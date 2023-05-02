Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PacWest Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PACW   US6952631033

PACWEST BANCORP

(PACW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  18:39:39 02/05/2023 BST
6.910 USD   -23.81%
06:31pSector Update: Financial
MT
06:15pUS regional banks fall as FRC failure shakes faith in banking sector recovery
RE
06:13pBanks, energy stocks lead Wall St slide ahead of Fed meeting
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

US regional banks fall as FRC failure shakes faith in banking sector recovery

05/02/2023 | 06:15pm BST
FILE PHOTO: First Republic Bank branch in San Francisco

(Reuters) - Shares of major U.S. regional banks fell further on Tuesday in the aftermath of the collapse of First Republic Bank, the largest U.S. bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis.

The sell-off pushed the KBW Regional Banking Index 5.2% down to its lowest since November 2020.

JPMorgan Chase & Co on Monday bought a majority of First Republic Bank's assets.

Here is what analysts are saying about the sell-off in regional banks:

JAKE DOLLARHIDE, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LONGBOW ASSET MANAGEMENT

"If a 'confidence crisis' can happen to First Republic, it can happen to any bank in this country."

"First Republic bank failure means unfortunately that the other 'so called' troubled regional banks should probably continue to sleep with one eye open."

TERRY McEVOY, BANKING ANALYST AT STEPHENS INC 

"It's a continuation of fears that were ongoing from yesterday. Debt ceiling fears is also impacting markets overall today."

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat, Niket Nishant and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK -43.30% 3.51 Delayed Quote.-97.12%
PACWEST BANCORP -23.76% 6.9592 Delayed Quote.-55.77%
All news about PACWEST BANCORP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PACWEST BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 048 M - 838 M
Net income 2023 -1 114 M - -891 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,96x
Yield 2023 10,2%
Capitalization 1 069 M 1 069 M 856 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 2 438
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart PACWEST BANCORP
Duration : Period :
PacWest Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACWEST BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 9,07 $
Average target price 17,00 $
Spread / Average Target 87,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul W. Taylor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin L. Thompson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew P. Wagner Executive Chairman
Mark T. Yung Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Susan E. Lester Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACWEST BANCORP-55.77%1 069
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.09%413 922
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-12.32%231 520
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%230 796
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.36%169 550
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.73%151 997
fermer