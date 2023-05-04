Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PacWest Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PACW   US6952631033

PACWEST BANCORP

(PACW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:36:24 2023-05-04 pm EDT
3.400 USD   -47.04%
03:30pStocks sag, dollar gains as investors eye central bank news, weakening economy
RE
03:21pWill another U.S. bank go into failure? PacWest Bancorp looks at "strategic options"
AQ
02:40pWall Street drops as PacWest fuels fears of deeper bank crisis
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pressure grows for US regulatory intervention as bank rout deepens

05/04/2023 | 02:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A general view of Pacific Western Bank in Huntington Beach

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Pressure is growing on U.S. regulators to take further steps to shore up the country's banking sector as a renewed rout in regional lenders' shares forced PacWest Bancorp to explore options to bolster its balance sheet.

Wall Street executives and bank analysts called for regulators to quickly provide more protection for bank deposits and consider other backstops, arguing only an intervention could stop the crisis from spiraling, although it was unclear if the authorities would step in.

"Investors are clearly continuing to focus on remaining players that are deemed the weakest," wrote UBS banking analyst Erika Najarian on Thursday.

"In order to stop the cascade before the market literally drives more bank failures, we wonder if it's time for the Treasury and the Fed to step up and potentially create some sort of backstop," wrote Najarian.

Shares of Los Angeles-based PacWest were down 42% on Thursday after it confirmed it was exploring strategic options. Western Alliance's stock was down 27%, despite saying it had no unusual deposit outflows and had adequate liquidity.   

The S&P 600 bank index was down 3.2% on Thursday.

Activist investor Nelson Peltz told the Financial Times that deposit insurance should be extended, echoing billionaire investor Bill Ackman who on Wednesday tweeted that regulators' failure to expand the insurance regime "hammered more nails in the coffin."

Peter Orszag, CEO of financial advisory at Lazard Ltd, on Wednesday called on officials to at least signal their intention to guarantee uninsured deposits for a six-month period.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday said it was continuing to "closely monitor" market developments, but "the banking system has substantial liquidity and deposit flows are stable." The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. did not respond to a request for comment.

Critics say increasing deposit insurance could encourage risk-taking, and note regulators have fewer tools to rescue banks following the 2008 financial crisis.

The latest crisis began in March when runs on Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank led to their abrupt closures, leading depositors to move their cash to bigger banks. To stem the contagion, regulators took emergency steps to reimburse all customers at the two banks, while the Fed offered lenders additional liquidity.

The markets appeared to calm late last month. But over the weekend, California-based First Republic became the third bank to fail. Regulators hoped its sale to JPMorgan would draw a line under the crisis but the deal revived investor fears.

On Monday, the FDIC floated reforms including potentially raising the current insurance cap of $250,000 per-person per-bank, but such a permanent change would require congressional approval.

"Congress does not appear ready to exercise this option at this juncture. So if a change to FDIC coverage limits is not happening, then the risk is that we may be stuck with a structural headwind," said Carl Riccadonna, chief economist at BNP Paribas.

Major banks and private equity firms have balked at offering lenders capital infusions without a government backstop because of concerns about booking losses.

Raymond James analyst Ed Mills said regulators may also consider other options, including sending a signal that bank equity holders may be protected, or additional Fed funding, but added they were unlikely to move "unless things significantly deteriorate."

(Writing by Michelle Price; reporting by Saeed Azhar, Matt Tracey, Andrea Shalal, Hannah Lang, Peter Schroeder and Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.75% 0.66916 Delayed Quote.-2.09%
BNP PARIBAS -0.62% 55.94 Real-time Quote.5.71%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.07% 1.25772 Delayed Quote.3.15%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.70% 0.73859 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.48% 1.10152 Delayed Quote.2.88%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.04% 0.01224 Delayed Quote.1.18%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -1.49% 134 Delayed Quote.3.59%
LAZARD LTD -1.51% 29.36 Delayed Quote.-14.02%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.23% 0.6284 Delayed Quote.-1.94%
PACWEST BANCORP -45.17% 3.53 Delayed Quote.-71.46%
THE HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION -0.03% 74.84 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION -34.22% 19.41 Delayed Quote.-48.07%
All news about PACWEST BANCORP
03:30pStocks sag, dollar gains as investors eye central bank news, weakening economy
RE
03:21pWill another U.S. bank go into failure? PacWest Bancorp looks at "strategic options"
AQ
02:40pWall Street drops as PacWest fuels fears of deeper bank crisis
RE
02:30pPressure grows for US regulatory intervention as bank rout deepens
RE
02:24pAppetite for Equities Wanes as Banking Fears Return
MT
02:18pExclusive: U.S. officials assessing possible 'manipulation' on banking shares ..
RE
02:03pTop Midday Decliners
MT
01:57pSector Update: Financial Stocks Falling Thursday Afternoon
MT
01:37pSector Update: Financial
MT
01:24pReignited Banking Concerns Hit US Equities as Regional Lenders Sink
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PACWEST BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 048 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 109 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,68x
Yield 2023 14,4%
Capitalization 757 M 757 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,72x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 2 438
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart PACWEST BANCORP
Duration : Period :
PacWest Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACWEST BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 6,42 $
Average target price 14,81 $
Spread / Average Target 131%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul W. Taylor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin L. Thompson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew P. Wagner Executive Chairman
Mark T. Yung Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Susan E. Lester Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACWEST BANCORP-71.46%757
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.59%398 620
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.48%230 125
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.88%222 021
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.32%166 486
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC15.03%146 985
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer