  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PacWest Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PACW   US6952631033

PACWEST BANCORP

(PACW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:05:41 2023-05-15 am EDT
4.885 USD   +7.36%
US regional banks rise in attempt to shake off crisis of confidence

05/15/2023 | 10:51am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign outside the New York Stock Exchange

(Reuters) - Shares of U.S. regional lenders gained on Monday led by a rebound in PacWest Bancorp, as investors tried to look past the crisis of confidence brought on by the collapse of three banks in a span of two months.

PacWest rose 8.4%, while Western Alliance Bancorp, Fifth Third Bancorp, Comerica Inc and KeyCorp were up between 2% and 6%. The KBW Regional Banking Index, which had lost 13.7% so far this month, rose 2%.

The struggles for the sector began in March when Silicon Valley Bank folded up followed by Signature Bank in rapid succession. Then in May First Republic collapsed, creating a vicious cycle that put pressure on regulators to intervene.

However, investors have remained wary of any reassurances from analysts and regulators on the stability of the regional banks despite deposits rising.

The latest was from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said on Saturday that nearly all banks had access to sufficient liquidity, but warned that pressure on profit may lead to some midsize deals.

"We have yet to see any major spillover effects on the broader economy... and remain optimistic the risks are isolated, not systemic," Raymond James Chief Investment Officer Larry Adam wrote in a note to clients.

Deposits at U.S. banks climbed to $17.16 trillion in the week ended May 3, up about $67 billion to mark the first increase in four weeks, the Fed's weekly snapshot of the banking system's assets and liabilities showed on Friday.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.57% 0.6683 Delayed Quote.-2.45%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.44% 1.25054 Delayed Quote.2.91%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.39% 0.7405 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
CHARLES SCHWAB 3.57% 50.74 Delayed Quote.-41.22%
COMERICA INCORPORATED 5.19% 33.74 Delayed Quote.-52.18%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.16% 1.08688 Delayed Quote.1.35%
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP 1.91% 24.1 Delayed Quote.-28.01%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.09% 0.012161 Delayed Quote.0.65%
KEYCORP 4.81% 9.4599 Delayed Quote.-48.39%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.26% 0.62116 Delayed Quote.-2.50%
PACWEST BANCORP 4.95% 4.82 Delayed Quote.-80.17%
WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION 5.21% 29.1768 Delayed Quote.-53.88%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 048 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 109 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,48x
Yield 2023 20,3%
Capitalization 537 M 537 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 2 438
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart PACWEST BANCORP
Duration : Period :
PacWest Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACWEST BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 4,55 $
Average target price 13,03 $
Spread / Average Target 186%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul W. Taylor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin L. Thompson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew P. Wagner Executive Chairman
Mark T. Yung Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Susan E. Lester Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACWEST BANCORP-80.17%537
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.00%391 879
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.71%240 899
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.21%215 884
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.59%171 758
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED13.03%160 246
