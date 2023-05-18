Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PacWest Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PACW   US6952631033

PACWEST BANCORP

(PACW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:08:07 2023-05-18 am EDT
5.985 USD   +7.64%
PacWest, Western Alliance lead rebound in US regional lenders
RE
Overexposed US regional banks could sell commercial property loans
RE
05/17Overexposed US regional banks could sell commercial property loans
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

PacWest, Western Alliance lead rebound in US regional lenders

05/18/2023 | 06:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A general view of Pacific Western Bank in Huntington Beach

(Reuters) - Battered shares of PacWest Bancorp and Western Alliance Bancorp edged higher premarket on Thursday as the U.S. midsize lenders looked to sustain a recent rebound powered by bets that the worst of the regional banking turmoil was over.

PacWest Bancorp, which is currently exploring strategic options, climbed 7.2% and was set to build on a 22% gain recorded for the week till Wednesday.

Shares of Western Alliance climbed 7.2%, also poised to extend their near 27% surge this week after the Phoenix-based lender reported strong deposit growth in an attempt to reassure investors of its financial health after three regional lenders failed in recent months.

U.S. regional banks have found some reprieve this week thanks to bullish brokerage actions, Western Alliance's disclosure on deposit growth as well as hopes that Washington will reach a deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling.

The KBW Regional Banking Index jumped 7.2% on Wednesday, recording its biggest percentage gain in nearly two years. The index has risen nearly 11% from a 2-1/2-year low hit earlier this month.

Among other movers on Thursday, Zion Bancorp climbed 2.6% and First Horizon added 2.4%.

Meanwhile, Charles Schwab Corp edged 1.1% lower after the financial services firm said it is looking to raise $2.5 billion in debt.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHARLES SCHWAB 3.45% 51.82 Delayed Quote.-37.76%
FIRST HORIZON CORPORATION 5.76% 10.84 Delayed Quote.-55.76%
PACWEST BANCORP 21.66% 5.56 Delayed Quote.-80.09%
WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION 10.19% 34.81 Delayed Quote.-46.96%
ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A. 10.14% 26.17 Delayed Quote.-46.77%
Analyst Recommendations on PACWEST BANCORP
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 048 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 109 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,59x
Yield 2023 16,6%
Capitalization 656 M 656 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,63x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 2 438
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart PACWEST BANCORP
Duration : Period :
PacWest Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACWEST BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 5,56 $
Average target price 13,03 $
Spread / Average Target 134%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul W. Taylor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin L. Thompson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew P. Wagner Executive Chairman
Mark T. Yung Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Susan E. Lester Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACWEST BANCORP-80.09%656
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.16%404 591
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.71%240 739
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.74%227 679
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.18%171 456
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED13.38%159 410
fermer