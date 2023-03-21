Wall Street ends green on bank bounce as Fed takes focus

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Shares of regional, major U.S. banks jump
Tesla surges on China sales data
NEW YORK, March 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street closed
sharply higher on Tuesday as widespread fears over liquidity in
the banking sector abated and market participants eyed the
Federal Reserve, which is expected to conclude its two-day
policy meeting on Wednesday with a 25 basis-point hike to its
policy rate.
All three major U.S. stock indexes were bright green as the
session closed, with smallcaps, energy and
financials enjoying the most sizable gains.
A one-two punch of regional bank failures last week,
followed by the rescue of First Republic Bank and the
takeover of Credit Suisse, sparked a rout in banking
stocks and fueled worries of contagion in the financial sector
which, in turn, heightened global anxieties over the growing
possibility of recession.
But banking stocks bounced back on Tuesday,
building on Monday's reversal. Still, despite its recent
resurgence, the S&P banks index has lost nearly 18% of its value
just this month.
Both the SPXBK and the KBW Regional Banking index
marked their biggest one-day percentage jumps in months.
"The stock market is coming to a recognition that the
banking crisis wasn't a crisis after all, and was isolated to a
handful of banks," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at
Wealthspire Advisors in New York. "Both the public and the
private sector have shown they are more than able to backstop
and shore up weak institutions."
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, in prepared remarks before
the American Bankers Association, said the U.S. banking system
has stabilized due to decisive actions from regulators, but
warned more action might be required.
Attention now shifts to the Fed, which has gathered for its
two-day monetary policy meeting, at which the members of the
Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) will revisit their
economic projections and, in all likelihood, implement another
increase to the Fed funds target rate in their ongoing battle
against inflation.
"The Fed will raise interest rates by 25 basis points and
the market won't care," Pursche added. "It will all be about
(Chairman Jerome) Powell's statement on the economy and
inflation, and if he can do a good enough job convincing the
public that the banking noise" can be attributed to bad
management on the part of a few banks.
At last glance, financial markets have now priced in an
83.4% likelihood of a 25 basis-point rate hike, and a 16.6%
probability that the central bank will leave its policy rate
unchanged, according to CME's FedWatch tool.
Economic data released early in the session showed a 14.5%
jump in existing home sales, blasting past expectations and
snapping a 12-month losing streak.
According to preliminary data, the S&P 500
gained 50.84 points, or 1.29%, to end at 4,002.41 points,
while the Nasdaq Composite gained 181.47 points, or
1.55%, to 11,860.04. The Dow Jones Industrial Average
rose 313.36 points, or 0.97%, to 32,566.44.
Shares of First Republic Bank saw their biggest-ever
one-day percentage jump as JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon leads talks
with other big banks aimed at investing in the lender, according
to the Wall Street Journal.
Peers PacWest Bancorp and Western Alliance Bancorp
also surged.
Tesla Inc advanced after the electric automaker
appeared on track to report one of its best quarters in China,
according to car registration data.
(Reporting by Stephen Culp in New York
Additional reporting by Shubham Batra, Amruta Khandekar and
Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru
Editing by Matthew Lewis)