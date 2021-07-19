PacWest Bancorp : Loan Growth of $527.0 Million or 11.1% annualized, Excluding PPP Loan Activity, Growth of $997.1 Million or 22.3% annualized (Form 8-K)
Loan Growth of $527.0 Million or 11.1% annualized, Excluding PPP Loan Activity, Growth of $997.1 Million or 22.3% annualized
Civic Loan Production of $423 Million in 2Q21, Compared to $231 Million for Two Months in 1Q21
Provision for Credit Losses Benefit of $88.0 Million in 2Q21 Compared to Benefit of $48.0 Million in 1Q21
Net Interest Income (TE) of $270.1 Million, Compared To $264.6 Million in 1Q21
Noninterest Income of $40.4 Million With Continued Strength in Warrant Income
Noninterest Expense of $151.8 Million, Up 1% From 1Q21, Driven By Three Months of Civic Financial Services ('Civic') Operations Compared to Two Months in 1Q21 and Higher Variable Compensation From Strong Growth Across the Company
Classified and Special Mention Loans Fell $15.9 Million and $96.9 Million, Respectively, From 1Q21
ACL Ratio of 1.54% and ALLL Ratio of 1.16%; Excluding PPP Loans, ACL Ratio of 1.59% and ALLL Ratio of 1.19%
Net Recoveries of $5.2 Million (11bps of Average Loans and Leases)
Cost of Deposits Decreased 1 bp to 10 bps
Loan and Lease Production of $1.7 Billion Up From $1.6 Billion in 1Q21; WAC of 4.55% vs. 4.36% in 1Q21
Strong Capital Position - CET1 Ratio of 10.41%
Total Capital Ratio Increased From 13.60% at 1Q21 to 14.99% at 2Q21
Tangible Book Value Per Share Increased From $20.39 at 1Q21 to $21.95 at 2Q21
CEO COMMENTARY
Matt Wagner, President and CEO, commented, 'We continued to experience strong deposit growth in the second quarter driven by outstanding growth from our venture banking as well as our commercial banking clients resulting in increased liquidity. The excess liquidity at the Fed continues to be a drag on our net interest margin, which had a negative impact of approximately 73 basis points in the second quarter, however, net interest income is growing as we continue to deploy the excess liquidity.'
'We had significant loan growth in the second quarter as the economy begins to re-open after the pandemic. This loan growth was despite a $470 million reduction in the PPP loan portfolio due to increased forgiveness activity by the SBA. Excluding PPP loan activity, our loans grew by $997 million or 22.3% annualized.'
'The continued improvement in credit quality as evidenced by the net recoveries for the first half of the year and continued decreases in nonaccrual, special mention and classified loans and leases along with improved economic conditions related to the CECL forecast resulted in a provision benefit for the second consecutive quarter. Our ACL ratio, excluding PPP loans, decreased from 2.14% in the first quarter to 1.59% as of the end of the second quarter. Our second quarter results produced a return on average assets of 2.11% and a return on average tangible equity of 29.25%.'
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
At or For the
At or For the
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
Increase
June 30,
Increase
Financial Highlights (1)
2021
2021
(Decrease)
2021
2020
(Decrease)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Net earnings (loss)
$
180,512
$
150,406
$
30,106
$
330,918
$
(1,399,907
)
$
1,730,825
Diluted earnings (loss)
per share
$
1.52
$
1.27
$
0.25
$
2.78
$
(11.98
)
$
14.76
Pre-provision, pre-goodwill
impairment, pre-tax net
revenue ('PPNR') (2)
$
154,929
$
155,962
$
(1,033
)
$
310,891
$
327,049
$
(16,158
)
Return on average assets
2.11
%
1.94
%
0.17
2.03
%
(10.48
)%
12.51
PPNR return on average
assets (2)
1.81
%
2.01
%
(0.20
)
1.91
%
2.45
%
(0.54
)
Return on average
tangible equity (2)
29.25
%
25.67
%
3.58
27.51
%
6.64
%
20.87
Yield on average loans and
leases (tax equivalent)
5.18
%
5.20
%
(0.02
)
5.19
%
5.27
%
(0.08
)
Cost of average total
deposits
0.10
%
0.11
%
(0.01
)
0.11
%
0.41
%
(0.30
)
Net interest margin ('NIM')
(tax equivalent)
3.40
%
3.69
%
(0.29
)
3.53
%
4.26
%
(0.73
)
Efficiency ratio
47.9
%
46.4
%
1.5
47.2
%
41.8
%
5.4
Total assets
$
34,867,987
$
32,856,533
$
2,011,454
$
34,867,987
$
27,365,738
$
7,502,249
Loans and leases held
for investment,
net of deferred fees
$
19,506,257
$
18,979,228
$
527,029
$
19,506,257
$
19,694,631
$
(188,374
)
Noninterest-bearing
demand deposits
$
11,252,286
$
11,017,462
$
234,824
$
11,252,286
$
8,629,543
$
2,622,743
Core deposits
$
27,038,161
$
25,576,348
$
1,461,813
$
27,038,161
$
19,535,814
$
7,502,347
Total deposits
$
29,647,034
$
28,223,291
$
1,423,743
$
29,647,034
$
22,928,579
$
6,718,455
As percentage of total
deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
demand deposits
38
%
39
%
(1
)
38
%
38
%
-
Core deposits
91
%
91
%
-
91
%
85
%
6
Equity to assets ratio
11.03
%
11.12
%
(0.09
)
11.03
%
12.62
%
(1.59
)
Common equity tier 1
capital ratio
10.41
%
10.39
%
0.02
10.41
%
9.97
%
0.44
Total capital ratio
14.99
%
13.60
%
1.39
14.99
%
13.18
%
1.81
Tangible common equity
ratio (2)
7.80
%
7.68
%
0.12
7.80
%
8.93
%
(1.13
)
Book value per share
$
32.17
$
30.68
$
1.49
$
32.17
$
29.17
$
3.00
Tangible book value per
share (2)
$
21.95
$
20.39
$
1.56
$
21.95
$
19.80
$
2.15
(1) The operations of Civic are included from its February 1, 2021 acquisition date.
(2) Non-GAAP measure.
INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
NET INTEREST INCOME
Net interest income increased by $5.0 million to $266.3 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $261.3 million for the first quarter of 2021 due mainly to higher income on investment securities and loans and leases, partially offset by higher interest expense resulting from the $400 million of subordinated debt issued on April 30, 2021. The tax equivalent yield on average loans and leases was 5.18% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 5.20% for the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in the tax equivalent yield on average loans and leases was primarily due to lower amortized loan fee income of $1.4 million and lower loan discount accretion of $0.4 million.
The tax equivalent NIM was 3.40% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 3.69% for the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in the NIM was primarily due to the change in the earning assets mix driven by the increase in the investment portfolio and cash at the Federal Reserve as a percentage of earning assets. The average balance of deposits in financial institutions increased by $1.6 billion to $6.3 billion, the average balance of investment securities increased by $1.1 billion to $6.5 billion, and the average balance of loans and leases increased by $130.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. This excess liquidity had a negative impact on the second quarter tax equivalent NIM of approximately 73 basis points.
The cost of average total deposits decreased to 0.10% in the second quarter of 2021 from 0.11% for the first quarter of 2021. The lower cost of average total deposits was due primarily to the increased average balance of noninterest-bearing deposits.
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
The following table presents details of the provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
Increase
Provision for Credit Losses
2021
2021
(Decrease)
(In thousands)
(Reduction in) addition to allowance for loan
and lease losses
$
(72,000
)
$
(53,000
)
$
(19,000
)
(Reduction in) addition to reserve for
unfunded loan commitments
(16,000
)
5,000
(21,000
)
Total provision for credit losses
$
(88,000
)
$
(48,000
)
$
(40,000
)
The provision for credit losses decreased by $40.0 million to a benefit of $88.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to a $48.0 million benefit for the first quarter of 2021. This reduction reflected improvement in both macro-economic forecast variables and loan portfolio credit quality metrics along with decreased provisions for individually evaluated loans and leases and for unfunded commitments.
Noninterest Income
The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
Increase
Noninterest Income
2021
2021
(Decrease)
(In thousands)
Service charges on deposit accounts
$
3,452
$
2,934
$
518
Other commissions and fees
10,704
9,158
1,546
Leased equipment income
10,847
11,354
(507
)
Gain on sale of loans and leases
1,422
139
1,283
Gain on sale of securities
-
101
(101
)
Other income:
Dividends and gains on equity investments
5,394
10,904
(5,510
)
Warrant income
5,650
6,123
(473
)
Other
2,902
4,116
(1,214
)
Total noninterest income
$
40,371
$
44,829
$
(4,458
)
Noninterest income decreased by $4.5 million to $40.4 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $44.8 million for the first quarter of 2021 due primarily to a decrease of $5.5 million in dividends and gains on equity investments and a $1.2 million decrease in other income, offset partially by increases of $1.5 million in other commissions and fees and $1.3 million in gain on sale of loans and leases. The decrease in dividends and gains on equity investments was due primarily to a $10.1 million gain on one equity investment in the first quarter of 2021, offset partially by higher net fair value gains on equity investments still held. The decrease in other income was due primarily to lower foreign currency translation gains and negative fair value adjustments related to servicing assets. The increase in other commissions and fees was due primarily to higher foreign exchange transaction fees and customer success fees. The increase in the gain on sale of loans and leases resulted from the sales of $52.2 million of loans for gains of $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to sales of $72.6 million for gains of $0.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. Warrant income decreased slightly in the second quarter of 2021, but remained at elevated levels and was the third highest quarter ever.
Noninterest Expense
The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
Increase
Noninterest Expense
2021
2021
(Decrease)
(In thousands)
Compensation
$
90,807
$
79,882
$
10,925
Occupancy
14,784
14,054
730
Data processing
7,758
6,957
801
Other professional services
5,256
5,126
130
Insurance and assessments
3,745
4,903
(1,158
)
Intangible asset amortization
2,889
3,079
(190
)
Leased equipment depreciation
8,614
8,969
(355
)
Foreclosed assets (income) expense, net
(119
)
1
(120
)
Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs
200
3,425
(3,225
)
Customer related expense
4,973
4,818
155
Loan expense
4,031
3,193
838
Other
8,812
15,729
(6,917
)
Total noninterest expense
$
151,750
$
150,136
$
1,614
Noninterest expense increased by $1.6 million to $151.8 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $150.1 million for the first quarter of 2021 due primarily to an increase of $10.9 million in compensation expense, offset partially by decreases of $6.9 million in other expense, $3.2 million in acquisition, integration and reorganization costs and $1.1 million in insurance and assessments expense. The increase in compensation expense was mostly due to compensation expense related to the Civic operations as a result of three months of activity in the second quarter of 2021 compared to two months of activity in the first quarter of 2021, in addition to increases in loan production across the Company which contributed to an increase in variable compensation during the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in other expense was largely due to a legal settlement accrual in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in acquisition, integration and reorganization costs was due to lower advisory services and integration expenses related to the closed Civic acquisition and the pending acquisition of MUFG Union Bank's Homeowners Association Services Division. The decrease in insurance and assessments expense was primarily due to lower FDIC assessment expense resulting from a lower assessment rate partially offset by a higher assessment base.
Income Taxes
The effective income tax rate was 25.7% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 26.3% for the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in the effective tax rate is due mainly to tax benefits resulting from the vesting of restricted stock and return-to-provision adjustments recorded in the second quarter of 2021. The effective income tax rate for the full year 2021 is estimated to be in the range of 25% to 27%.
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
Deposits and Client Investment Funds
The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2020
% of
% of
% of
Deposit Composition
Balance
Total
Balance
Total
Balance
Total
(Dollars in thousands)
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
11,252,286
38
%
$
11,017,462
39
%
$
8,629,543
38
%
Interest checking
7,394,472
25
%
6,862,398
25
%
4,858,168
21
%
Money market
7,777,199
26
%
7,112,610
25
%
5,498,150
24
%
Savings
614,204
2
%
583,878
2
%
549,953
2
%
Total core deposits
27,038,161
91
%
25,576,348
91
%
19,535,814
85
%
Non-core non-maturity deposits
1,122,971
4
%
1,162,590
4
%
1,217,266
5
%
Total non-maturity deposits
28,161,132
95
%
26,738,938
95
%
20,753,080
90
%
Time deposits $250,000 and under
913,371
3
%
940,340
3
%
1,522,928
7
%
Time deposits over $250,000
572,531
2
%
544,013
2
%
652,571
3
%
Total time deposits
1,485,902
5
%
1,484,353
5
%
2,175,499
10
%
Total deposits
$
29,647,034
100
%
$
28,223,291
100
%
$
22,928,579
100
%
At June 30, 2021, core deposits totaled $27.0 billion or 91% of total deposits, including $11.3 billion of noninterest-bearing demand deposits or 38% of total deposits. Core deposits increased by $1.5 billion or 22.9% annualized in the second quarter of 2021 driven by continued strong deposit growth from our venture banking clients.
In addition to deposit products, we also offer alternative, non-depository cash investment options for select clients. These alternative options include investments managed by Pacific Western Asset Management Inc. ('PWAM'), our registered investment advisor subsidiary, and third-party sweep products. Total off-balance sheet client investment funds at June 30, 2021 were $1.3 billion, of which $1.0 billion was managed by PWAM.
Loans and Leases
The following table presents roll forwards of loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Roll Forward of Loans and Leases Held
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
for Investment, Net of Deferred Fees (1)
2021
2021
2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance, beginning of period
$
18,979,228
$
19,083,377
$
19,083,377
Additions:
Production
1,663,151
1,612,777
3,275,928
Disbursements
1,662,644
1,022,986
2,685,630
Total production and disbursements
3,325,795
2,635,763
5,961,558
Reductions:
Payoffs
(1,969,118
)
(1,635,264
)
(3,604,382
)
Paydowns
(802,222
)
(1,067,418
)
(1,869,640
)
Total payoffs and paydowns
(2,771,340
)
(2,702,682
)
(5,474,022
)
Sales
(26,610
)
(72,641
)
(99,251
)
Transfers to foreclosed assets
-
(647
)
(647
)
Charge-offs
(816
)
(3,988
)
(4,804
)
Transfers to loans held for sale
-
(25,554
)
(25,554
)
Total reductions
(2,798,766
)
(2,805,512
)
(5,604,278
)
Loans acquired through Civic acquisition
-
65,600
65,600
Net increase (decrease)
527,029
(104,149
)
422,880
Balance, end of period
$
19,506,257
$
18,979,228
$
19,506,257
Weighted average rate on production (2)
4.55
%
4.36
%
4.46
%
(1)
Includes direct financing leases but excludes equipment leased to others under operating leases.
(2)
The weighted average rate on production presents contractual rates on a tax equivalent basis and excludes amortized fees. Amortized fees added approximately 41 basis points to loan yields in 2021.
Loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, increased by $527.0 million or 11.1% annualized in the second quarter of 2021 to $19.5 billion at June 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loan activity, loans grew by $997.1 million or 22.3% annualized. The increase in the loans and leases balance for the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to increases in the income producing and other residential, asset-based and venture capital portfolios partially offset by a reduction in the other commercial portfolio due to increased PPP loan forgiveness. The PPP forgiveness in the second quarter of 2021 was $506 million, up from $354 million in the first quarter of 2021. Remaining PPP loans total $609 million as of June 30, 2021 with $15.6 million of net fees to amortize over the remaining life of the loans. The weighted average rate on the $1.7 billion of new production for the second quarter of 2021 increased to 4.55% from 4.36% in the first quarter of 2021 due mainly to a lower amount of PPP loan originations in the second quarter compared to the first quarter.
The following table presents the composition of loans and leases held for investment by loan portfolio segment and class, net of deferred fees, as of the dates indicated:
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2020
% of
% of
% of
Loan and Lease Portfolio
Balance
Total
Balance
Total
Balance
Total
(In thousands)
Real estate mortgage:
Commercial
$
3,792,198
19
%
$
3,941,610
21
%
$
4,222,075
22
%
Income producing and other residential
4,620,822
24
%
4,045,603
21
%
3,733,659
19
%
Total real estate mortgage
8,413,020
43
%
7,987,213
42
%
7,955,734
41
%
Real estate construction and land:
Commercial
930,785
5
%
990,035
5
%
1,167,609
6
%
Residential
2,574,799
13
%
2,575,788
14
%
2,172,919
11
%
Total real estate construction and land
3,505,584
18
%
3,565,823
19
%
3,340,528
17
%
Total real estate
11,918,604
61
%
11,553,036
61
%
11,296,262
58
%
Commercial:
Asset-based
3,550,903
18
%
3,383,403
18
%
3,412,431
17
%
Venture capital
1,749,432
9
%
1,495,798
8
%
1,814,341
9
%
Other commercial
1,921,909
10
%
2,206,639
11
%
2,760,278
14
%
Total commercial
7,222,244
37
%
7,085,840
37
%
7,987,050
40
%
Consumer
365,409
2
%
340,352
2
%
411,319
2
%
Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees
$
19,506,257
100
%
$
18,979,228
100
%
$
19,694,631
100
%
Total unfunded loan commitments
$
7,891,875
$
8,127,999
$
7,745,921
Allowance for Credit Losses
The following tables present roll forwards of the allowance for credit losses for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Allowance for
Reserve for
Total
Allowance for Credit
Loan and
Unfunded Loan
Allowance for
Losses Rollforward
Lease Losses
Commitments
Credit Losses
(In thousands)
Beginning balance
$
292,445
$
90,571
$
383,016
Charge-offs
(816
)
-
(816
)
Recoveries
5,971
-
5,971
Net recoveries
5,155
-
5,155
Provision
(72,000
)
(16,000
)
(88,000
)
Ending balance
$
225,600
$
74,571
$
300,171
Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
Allowance for
Reserve for
Total
Allowance for Credit
Loan and
Unfunded Loan
Allowance for
Losses Rollforward
Lease Losses
Commitments
Credit Losses
(In thousands)
Beginning balance
$
348,181
$
85,571
$
433,752
Charge-offs
(3,988
)
-
(3,988
)
Recoveries
1,252
-
1,252
Net charge-offs
(2,736
)
-
(2,736
)
Provision
(53,000
)
5,000
(48,000
)
Ending balance
$
292,445
$
90,571
$
383,016
The following table presents allowance for credit losses information as of and for the dates and periods indicated:
June 30,
March 31,
Increase
Allowance for Credit Losses
2021
2021
(Decrease)
(Dollars in thousands)
Allowance for loan and lease losses
$
225,600
$
292,445
$
(66,845
)
Reserve for unfunded loan commitments
74,571
90,571
(16,000
)
Allowance for credit losses
$
300,171
$
383,016
$
(82,845
)
Provision for credit losses (for the quarter)
$
(88,000
)
$
(48,000
)
$
(40,000
)
Net (recoveries) charge-offs (for the quarter)
$
(5,155
)
$
2,736
$
(7,891
)
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans and leases (for the quarter)
(0.11
)%
0.06
%
Allowance for loan and lease losses to loans and leases held for investment
1.16
%
1.54
%
Allowance for loan and lease losses to loans and leases held for investment, excluding PPP loans
1.19
%
1.63
%
Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment
1.54
%
2.02
%
Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment, excluding PPP loans
1.59
%
2.14
%
The allowance for credit losses decreased by $82.8 million in the second quarter of 2021 to $300.2 million at June 30, 2021. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses during the second quarter of 2021 was attributable to a provision for credit losses benefit of $88.0 million partially offset by $5.2 million in net recoveries. The allowance for credit losses ratio, excluding PPP loans, of 1.59% remains robust and significantly higher than the pre-pandemic level of 0.97% as of the January 1, 2020 CECL adoption date.
Net recoveries were $5.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. Gross charge-offs of $0.8 million were reduced by recoveries of $6.0 million.
Net charge-offs were $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. Gross charge-offs of $4.0 million were reduced by recoveries of $1.3 million.
CREDIT QUALITY
The following table presents loan and lease credit quality metrics as of the dates indicated:
June 30,
March 31,
Increase
Credit Quality Metrics
2021
2021
(Decrease)
(Dollars in thousands)
NPAs and Performing TDRs:
Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment (1)
$
56,803
$
67,652
$
(10,849
)
Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more
-
-
-
Foreclosed assets, net
13,227
14,298
(1,071
)
Total nonperforming assets ('NPAs')
$
70,030
$
81,950
$
(11,920
)
Performing TDRs held for investment
$
40,129
$
27,999
$
12,130
Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment to loans and leases held for investment
0.29
%
0.36
%
Nonperforming assets to loans and leases held for investment and foreclosed assets
0.36
%
0.43
%
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment
528.4
%
566.2
%
Loan and Lease Credit Risk Ratings:
Pass
$
18,822,938
$
18,183,114
$
639,824
Special mention
536,052
632,997
(96,945
)
Classified
147,267
163,117
(15,850
)
Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees
$
19,506,257
$
18,979,228
$
527,029
Classified loans and leases held for investment to loans and leases held for investment
0.75
%
0.86
%
(1) Nonaccrual loans include SBA guaranteed amounts of $24.2 million at June 30, 2021 and $18.4 million at March 31, 2021.
Since pro-actively downgrading certain loans at the onset of the pandemic in the first quarter of 2020, special mention loans and leases have decreased $362.6 million from their peak in the first quarter of 2020, while classified loans and leases have decreased $146.0 million from their peak in the second quarter of 2020, and each have continued their steady decline in the second quarter of 2021. Classified and nonaccrual loans and leases are below their pre-pandemic levels and are at their lowest levels since December 31, 2013.
The following table presents nonaccrual loans and leases and accruing loans and leases past due between 30 and 89 days by loan portfolio segment and class as of the dates indicated:
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
Increase (Decrease)
Accruing
Accruing
Accruing
and 30-89
and 30-89
and 30-89
Days Past
Days Past
Days Past
Nonaccrual
Due
Nonaccrual
Due
Nonaccrual
Due
(Dollars in thousands)
Real estate mortgage:
Commercial
$
32,065
$
-
$
46,436
$
5
$
(14,371
)
$
(5
)
Income producing and other
residential
6,133
2,179
2,471
6,339
3,662
(4,160
)
Total real estate mortgage
38,198
2,179
48,907
6,344
(10,709
)
(4,165
)
Real estate construction and land:
Commercial
284
-
302
-
(18
)
-
Residential
1,934
22,714
416
1,241
1,518
21,473
Total real estate
construction and land
2,218
22,714
718
1,241
1,500
21,473
Commercial:
Asset-based
1,973
-
2,379
-
(406
)
-
Venture capital
2,717
-
2,432
6,750
285
(6,750
)
Other commercial
11,337
270
12,660
1,251
(1,323
)
(981
)
Total commercial
16,027
270
17,471
8,001
(1,444
)
(7,731
)
Consumer
360
1,454
556
954
(196
)
500
Total held for investment
$
56,803
$
26,617
$
67,652
$
16,540
$
(10,849
)
$
10,077
During the second quarter of 2021, nonaccrual loans and leases decreased by $10.8 million due primarily to the payoff of one retail commercial real estate loan.
CAPITAL
The following table presents certain actual capital ratios and ratios excluding PPP loans:
June 30, 2021
Excluding
March 31,
PPP
2021
Actual (1)
Loans (1)
Actual
PacWest Bancorp Consolidated:
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
7.67
%
7.89
%
(3)
7.95
%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
10.41
%
10.41
%
10.39
%
Total capital ratio
14.99
%
14.99
%
13.60
%
Tangible common equity ratio (2)
7.80
%
7.94
%
(3)
7.68
%
(1) Capital information for June 30, 2021 is preliminary.
(2) Non-GAAP measure.
(3) PPP loans have been excluded from total assets in denominator as they are zero risk-weighted.
ABOUT PACWEST BANCORP
PacWest Bancorp ('PacWest') is a bank holding company with over $34 billion in assets headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an executive office in Denver, Colorado, with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the 'Bank'). The Bank has 70 full-service branches located in California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and one branch located in Denver, Colorado. The Bank provides community banking products including lending and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses conducted primarily through our California-based branch offices and Denver, Colorado branch office. The Bank offers national lending products including asset-based, equipment, and real estate loans and treasury management services to established middle-market businesses on a national basis. The Bank also offers venture banking products including a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial and venture-backed businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovative hubs across the United States. For more information about PacWest Bancorp or Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication contains certain forward-looking information about PacWest that is intended to be covered by the safe harbor for 'forward-looking statements' provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about future financial and operational results, expectations, or intentions are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on information available at the time of the communication and are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected PacWest, its employees, customers and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on its business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity and prospects is uncertain. The risks from the COVID-19 pandemic have decreased as the pandemic subsides, however, new variants may continue to impact key macro-economic indicators such as unemployment and GDP and may have a material impact on our allowance for credit losses and related provision for credit losses. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions could adversely affect PacWest's revenues and the values of its assets, including goodwill, and liabilities, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. In addition, PacWest's results could be adversely affected by changes in interest rates, sustained high unemployment rates, deterioration in the credit quality of its loan portfolio or in the value of the collateral securing those loans, deterioration in the value of its investment securities, the magnitude of individual loan losses on security monitoring loans, and legal and regulatory developments. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including the risk factors described in documents filed by PacWest with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
We are under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2021
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
ASSETS:
Cash and due from banks
$
179,505
$
177,199
$
174,059
Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions
5,678,587
5,517,667
1,747,077
Total cash and cash equivalents
5,858,092
5,694,866
1,921,136
Securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value
7,198,608
5,941,690
3,851,141
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
17,250
17,250
17,250
Total investment securities
7,215,858
5,958,940
3,868,391
Loans held for sale
-
25,554
-
Gross loans and leases held for investment
19,580,731
19,055,165
19,780,476
Deferred fees, net
(74,474
)
(75,937
)
(85,845
)
Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees
19,506,257
18,979,228
19,694,631
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(225,600
)
(292,445
)
(301,050
)
Total loans and leases held for investment, net
19,280,657
18,686,783
19,393,581
Equipment leased to others under operating leases
313,574
327,413
295,191
Premises and equipment, net
39,541
39,622
42,299
Foreclosed assets, net
13,227
14,298
1,449
Goodwill
1,204,118
1,204,092
1,078,670
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net
18,423
21,312
30,564
Other assets
924,497
883,653
734,457
Total assets
$
34,867,987
$
32,856,533
$
27,365,738
LIABILITIES:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
11,252,286
$
11,017,462
$
8,629,543
Interest-bearing deposits
18,394,748
17,205,829
14,299,036
Total deposits
29,647,034
28,223,291
22,928,579
Borrowings
6,625
19,750
60,000
Subordinated debentures
861,788
465,814
460,772
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
505,859
493,541
463,489
Total liabilities
31,021,306
29,202,396
23,912,840
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (1)
3,846,681
3,654,137
3,452,898
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
34,867,987
$
32,856,533
$
27,365,738
Book value per share
$
32.17
$
30.68
$
29.17
Tangible book value per share (2)
$
21.95
$
20.39
$
19.80
Shares outstanding
119,555,102
119,105,642
118,374,603
(1) Includes net unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale, net
$
145,516
$
106,381
$
145,038
(2) Non-GAAP measure.
PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS (LOSS)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Interest income:
Loans and leases
$
244,529
$
241,544
$
247,851
$
486,073
$
510,129
Investment securities
33,954
30,265
26,038
64,219
53,484
Deposits in financial institutions
2,022
1,528
186
3,550
1,794
Total interest income
280,505
273,337
274,075
553,842
565,407
Interest expense:
Deposits
7,269
7,500
13,075
14,769
41,322
Borrowings
265
193
1,319
458
8,097
Subordinated debentures
6,663
4,375
5,402
11,038
11,962
Total interest expense
14,197
12,068
19,796
26,265
61,381
Net interest income
266,308
261,269
254,279
527,577
504,026
Provision for credit losses
(88,000
)
(48,000
)
120,000
(136,000
)
232,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
354,308
309,269
134,279
663,577
272,026
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
3,452
2,934
2,004
6,386
4,662
Other commissions and fees
10,704
9,158
10,111
19,862
19,832
Leased equipment income
10,847
11,354
12,037
22,201
24,288
Gain on sale of loans and leases
1,422
139
346
1,561
433
Gain on sale of securities
-
101
7,715
101
7,897
Other income
13,946
21,143
6,645
35,089
10,846
Total noninterest income
40,371
44,829
38,858
85,200
67,958
Noninterest expense:
Compensation
90,807
79,882
61,910
170,689
123,192
Occupancy
14,784
14,054
14,494
28,838
28,701
Data processing
7,758
6,957
7,102
14,715
13,556
Other professional services
5,256
5,126
4,146
10,382
8,404
Insurance and assessments
3,745
4,903
9,373
8,648
13,622
Intangible asset amortization
2,889
3,079
3,882
5,968
7,830
Leased equipment depreciation
8,614
8,969
7,102
17,583
14,307
Foreclosed assets (income) expense, net
(119
)
1
(146
)
(118
)
(80
)
Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs
200
3,425
-
3,625
-
Customer related expense
4,973
4,818
4,408
9,791
8,340
Loan expense
4,031
3,193
3,379
7,224
6,029
Goodwill impairment
-
-
-
-
1,470,000
Other expense
8,812
15,729
11,315
24,541
21,034
Total noninterest expense
151,750
150,136
126,965
301,886
1,714,935
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
242,929
203,962
46,172
446,891
(1,374,951
)
Income tax expense
62,417
53,556
12,968
115,973
24,956
Net earnings (loss)
$
180,512
$
150,406
$
33,204
$
330,918
$
(1,399,907
)
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
1.52
$
1.27
$
0.28
$
2.78
$
(11.98
)
Dividends declared and paid per share
$
0.25
$
0.25
$
0.25
$
0.50
$
0.85
PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
NET EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE CALCULATIONS
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
(In thousands, except per share data)
Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share:
Net earnings (loss)
$
180,512
$
150,406
$
33,204
$
330,918
$
(1,399,907
)
Less: earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock (1)
(3,172
)
(2,355
)
(362
)
(5,495
)
(1,251
)
Net earnings (loss) allocated to common shares
$
177,340
$
148,051
$
32,842
$
325,423
$
(1,401,158
)
Weighted-average basic shares and unvested restricted stock outstanding
(1) Represents cash dividends paid to holders of unvested stock, net of forfeitures, plus undistributed earnings amounts available to holders of unvested restricted stock, if any.
PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2020
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Cost
Balance
Expense
Cost
Balance
Expense
Cost
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets:
Loans and leases (1)(2)
$
19,057,420
$
246,147
5.18
%
$
18,927,314
$
242,846
5.20
%
$
19,951,603
$
248,474
5.01
%
Investment securities (3)
6,492,721
36,111
2.23
%
5,383,140
32,329
2.44
%
3,846,459
27,430
2.87
%
Deposits in financial institutions
6,347,764
2,022
0.13
%
4,790,231
1,528
0.13
%
733,142
186
0.10
%
Total interest-earning assets (1)
31,897,905
284,280
3.57
%
29,100,685
276,703
3.86
%
24,531,204
276,090
4.53
%
Other assets
2,428,207
2,315,197
2,090,023
Total assets
$
34,326,112
$
31,415,882
$
26,621,227
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest checking
$
7,235,726
2,394
0.13
%
$
6,401,869
2,232
0.14
%
$
4,001,750
1,573
0.16
%
Money market
8,484,933
3,318
0.16
%
7,975,996
3,278
0.17
%
6,114,354
2,856
0.19
%
Savings
598,225
36
0.02
%
572,959
35
0.02
%
524,335
33
0.03
%
Time
1,498,169
1,521
0.41
%
1,493,267
1,955
0.53
%
2,475,858
8,613
1.40
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
17,817,053
7,269
0.16
%
16,444,091
7,500
0.18
%
13,116,297
13,075
0.40
%
Borrowings
225,446
265
0.47
%
226,053
193
0.35
%
871,110
1,319
0.61
%
Subordinated debentures
735,725
6,663
3.63
%
466,101
4,375
3.81
%
459,466
5,402
4.73
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
18,778,224
14,197
0.30
%
17,136,245
12,068
0.29
%
14,446,873
19,796
0.55
%
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
11,304,757
10,173,459
8,292,151
Other liabilities
504,089
488,930
435,353
Total liabilities
30,587,070
27,798,634
23,174,377
Stockholders' equity
3,739,042
3,617,248
3,446,850
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
34,326,112
$
31,415,882
$
26,621,227
Net interest income (1)
$
270,083
$
264,635
$
256,294
Net interest spread (1)
3.27
%
3.57
%
3.98
%
Net interest margin (1)
3.40
%
3.69
%
4.20
%
Total deposits (4)
$
29,121,810
$
7,269
0.10
%
$
26,617,550
$
7,500
0.11
%
$
21,408,448
$
13,075
0.25
%
(1) Tax equivalent.
(2) Includes net loan premium amortization of $1.5 million and $1.2 million and net loan discount accretion of $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively.
(3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $2.2 million, $2.1 million, and $1.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020 related to tax-exempt income on investment securities. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on total deposits divided by average total deposits.
PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER BALANCE SHEET
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
ASSETS:
Cash and due from banks
$
179,505
$
177,199
$
150,464
$
187,176
$
174,059
Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions
5,678,587
5,517,667
3,010,197
2,766,020
1,747,077
Total cash and cash equivalents
5,858,092
5,694,866
3,160,661
2,953,196
1,921,136
Securities available-for-sale
7,198,608
5,941,690
5,235,591
4,532,614
3,851,141
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
17,250
17,250
17,250
17,250
17,250
Total investment securities
7,215,858
5,958,940
5,252,841
4,549,864
3,868,391
Loans held for sale
-
25,554
-
-
-
Gross loans and leases held for investment
19,580,731
19,055,165
19,153,357
19,101,680
19,780,476
Deferred fees, net
(74,474
)
(75,937
)
(69,980
)
(75,480
)
(85,845
)
Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees
19,506,257
18,979,228
19,083,377
19,026,200
19,694,631
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(225,600
)
(292,445
)
(348,181
)
(345,966
)
(301,050
)
Total loans and leases held for investment, net
19,280,657
18,686,783
18,735,196
18,680,234
19,393,581
Equipment leased to others under operating leases
313,574
327,413
333,846
286,425
295,191
Premises and equipment, net
39,541
39,622
39,234
40,544
42,299
Foreclosed assets, net
13,227
14,298
14,027
13,747
1,449
Goodwill
1,204,118
1,204,092
1,078,670
1,078,670
1,078,670
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net
18,423
21,312
23,641
26,813
30,564
Other assets
924,497
883,653
860,326
797,223
734,457
Total assets
$
34,867,987
$
32,856,533
$
29,498,442
$
28,426,716
$
27,365,738
LIABILITIES:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
11,252,286
$
11,017,462
$
9,193,827
$
9,346,744
$
8,629,543
Interest-bearing deposits
18,394,748
17,205,829
15,746,890
14,618,951
14,299,036
Total deposits
29,647,034
28,223,291
24,940,717
23,965,695
22,928,579
Borrowings
6,625
19,750
5,000
60,000
60,000
Subordinated debentures
861,788
465,814
465,812
463,282
460,772
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
505,859
493,541
491,962
451,508
463,489
Total liabilities
31,021,306
29,202,396
25,903,491
24,940,485
23,912,840
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (1)
3,846,681
3,654,137
3,594,951
3,486,231
3,452,898
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
34,867,987
$
32,856,533
$
29,498,442
$
28,426,716
$
27,365,738
Book value per share
$
32.17
$
30.68
$
30.36
$
29.42
$
29.17
Tangible book value per share (2)
$
21.95
$
20.39
$
21.05
$
20.09
$
19.80
Shares outstanding
119,555,102
119,105,642
118,414,853
118,489,927
118,374,603
(1) Includes net unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale, net
$
145,516
$
106,381
$
172,523
$
155,474
$
145,038
(2) Non-GAAP measure.
PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER STATEMENT OF EARNINGS
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Interest income:
Loans and leases
$
244,529
$
241,544
$
242,198
$
240,811
$
247,851
Investment securities
33,954
30,265
28,843
24,443
26,038
Deposits in financial institutions
2,022
1,528
1,135
654
186
Total interest income
280,505
273,337
272,176
265,908
274,075
Interest expense:
Deposits
7,269
7,500
8,454
9,887
13,075
Borrowings
265
193
37
27
1,319
Subordinated debentures
6,663
4,375
4,477
4,670
5,402
Total interest expense
14,197
12,068
12,968
14,584
19,796
Net interest income
266,308
261,269
259,208
251,324
254,279
Provision for credit losses
(88,000
)
(48,000
)
10,000
97,000
120,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
354,308
309,269
249,208
154,324
134,279
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
3,452
2,934
3,119
2,570
2,004
Other commissions and fees
10,704
9,158
9,974
10,541
10,111
Leased equipment income
10,847
11,354
9,440
9,900
12,037
Gain on sale of loans and leases
1,422
139
1,671
35
346
Gain on sale of securities
-
101
4
5,270
7,715
Other income
13,946
21,143
15,642
9,936
6,645
Total noninterest income
40,371
44,829
39,850
38,252
38,858
Noninterest expense:
Compensation
90,807
79,882
73,171
75,131
61,910
Occupancy
14,784
14,054
14,083
14,771
14,494
Data processing
7,758
6,957
6,718
6,505
7,102
Other professional services
5,256
5,126
6,800
4,713
4,146
Insurance and assessments
3,745
4,903
5,064
3,939
9,373
Intangible asset amortization
2,889
3,079
3,172
3,751
3,882
Leased equipment depreciation
8,614
8,969
7,501
7,057
7,102
Foreclosed assets (income) expense, net
(119
)
1
(272
)
335
(146
)
Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs
200
3,425
1,060
-
-
Customer related expense
4,973
4,818
4,430
4,762
4,408
Loan expense
4,031
3,193
3,926
3,499
3,379
Other expense
8,812
15,729
10,029
8,939
11,315
Total noninterest expense
151,750
150,136
135,682
133,402
126,965
Earnings before income taxes
242,929
203,962
153,376
59,174
46,172
Income tax expense
62,417
53,556
36,546
13,671
12,968
Net earnings
$
180,512
$
150,406
$
116,830
$
45,503
$
33,204
Basic and diluted earnings per share
$
1.52
$
1.27
$
0.99
$
0.38
$
0.28
Dividends declared and paid per share
$
0.25
$
0.25
$
0.25
$
0.25
$
0.25
PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
At or For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets (1)
2.11
%
1.94
%
1.58
%
0.65
%
0.50
%
Pre-provision, pre-goodwill impairment, pre-tax net revenue ('PPNR') return on average assets (1)(2)
1.81
%
2.01
%
2.22
%
2.22
%
2.51
%
Return on average equity (1)
19.36
%
16.86
%
13.14
%
5.18
%
3.87
%
Return on average tangible equity (1)(2)
29.25
%
25.67
%
19.63
%
8.20
%
6.39
%
Efficiency ratio
47.9
%
46.4
%
43.6
%
45.1
%
42.9
%
Noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets (1)
1.77
%
1.94
%
1.84
%
1.90
%
1.92
%
Average Yields/Costs (1):
Yield on:
Average loans and leases (3)
5.18
%
5.20
%
5.15
%
5.01
%
5.01
%
Average investment securities (3)
2.23
%
2.44
%
2.50
%
2.52
%
2.87
%
Average interest-earning assets (3)
3.57
%
3.86
%
4.02
%
4.13
%
4.53
%
Cost of:
Average interest-bearing deposits
0.16
%
0.18
%
0.22
%
0.27
%
0.40
%
Average total deposits
0.10
%
0.11
%
0.14
%
0.17
%
0.25
%
Average interest-bearing liabilities
0.30
%
0.29
%
0.33
%
0.38
%
0.55
%
Net interest spread (3)
3.27
%
3.57
%
3.69
%
3.75
%
3.98
%
Net interest margin (3)
3.40
%
3.69
%
3.83
%
3.90
%
4.20
%
Average Balances:
Assets:
Loans and leases, net of deferred fees
$
19,057,420
$
18,927,314
$
18,769,214
$
19,195,737
$
19,951,603
Investment securities
6,492,721
5,383,140
4,888,993
4,107,915
3,846,459
Deposits in financial institutions
6,347,764
4,790,231
3,576,335
2,554,349
733,142
Interest-earning assets
31,897,905
29,100,685
27,234,542
25,858,001
24,531,204
Total assets
34,326,112
31,415,882
29,334,789
27,935,193
26,621,227
Liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
11,304,757
10,173,459
9,589,789
8,812,391
8,292,151
Interest-bearing deposits
17,817,053
16,444,091
15,045,451
14,516,923
13,116,297
Total deposits
29,121,810
26,617,550
24,635,240
23,329,314
21,408,448
Borrowings
225,446
226,053
237,098
181,315
871,110
Subordinated debentures
735,725
466,101
463,951
462,375
459,466
Interest-bearing liabilities
18,778,224
17,136,245
15,746,500
15,160,613
14,446,873
Stockholders' equity
3,739,042
3,617,248
3,536,425
3,497,869
3,446,850
(1) Annualized.
(2) Non-GAAP measure.
(3) Tax equivalent.
PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
At or For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Credit Quality Ratios:
Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment to loans and leases held for investment
0.29
%
0.36
%
0.48
%
0.45
%
0.84
%
Nonperforming assets to loans and leases held for investment and foreclosed assets
0.36
%
0.43
%
0.55
%
0.52
%
0.85
%
Classified loans and leases held for investment to loans and leases held for investment
0.75
%
0.86
%
1.39
%
1.44
%
1.49
%
Provision for credit losses (for the quarter) to average loans and leases held for investment (annualized)
(1.85
)%
(1.03
)%
0.21
%
2.01
%
2.42
%
Net charge-offs (for the quarter) to average loans and leases held for investment (annualized)
(0.11
)%
0.06
%
0.40
%
0.75
%
0.27
%
Trailing 12 months net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for investment
0.27
%
0.37
%
0.45
%
0.36
%
0.20
%
Allowance for loan and lease losses to loans and leases held for investment
1.16
%
1.54
%
1.82
%
1.82
%
1.53
%
Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment
1.54
%
2.02
%
2.27
%
2.33
%
1.94
%
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment
528.4
%
566.2
%
475.8
%
516.9
%
229.7
%
PacWest Bancorp Consolidated:
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1)
7.67
%
7.95
%
8.55
%
8.66
%
8.93
%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1)
10.41
%
10.39
%
10.53
%
10.45
%
9.97
%
Tier 1 capital ratio (1)
10.41
%
10.39
%
10.53
%
10.45
%
9.97
%
Total capital ratio (1)
14.99
%
13.60
%
13.76
%
13.74
%
13.18
%
Risk-weighted assets (1)
$
24,274,256
$
23,012,350
$
22,837,693
$
22,114,040
$
22,781,836
Equity to assets ratio
11.03
%
11.12
%
12.19
%
12.26
%
12.62
%
Tangible common equity ratio (2)
7.80
%
7.68
%
8.78
%
8.71
%
8.93
%
Book value per share
$
32.17
$
30.68
$
30.36
$
29.42
$
29.17
Tangible book value per share (2)
$
21.95
$
20.39
$
21.05
$
20.09
$
19.80
Pacific Western Bank:
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1)
8.47
%
8.83
%
9.53
%
9.70
%
10.03
%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1)
11.51
%
11.54
%
11.73
%
11.70
%
11.18
%
Tier 1 capital ratio (1)
11.51
%
11.54
%
11.73
%
11.70
%
11.18
%
Total capital ratio (1)
14.22
%
12.80
%
12.99
%
12.95
%
12.44
%
(1) Capital information for June 30, 2021 is preliminary.
(2) Non-GAAP measure.
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial disclosures for: (1) Pre-provision, pre-goodwill impairment, pre-tax net revenue ('PPNR'), (2) PPNR return on average assets (3) return on average tangible equity, (4) tangible common equity ratio, and (5) tangible book value per share. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance. In particular, the use of return on average tangible equity, tangible common equity ratio, tangible book value per share, and PPNR is prevalent among banking regulators, investors, and analysts. Accordingly, we disclose the non-GAAP measures in addition to the related GAAP measures of: (1) net earnings, (2) return on average assets, (3) return on average equity, (4) equity to assets ratio, and (5) book value per share.
The tables below present the reconciliations of these GAAP financial measures to the related non-GAAP financial measures:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
PPNR and PPNR Return
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
on Average Assets
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Net earnings (loss)
$
180,512
$
150,406
$
33,204
$
330,918
$
(1,399,907
)
Add: Provision for credit losses
(88,000
)
(48,000
)
120,000
(136,000
)
232,000
Add: Goodwill impairment
-
-
-
-
1,470,000
Add: Income tax expense
62,417
53,556
12,968
115,973
24,956
Pre-provision, pre-goodwill impairment, pre-tax net revenue ('PPNR')
$
154,929
$
155,962
$
166,172
$
310,891
$
327,049
Average assets
$
34,326,112
$
31,415,882
$
26,621,227
$
32,879,037
$
26,860,133
Return on average assets (1)
2.11
%
1.94
%
0.50
%
2.03
%
(10.48
)%
PPNR return on average assets (2)
1.81
%
2.01
%
2.51
%
1.91
%
2.45
%
(1) Annualized net earnings (loss) divided by average assets.
(2) Annualized PPNR divided by average assets.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
Return on Average Tangible Equity
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Net earnings (loss)
$
180,512
$
150,406
$
33,204
$
330,918
$
(1,399,907
)
Add: Intangible asset amortization
2,889
3,079
3,882
5,968
7,830
Add: Goodwill impairment
-
-
-
-
1,470,000
Adjusted net earnings
$
183,401
$
153,485
$
37,086
$
336,886
$
77,923
Average stockholders' equity
$
3,739,042
$
3,617,248
$
3,446,850
$
3,678,481
$
4,201,814
Less: Average intangible assets
1,224,208
1,192,780
1,111,302
1,208,581
1,840,246
Average tangible common equity
$
2,514,834
$
2,424,468
$
2,335,548
$
2,469,900
$
2,361,568
Return on average equity (1)
19.36
%
16.86
%
3.87
%
18.14
%
(67.00
)%
Return on average tangible equity (2)
29.25
%
25.67
%
6.39
%
27.51
%
6.64
%
(1) Annualized net earnings divided by average stockholders' equity.
(2) Annualized adjusted net earnings divided by average tangible common equity.
Tangible Common Equity Ratio/
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Tangible Book Value Per Share
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Stockholders' equity
$
3,846,681
$
3,654,137
$
3,594,951
$
3,486,231
$
3,452,898
Less: Intangible assets
1,222,541
1,225,404
1,102,311
1,105,483
1,109,234
Tangible common equity
$
2,624,140
$
2,428,733
$
2,492,640
$
2,380,748
$
2,343,664
Total assets
$
34,867,987
$
32,856,533
$
29,498,442
$
28,426,716
$
27,365,738
Less: Intangible assets
1,222,541
1,225,404
1,102,311
1,105,483
1,109,234
Tangible assets
$
33,645,446
$
31,631,129
$
28,396,131
$
27,321,233
$
26,256,504
Equity to assets ratio
11.03
%
11.12
%
12.19
%
12.26
%
12.62
%
Tangible common equity ratio (1)
7.80
%
7.68
%
8.78
%
8.71
%
8.93
%
Book value per share
$
32.17
$
30.68
$
30.36
$
29.42
$
29.17
Tangible book value per share (2)
$
21.95
$
20.39
$
21.05
$
20.09
$
19.80
Shares outstanding
119,555,102
119,105,642
118,414,853
118,489,927
118,374,603
(1) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.
(2) Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding.
