Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PacWest Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PACW   US6952631033

PACWEST BANCORP

(PACW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:46:54 2023-05-04 am EDT
2.775 USD   -56.78%
10:41aWill another U.S. bank go into failure? PacWest Bancorp looks at "strategic options"
AQ
10:34aWestern Alliance latest US bank to explore sale - FT
RE
10:11aDA Davidson Downgrades PacWest Bancorp to Neutral From Buy, Cuts Price Target to $3 From $19
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Western Alliance latest US bank to explore sale - FT

05/04/2023 | 10:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Western Alliance is exploring strategic options including a potential sale of all or part of its business, the Financial Times reported on Thursday citing two people briefed on the matter.

The Arizona-based bank has hired advisers to explore its options, the report added, saying the bank's deliberations were at an early stage and might not come to anything.

Shares in Western Alliance had fallen 45% in volatile trading before being halted. The stock has shed more than 60% of its value so far this year.

Three U.S. regional banks have failed in the last two months, spurring widespread worries about the sector's stability and deepened concerns about lenders as nervous clients moved their money to bigger financial institutions.

PacWest Bancorp also said late on Wednesday it was in talks with potential partners and investors about strategic options.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PACWEST BANCORP -57.01% 2.76 Delayed Quote.-71.46%
WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION -55.73% 13.09 Delayed Quote.-48.07%
All news about PACWEST BANCORP
10:41aWill another U.S. bank go into failure? PacWest Bancorp looks at "strategic options"
AQ
10:34aWestern Alliance latest US bank to explore sale - FT
RE
10:11aDA Davidson Downgrades PacWest Bancorp to Neutral From Buy, Cuts Price Target to $3 Fro..
MT
10:00aPacWest Bank says it is solid as its stock price falls amid plans for 'strategic asset ..
AQ
09:23aTraders Digest Latest Fed Rate Increase, Economic Data, Driving Narrow Premarket Losses..
MT
09:20aPowell's mixed signals and Pacwest weigh on US indices
MS
09:13aPacWest Bancorp, Fed Rate Outlook in Focus Amid Mixed Premarket Exchange-Traded Funds, ..
MT
09:10aTop Premarket Decliners
MT
09:05aAnxiety knocks regional banks, shares slump
AQ
08:50aFed Outlook, Earnings, Bank Jitters Churn Wall Street Pre-Bell; Asia Up, Europe Down
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PACWEST BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 048 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 109 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,68x
Yield 2023 14,4%
Capitalization 757 M 757 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,72x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 2 438
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart PACWEST BANCORP
Duration : Period :
PacWest Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACWEST BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 6,42 $
Average target price 14,81 $
Spread / Average Target 131%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul W. Taylor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin L. Thompson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew P. Wagner Executive Chairman
Mark T. Yung Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Susan E. Lester Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACWEST BANCORP-71.46%757
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.59%398 620
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.48%230 125
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.88%222 021
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.32%166 486
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC15.03%146 985
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer