 4 LEGAL-#86338-v20-PACW_PWB_Audit_Committees_Charter This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer PacWest Bancorp published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 21:44:03 UTC 0 All news about PACWEST BANCORP 05:01p PACWEST BANCORP : Announces Quarterly Dividend AQ 05:00p PacWest Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend GL 04:53p PACWEST BANCORP : Charter of the Risk Committees of the Boards of Directors PU 04:45p PACWEST BANCORP : Charter of the Audit Committees of the Boards of Directors PU 11/09 PACWEST BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN.. AQ 10/14 PACWEST BANCORP : 2020 Third Quarter Results PU 10/14 PACWEST : 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 10/14 PACWEST BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State.. AQ 10/14 PACWEST BANCORP : Announces Results for the Third Quarter 2020 AQ 10/14 PacWest Bancorp Announces Results for the Third Quarter 2020 GL