  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PacWest Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PACW   US6952631033

PACWEST BANCORP

(PACW)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-04 pm EDT
3.170 USD   -50.62%
06:29aUS regional lenders eke out gains after brutal sell-off
RE
05:54aEuropean Midday Briefing: Shares Make Cautious -2-
DJ
04:23aDollar on back foot as U.S. rate-cut bets weigh ahead of payrolls
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

US regional lenders eke out gains after brutal sell-off

05/05/2023 | 06:29am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A general view of Pacific Western Bank in Huntington Beach

(Reuters) - Shares of U.S. regional lenders rose in premarket trading on Friday following a brutal sell-off during the week that saw First Republic Bank collapse and peer PacWest Bancorp explore strategic options.

Western Alliance and PacWest Bancorp led gains, up 13.4% and 12.3%, respectively, while Zion Bancorp, Keycorp, First Horizon Corp, Comerica Inc and PNC Financial rose between 2.5% and 6.6%.

Wall Street executives and bank analysts have urged regulators to provide greater protection for bank deposits and consider other backstops, arguing only a strong intervention could stop the banking crisis as First Republic Bank became the third major lender to have failed since March.

The KBW Regional Banking Index has plunged about 31% this year as the sector grapples with deepening investor concerns with billions in market value wiped in recent weeks. The index has declined 12.1% so far this month.

"You clearly have a situation whereby the market is probing the weakest links after Silvergate, Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic," said Russ Mould, investment director at stockbroker AJ Bell.

PacWest, whose shares have plummeted 86% this year, said late on Wednesday it was in talks with potential partners and investors as it weighs strategic options.

Meanwhile, Canada's Toronto-Dominion Bank Group on Thursday called off its $13.4 billion takeover of First Horizon, citing uncertainty over when the deal would be approved by regulators. Shares of the bank plunged to close down 33%.

Western Alliance shares pared losses after plummeting nearly 60% following a Financial Times report that the lender was exploring strategic options, including a potential sale of all or part of its business. The bank denied the FT report.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMERICA INCORPORATED -12.28% 31.21 Delayed Quote.-46.78%
FIRST HORIZON CORPORATION -33.16% 10.06 Delayed Quote.-58.94%
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK -4.68% 0.318 Delayed Quote.-99.73%
KEYCORP -6.30% 8.93 Delayed Quote.-48.74%
PACWEST BANCORP -50.62% 3.17 Delayed Quote.-72.03%
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 0.25% 81.67 Delayed Quote.-6.84%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 048 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 109 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,34x
Yield 2023 29,2%
Capitalization 374 M 374 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,36x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 2 438
Free-Float 94,0%
Managers and Directors
Paul W. Taylor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin L. Thompson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew P. Wagner Executive Chairman
Mark T. Yung Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Susan E. Lester Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACWEST BANCORP-72.03%374
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.40%391 937
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.71%241 436
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.51%215 087
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.61%173 291
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED14.08%154 680
