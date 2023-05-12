Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  PacWest Bancorp
  News
  Summary
    PACW   US6952631033

PACWEST BANCORP

(PACW)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-12 pm EDT
4.550 USD   -2.99%
05/12Yellen expects US regulators to be open to mergers among midsize banks
RE
05/12Stocks slip as US consumer confidence slumps, dollar gains
RE
05/12Financials Down as PacWest Slides -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Yellen expects US regulators to be open to mergers among midsize banks

05/12/2023 | 11:53pm EDT
G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting in Niigata

NIIGATA, Japan (Reuters) - The current banking environment and pressures on earnings of some U.S. regional banks may lead to some concentration in the sector, and regulators will likely be open to such mergers, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Saturday.

Yellen told Reuters she was not seeing evidence of pressure on smaller community banks, which had a large percentage of insured deposits. She expressed confidence that nearly all banks had access to sufficient liquidity to guard against unexpected deposit outflows from uninsured depositors.

However, she said a certain degree of consolidation in the regional and midsize banking sector could occur. She declined to discuss any specific banks.

"This might be an environment in which we're going to see more mergers, and you know, that's something I think the regulators will be open to, if it occurs," she said in an interview on the sidelines of meetings of finance officials from the Group of Seven rich nations n Japan.

Yellen sought to reassure her G7 partners this week that the U.S. financial system was stable, saying the United States had taken action to strengthen confidence in its banking system after the failure of three regional banks since mid-March.

On Friday she told Bloomberg TV that all three of those banks had tended to have substantial losses and a very high proportion of uninsured deposits but that the overall banking system was well-capitalized and still had "very solid earnings."

Shares of major U.S. regional lenders have been more volatile in recent weeks, with investors still wary about the stability of mid-sized banks.

The KBW Regional Banking index, which has fallen nearly 14% so far this month, rose 0.39% on Friday, but PacWest Bancorp, which lost 23% on Thursday after reporting a decline in deposits, dropped a further 3%.

Yellen noted that pressure on a bank's stock could unsettle uninsured depositors. "The unfortunate dynamic is that once a bank's stock is under pressure, it can trigger concern among uninsured depositors ... even though the bank has adequate capital and liquidity," she said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal in Niigata; Editing by William Mallard)

By Andrea Shalal


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 048 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 109 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,48x
Yield 2023 20,3%
Capitalization 537 M 537 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 2 438
Free-Float 95,6%
Managers and Directors
Paul W. Taylor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin L. Thompson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew P. Wagner Executive Chairman
Mark T. Yung Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Susan E. Lester Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACWEST BANCORP-79.52%537
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.45%397 577
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.95%242 971
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.21%218 275
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.25%175 936
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED15.14%161 083
