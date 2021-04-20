Log in
PacWest Bancorp : 2021 First Quarter Results

04/20/2021
2021 First Quarter Results

Earnings Release Presentation April 20, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain forward-looking information about PacWest Bancorp that is intended to be covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about future financial and operational results, expectations, or intentions are forward- looking statements. Such statements are based on information available at the time of the communication and are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting PacWest Bancorp, its employees, customers and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on its business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity and prospects is uncertain. The length of the COVID-19 pandemic and the severity of its impact on key macro-economic indicators such as unemployment and GDP may have a material impact on our allowance for credit losses and related provision for credit losses. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions could adversely affect PacWest Bancorp's revenues and the values of its assets and liabilities, including goodwill, lead to a tightening of credit and increase stock price volatility. In addition, PacWest Bancorp's results could be adversely affected by changes in interest rates, sustained high unemployment rates, deterioration in the credit quality of its loan portfolio or in the value of the collateral securing those loans, deterioration in the value of its investment securities and legal and regulatory developments. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including the risk factors described in documents filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

We are under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter our forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

First Quarter 2021 | PACW | p. 2

Financial Highlights

First Quarter 2021 | PACW | p. 3

First Quarter Highlights

Strong Balance Sheet

  • CET1 ratio of 10.41%
  • Total capital ratio of 13.63%
  • ACL ratio of 2.02% - excluding PPP loans, 2.14%
  • Classified loans to total loans of 0.86%
  • Net charge-offs to average loans and leases of 0.06%
  • Net charge-offs of $2.7 million
  • Classified loans of $163.1mm, a decline of 44% from 2Q20 high
  • Special mention loans of $633.0mm, a decline of 30% from 1Q20 high
  • 91% of deposits are core deposits; 39% are noninterest- bearing
  • Loans to deposit ratio of 67%

Profitability

  • Net earnings of $150.4mm, EPS of $1.27
  • Pre-provision,pre-tax net revenues ("PPNR") of $156.0mm
  • ROAA of 1.94%
  • ROATE of 25.67%
  • Net interest margin of 3.69%; excluding negative impact from excess liquidity (61bps) net interest margin of 4.30%
  • Loan and lease yield of 5.20%
  • Cost of deposits of 11 bps
  • Efficiency ratio of 46.4%
  • Provision for credit losses benefit of $48mm driven primarily by the improved economic forecast

Growth

  • Loan production of $1.6bn at weighted average rate of 4.36% - excluding PPP loans, weighted average rate of 5.39%
  • Total assets increased $3.4bn or 11% compared to 4Q20
  • Core deposits increased $3.3bn or 15% compared to 4Q20
  • Total deposits increased $3.3bn or 13% compared to 4Q20
  • Closed Civic acquisition on 2/01/21
  • On March 31, 2021, signed agreement to purchase the Homeowners Association Business from MUFG Union Bank, N.A. with approximately $4.0bn of deposits with a cost of 8 bps; close expected in 4Q21

First Quarter 2021 | PACW | p. 4

Balance Sheet Highlights

Loans & Leases HFI, Net (1)

$19.7bn $19.7bn

$19.0bn $19.1bn $19.0bn

1.94%

1.93%

1.63%

1.63%

1.12%

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

Allowance for Credit Losses (2)

$442.5mm

$433.8mm

$381.6mm

$383.0mm

$274.9mm

2.06%

2.49%

2.41%

2.14%

1.39%

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

Core Deposits

Total Deposits (3)

$28.2bn

$19.5bn

$16.1bn

$25.6bn

$21.1bn $22.3bn

$22.9bn $24.0bn $24.9bn

$19.6bn

0.59%

0.25%

0.17% 0.14% 0.11%

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

  1. Line is ALLL as % of loans and leases, excluding PPP loans
  2. Line is ACL as % of loans and leases, excluding PPP loans
  3. Line is cost of total deposits

First Quarter 2021 | PACW | p. 5

Disclaimer

PacWest Bancorp published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 21:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 184 M - -
Net income 2021 424 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 2,51%
Capitalization 4 665 M 4 665 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,94x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart PACWEST BANCORP
Duration : Period :
PacWest Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACWEST BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 45,11 $
Last Close Price 39,90 $
Spread / Highest target 25,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthew P. Wagner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bart R. Olson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Matthew Eggemeyer Chairman
Mark T. Yung Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Susan E. Lester Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACWEST BANCORP57.09%4 665
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.13%462 851
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.23%336 460
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.34%286 466
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.21%213 487
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.29%200 342
