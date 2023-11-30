PacWest Bancorp(NasdaqGS:PACW) dropped from S&P 600

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company through its subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank, is focused on providing business banking and treasury management services to small, middle-market and venture-backed businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Civic Financial Services (Civic), and Others. Under Commercial Banking, its principal business activities are gathering retail and commercial deposits, originating and servicing loans and leases and investing in investment securities. Under Civic, the Company's principal business activity is the financing of business-purpose non-owner-occupied investor properties. The Company's loan and lease portfolio consists primarily of real estate mortgage loans, real estate construction and land loans, and commercial loans and leases. Its lending activities include real estate mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, commercial loans and leases, and purchased single-family residential mortgage loans.

Sector Banks