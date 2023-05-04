Short sellers reap $378.9 mln from losses in PacWest, two other bank stocks - Ortex

May 4 (Reuters) - Short sellers made $378.9 million in
paper profits betting against regional banks First Horizon Corp
, PacWest Bancorp and Western Alliance Bancorp
in Thursday's session, analytics firm Ortex said.
Since the start of 2023, bearish investors have made $816
million from the three stocks alone, according to Ortex.
Shares of regional banks resumed their slide this week after
the collapse of First Republic Bank - the third U.S. mid-sized
lender to fail in two months - fueled fears there was more pain
ahead for the sector.
PacWest Bancorp dove 57% on Thursday, dragging down
other regional lenders, after the Los Angeles-based bank said it
was in talks about strategic options.
Shares of First Horizon Corp slumped nearly 40%
after its $13.4 billion takeover by Toronto-Dominion Bank Group
was mutually called off because there was no clarity on
when they would get regulatory approvals.
Western Alliance Bancorp denied a report from the
Financial Times that said it was exploring a potential sale. The
report had sent the lender's shares down as much as 61.5% before
trading was halted.
Over the first two days of May, short sellers made $1.2
billion from declines in stocks of U.S. regional lenders,
according to Ortex.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is "not
currently contemplating" a short-selling ban, an agency official
told Reuters on Wednesday, as worries over bank soundness hit
share prices.
Short sellers typically sell borrowed securities and aim to
buy these back at a lower price to pocket the difference.
