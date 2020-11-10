PacWest Bancorp : Charter of the Risk Committees of the Boards of Directors

PACWEST BANCORP/PACIFIC WESTERN BANK

CHARTER OF THE RISK COMMITTEES

OF THE BOARDS OF DIRECTORS

NOVEMBER 10, 2020

Purpose of the Committees

Each of the respective boards of directors (individually a "Board," and collectively, the "Boards") of PacWest Bancorp ("PacWest") and its wholly owned subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the "Bank," and collectively with PacWest, the "Company") have established a Risk Committee (individually a "Committee," and collectively, the "Committees") to approve and periodically review the Company's risk management policies and to oversee the implementation of the Company's enterprise-wide risk management framework. The enterprise-wide risk management framework includes the strategies, policies, procedures, assessments and systems established and maintained by management to identify, assess, measure and manage the Company's material risks. Each Committee shall assist its Board and its other committees that oversee specific risk-related issues and serve as a resource to management, including management's Enterprise Risk Management Steering Committee ("ERMSC"), by overseeing risk across the entire Company and by enhancing its Board's understanding of the Company's overall risk tolerance and enterprise-wide risk management activities and their effectiveness. The Committees will coordinate with the Audit Committees of the Boards for review of the Company's financial and operational risks, corporate-wide compliance and other areas of Audit Committee responsibility or with the Compensation, Nominating and Governance Committees of the Boards for review of compensation-related risks. Each Committee shall report to its Board on a regular basis.

Committee Membership

Each Committee shall be comprised of at least three directors. With respect to the PacWest Committee, one of whom is "independent" as to PacWest as defined under rule 5605(a)(2) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC and is not a member of the "immediate family" (as defined in 12 C.F.R. 225.41(b)(3) of Regulation Y) of any person who is or has been in the last three years an "executive officer" (as defined in 12 C.F.R. 215.2(e)(1) of Regulation O). At least one member of each Committee shall have experience in identifying, assessing, and managing risk exposures of large, complex firms (risk management experience in nonbanking or nonfinancial firms may fulfill this requirement). Members of each Committee shall be appointed by its Board based on nominations recommended by its Compensation, Nominating and Governance Committee, and shall serve at the pleasure of the Board and for such term or terms as the Board may determine.

To facilitate open communication between the other committees of its Board, the chair of each Committee shall receive the materials for each meeting of the other committees of its Board.

The Committees shall keep written minutes of all meetings, which minutes shall be maintained with the books and records of PacWest or the Bank, as applicable.

