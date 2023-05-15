US regional bank shares bounce as debt ceiling overshadows crisis

May 15 (Reuters) -
Shares of U.S. regional lenders rose on Monday, led by a
rebound in PacWest Bancorp, as investors turned their
attention to the U.S. debt ceiling debate instead of the crisis
of confidence that has led to the collapse of three banks in two
months.
Regional bank stocks have benefited as the market's
focus has shifted away from their problems and toward the debate
over raising the federal debt ceiling, said Ryan Detrick, chief
market strategist at LPL Financial in Omaha.
"We survived the weekend without a major bank calamity
so there's some relief rally going on with regional banks
bouncing," Detrick said.
PacWest Bancorp shares rose 17.6% but remained down 77%
year-to-date. Western Alliance Bancorp rose 12% but was
still down 48% year-to-date. Comerica Inc rose 7.3%,
Fifth Third Bancorp was up 2.5% and KeyCorp
added 6.7%. The KBW Regional Banking Index rose 3.2% but
remained down 36% year-to-date.
U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo
dismissed
the idea of minting a platinum coin to avoid a U.S.
default, saying the only workable solution was for Congress to
raise the federal debt ceiling. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
also has rejected the idea of a platinum coin to skirt the debt
ceiling and fund government expenses.
Hedge fund manager Michael Burry, who rose to fame with
his bets against the U.S. housing market before the 2008
financial crisis,
added positions
in several regional banks during a tumultuous first quarter
for the sector, according to securities filings released on
Monday.
Burry's Scion Asset Management’s positions included
150,000 shares in First Republic Bank, 250,000 shares
in PacWest Bancorp, 850,000 shares in New York
Community Bancorp, and 125,000 shares of Western
Alliance Bancorp, filings showed. Burry's firm also
added a position in Wells Fargo & Co. The filings did
not specify whether Burry, widely known as "the Big Short"
investor, had shorted the stocks previously.
sold off
U.S. bank stocks in the first quarter as the industry was
roiled by a crisis sparked by the collapse of Silicon Valley
Bank, according to regulatory filings.
The firm, founded by billionaire Ray Dalio, cut its
holdings to zero in five U.S. banking giants: JPMorgan & Co
, Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo & Co,
Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley. It
also roughly halved its exposure to Citigroup Inc, the filings
showed.
Meanwhile, Greg Becker, former CEO of failed lender
Silicon Valley Bank, apologized in congressional testimony for
its "devastating" collapse while citing rising interest rates
and social media as key causes of its demise.
The bank was responsive to regulator concerns about its
risk management and working to address issues when an
"unprecedented" bank run led to its failure, Becker wrote in
prepared testimony published on Monday by the Senate Banking
Committee.
Becker
will testify
before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday alongside
Scott Shay and Eric Howell, the former chair and president,
respectively, of Signature Bank. Regulators
had closed Signature Bank
on March 12 after it experienced liquidity issues following
SVB’s collapse two days earlier. First Republic Bank was the
third and largest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis.
