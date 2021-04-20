PacWest Bancorp : 2021 First Quarter Results

This communication contains certain forward-looking information about PacWest Bancorp that is intended to be covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about future financial and operational results, expectations, or intentions are forward- looking statements. Such statements are based on information available at the time of the communication and are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting PacWest Bancorp, its employees, customers and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on its business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity and prospects is uncertain. The length of the COVID-19 pandemic and the severity of its impact on key macro-economic indicators such as unemployment and GDP may have a material impact on our allowance for credit losses and related provision for credit losses. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions could adversely affect PacWest Bancorp's revenues and the values of its assets and liabilities, including goodwill, lead to a tightening of credit and increase stock price volatility. In addition, PacWest Bancorp's results could be adversely affected by changes in interest rates, sustained high unemployment rates, deterioration in the credit quality of its loan portfolio or in the value of the collateral securing those loans, deterioration in the value of its investment securities and legal and regulatory developments. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including the risk factors described in documents filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Financial Highlights
First Quarter Highlights
Strong Balance Sheet
CET1 ratio of 10.41%
Total capital ratio of 13.63%
ACL ratio of 2.02% - excluding PPP loans, 2.14%
Classified loans to total loans of 0.86%
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases of 0.06%
Net charge-offs of $2.7 million
Classified loans of $163.1mm, a decline of 44% from 2Q20 high
Special mention loans of $633.0mm, a decline of 30% from 1Q20 high
91% of deposits are core deposits; 39% are noninterest- bearing
Loans to deposit ratio of 67%
Profitability
Net earnings of $150.4mm, EPS of $1.27
Pre-provision,pre-tax net revenues ("PPNR") of $156.0mm
ROAA of 1.94%
ROATE of 25.67%
Net interest margin of 3.69%; excluding negative impact from excess liquidity (61bps) net interest margin of 4.30%
Loan and lease yield of 5.20%
Cost of deposits of 11 bps
Efficiency ratio of 46.4%
Provision for credit losses benefit of $48mm driven primarily by the improved economic forecast
Growth
Loan production of $1.6bn at weighted average rate of 4.36% - excluding PPP loans, weighted average rate of 5.39%
Total assets increased $3.4bn or 11% compared to 4Q20
Core deposits increased $3.3bn or 15% compared to 4Q20
Total deposits increased $3.3bn or 13% compared to 4Q20
Closed Civic acquisition on 2/01/21
On March 31, 2021, signed agreement to purchase the Homeowners Association Business from MUFG Union Bank, N.A. with approximately $4.0bn of deposits with a cost of 8 bps; close expected in 4Q21
Balance Sheet Highlights
Loans & Leases HFI, Net (1)
$19.7bn $19.7bn
$19.0bn $19.1bn $19.0bn
1.94%
1.93%
1.63%
1.63%
1.12%
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
Allowance for Credit Losses (2)
$442.5mm
$433.8mm
$381.6mm
$383.0mm
$274.9mm
2.06%
2.49%
2.41%
2.14%
1.39%
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
Core Deposits
Total Deposits (3)
$28.2bn
$19.5bn
$16.1bn
$25.6bn
$21.1bn $22.3bn
$22.9bn $24.0bn$24.9bn
$19.6bn
0.59%
0.25%
0.17% 0.14%0.11%
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
Line is ALLL as % of loans and leases, excluding PPP loans
Line is ACL as % of loans and leases, excluding PPP loans
Line is cost of total deposits
