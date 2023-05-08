Advanced search
    PACW   US6952631033

PACWEST BANCORP

(PACW)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:08:38 2023-05-08 pm EDT
6.000 USD   +4.17%
01:12pPacWest rallies on dividend cut, peers also rise
RE
12:25pWall St edges lower on bleak earnings ahead of inflation data
RE
11:54aTop Stories at Midday: Apple Preps $5 Billion Bond Offering, Catalent Cuts Guidance, Buffett Dismisses Occidental Takeover Rumors
MT
PacWest rallies on dividend cut, peers also rise

05/08/2023 | 01:12pm EDT
STORY: Shares of beleaguered PacWest Bancorp jumped early Monday, leading a broader recovery in the battered U.S. banking sector.

PacWest's stock boost comes after the bank on Friday said it would sharply cut its quarterly dividend to shore up its finances.

The Los Angeles-based lender will now pay 1 cent per common share, compared with its regular dividend payout of 25 cents, citing economic uncertainty and volatility in the industry.

Shares of PacWest were hammered to a record low last week after the bank said it was exploring strategic options, including a potential sale or capital raise.

The collapse of three U.S. lenders in two months has sent shockwaves throughout the sector, with investors dumping shares of even those banks that analysts say are financially sound.

The KBW Regional Banking index recovered some losses on Friday, but it is still down more than 26% since the beginning of the regional banking crisis in March.

PacWest shares were up as much as 24% on Monday before pairing some of those gains. Peers Western Alliance Bancorp, Comerica and Zions Bancorp also rose.


© Reuters 2023
All news about PACWEST BANCORP
01:12pPacWest rallies on dividend cut, peers also rise
RE
12:25pWall St edges lower on bleak earnings ahead of inflation data
RE
11:54aTop Stories at Midday: Apple Preps $5 Billion Bond Offering, Catal..
MT
10:22aWall St edges lower as bleak earnings overshadow rise in regional banks
RE
09:17aSector Update: Financial Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Monday
MT
08:53aDow, S&P 500 eye higher open as regional banks rise; key inflation data awaited
RE
08:24aFitch Places PacWest Bancorp on Rating Watch Negative
AQ
08:17aPacWest Bancorp, Inflation in Focus Amid Mixed Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures in..
MT
08:05aPacWest rallies on dividend cut to bolster capital
RE
07:52aTop Premarket Gainers
MT
Analyst Recommendations on PACWEST BANCORP
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 048 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 109 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,61x
Yield 2023 16,1%
Capitalization 679 M 679 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,65x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 2 438
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart PACWEST BANCORP
Duration : Period :
PacWest Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PACWEST BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 5,76 $
Average target price 13,03 $
Spread / Average Target 126%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul W. Taylor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin L. Thompson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew P. Wagner Executive Chairman
Mark T. Yung Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Susan E. Lester Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACWEST BANCORP-74.90%679
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.97%399 594
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.19%244 118
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.33%220 825
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.04%175 620
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED15.14%159 279
