  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PacWest Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PACW   US6952631033

PACWEST BANCORP

(PACW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:24:24 2023-05-02 am EDT
6.185 USD   -31.81%
11:00aUS regional bank stocks fall for second day as First Republic failure weighs
RE
05:25aStocks fall; Aussie dollar soars after surprise hike
RE
05/01Financials Down After First Republic Failure Amid More Bank Run Fears -- Financials Roundup
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

US regional bank stocks fall for second day as First Republic failure weighs

05/02/2023 | 11:00am EDT
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Shares of major U.S. regional banks fell further on Tuesday in the aftermath of the collapse of First Republic Bank, the largest U.S. bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis.

Investors are still concerned that the crisis started by the closure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March could engulf other mid-sized lenders.

However, analysts have said JPMorgan Chase & Co's acquisition of a majority of First Republic's assets has extinguished risks of a contagion.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp tumbled nearly 30%, while Western Alliance Bank and KeyCorp fell 21% and 10%, respectively.

The KBW Regional Banking Index was down 5.2%, hitting its lowest since December 2020.

"If a 'confidence crisis' can happen to First Republic, it can happen to any bank in this country," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management.

"This is potentially a big deal, which hopefully won't materialize to anything significant."

Some investors are also concerned about the long-term impact of the JPMorgan deal, which risks worsening the "too-big-to-fail" problem regulators have been trying to solve for years.

"While we think this deal underscores all of JPM's key strengths, we can't help but try to read into what it means if our biggest bank is the government's first line of defense," analysts at Evercore ISI wrote in a note.

Meanwhile, shares of SL Green Realty Corp and Boston Properties Inc, both major commercial real estate investment trusts (REITs), were down 6% and 4%, respectively.

Banks have warned of a slowdown in the commercial real estate industry amid uncertain demand for office space due to a surge in remote-working since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Tuesday after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. government could run out of money within a month.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC. -5.24% 49.96 Delayed Quote.-21.04%
EVERCORE INC. -4.32% 106.68 Delayed Quote.2.19%
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK -43.30% 3.51 Delayed Quote.-97.12%
KEYCORP -10.12% 9.6 Delayed Quote.-38.46%
PACWEST BANCORP -39.36% 5.5 Delayed Quote.-55.77%
SL GREEN REALTY CORP. -7.56% 21.69 Delayed Quote.-30.16%
Analyst Recommendations on PACWEST BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 048 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 114 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,96x
Yield 2023 10,2%
Capitalization 1 069 M 1 069 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 2 438
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart PACWEST BANCORP
Duration : Period :
PacWest Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACWEST BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 9,07 $
Average target price 17,00 $
Spread / Average Target 87,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul W. Taylor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin L. Thompson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew P. Wagner Executive Chairman
Mark T. Yung Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Susan E. Lester Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACWEST BANCORP-55.77%1 069
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.09%413 922
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-12.32%231 520
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%230 796
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.36%169 550
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.73%151 997
