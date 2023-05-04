Advanced search
    PACW   US6952631033

PACWEST BANCORP

(PACW)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:26:14 2023-05-04 pm EDT
3.335 USD   -48.05%
12:13pTSX Down 73 Points With Info Tech The Sole Gainer
MT
12:11pAnalysis-Markets bet ECB will pause hikes soon as economy feels rate pinch
RE
12:11pShort sellers reap $378.9 mln from losses in PacWest, two other bank stocks - Ortex
RE
Short sellers reap $378.9 mln from losses in PacWest, two other bank stocks - Ortex

05/04/2023 | 12:11pm EDT
May 4 (Reuters) - Short sellers made $378.9 million in paper profits betting against regional banks First Horizon Corp , PacWest Bancorp and Western Alliance Bancorp in Thursday's session, analytics firm Ortex said.

Since the start of 2023, bearish investors have made $816 million from the three stocks alone, according to Ortex.

Shares of regional banks resumed their slide this week after the collapse of First Republic Bank - the third U.S. mid-sized lender to fail in two months - fueled fears there was more pain ahead for the sector.

PacWest Bancorp dove 57% on Thursday, dragging down other regional lenders, after the Los Angeles-based bank said it was in talks about strategic options.

Shares of First Horizon Corp slumped nearly 40% after its $13.4 billion takeover by Toronto-Dominion Bank Group was mutually called off because there was no clarity on when they would get regulatory approvals.

Western Alliance Bancorp denied a report from the Financial Times that said it was exploring a potential sale. The report had sent the lender's shares down as much as 61.5% before trading was halted.

Over the first two days of May, short sellers made $1.2 billion from declines in stocks of U.S. regional lenders, according to Ortex.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is "not currently contemplating" a short-selling ban, an agency official told Reuters on Wednesday, as worries over bank soundness hit share prices.

Short sellers typically sell borrowed securities and aim to buy these back at a lower price to pocket the difference.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIRST HORIZON CORPORATION -36.11% 9.575 Delayed Quote.-38.57%
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK -10.04% 0.3088 Delayed Quote.-99.73%
PACWEST BANCORP -50.08% 3.17 Delayed Quote.-71.46%
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK -0.52% 81.03 Delayed Quote.-7.07%
WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION -41.22% 16.83 Delayed Quote.-48.07%
