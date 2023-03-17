Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Padaeng Industry
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEYOND   TH0088010002

PADAENG INDUSTRY

(BEYOND)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2023-03-15
14.50 THB   +0.69%
12:26aPadaeng Industry : Invitation to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (Full Version)
PU
12:26aPadaeng Industry : Invitation to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
12:26aPadaeng Industry : Profiles and experience of the auditors
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Padaeng Industry : Privacy Notice pursuant to Personal Data Protection Act, B.E. 2562

03/17/2023 | 12:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Attachment 9

Privacy Notice

Pursuant to Personal Data Protection Act. B.E. 2562

Purpose and necessity for Personal Data Collection

In order to comply with laws, in particular, Public Limited Company law and Securities Exchange law, including other relevant laws, the Co. Data of shareholders and/or proxies for 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, delivering the relevant documents, vote counting process, and other actions relating to such 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Personal Data to be collected and retention period

Personal Data, i.e. name, surname nationality, identificationnumber or passport number (as the case may be),date/month/year of birth, age, address,number of shares and type of shares held, securities holder's number, telephone number and email provided by shareholders and/or proxies, or by Thailand Security Depository Co., Ltd. (TSD) and the securities registrar. The Company shall retain such information for the necessary period as required by law and for the above purpose.

It is necessary for the Company to disclose some information of the above Personal Data as follows:

  • Data Processor for the benefit of shareholders' registration, voting verification, processing, and reporting.
  • Submit the Minutes of the shareholders' meeting and list of shareholders as required by law to
    Department of Business Development, Ministry of Commerce and Stock Exchange of Thailand
  • Disclosure of Minutes of the shareholders' meeting on the Company's website.

Identification documents, such as a copy of the national identification card/ or passport, may contain Sensitive Data e.g., blood type, or religion. Shareholders, grantors, and proxies are requested to

conceal/delete such Sensitive Data before submitting to the Company. If such information submitted to the Company is not concealed/ deleted, the Company shall conceal/ or blacken out those Sensitive Data in order to protect your data and it shall be deemed that the Company has not collected any submitted Sensitive Data.

Rights of the data subjects.

Data subjects have rights in accordance with the Privacy Data Protection Act. B.E. 2562, For Instance, giving consent, withdrawing consent, accessingor obtaining or amend their Personal Data objecting the collection or use or disclose of the Personal Data, requesting to delete or to destroy or suspend the use of Personal Data, etc. subject to regulation and procedures as required by law.

In this regard, the Company shall collect use, or disclose Personal Data to the extent of necessity for legitimate and in compliance with laws by taking into account the right to privacy and personal data protection.

Contact Information

Email: comsec@boundandbeyond.co.th or

Post:

Company Secretary Department, Bound and Beyond Public Company Limited, No. 130- 132, Sindhorn Tower

Building II, 15th Floor, Wireless Road, Lumpini Sub-District, Pathumwan District, Bangkok 10330

Tel:

02-0282626 EXT. 9101-2

50

Disclaimer

Bound and Beyond pcl published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 04:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PADAENG INDUSTRY
12:26aPadaeng Industry : Invitation to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (Full Ver..
PU
12:26aPadaeng Industry : Invitation to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
12:26aPadaeng Industry : Profiles and experience of the auditors
PU
12:26aPadaeng Industry : Profiles of the nominated candidates for the appointment of directors t..
PU
12:26aPadaeng Industry : Profiles of the Independent Directors to act as Proxy for Shareholders
PU
12:26aPadaeng Industry : The Company's Articles of Association in relation to the General Meetin..
PU
12:26aPadaeng Industry : Registration Form for attending the AGM via Electronic Devices (E-AGM)
PU
12:26aPadaeng Industry : Guidelines for attending the AGM via Electronic Devices (E-AGM), Identi..
PU
12:26aPadaeng Industry : Privacy Notice pursuant to Personal Data Protection Act, B.E. 2562
PU
02/23Bound and Beyond Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ende..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 186 M 63,6 M 63,6 M
Net income 2022 -342 M -9,94 M -9,94 M
Net Debt 2022 5 452 M 159 M 159 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 189 M 122 M 122 M
EV / Sales 2021 32,4x
EV / Sales 2022 4,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,5%
Chart PADAENG INDUSTRY
Duration : Period :
Padaeng Industry Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tommy Tachaubol Managing Director & Executive Director
Weena Suksawasdi Na Ayuthaya Executive Vice President-Finance
Sadawut Taechaubol Chairman
Kurujit Nakornthap Independent Director
Chokchai Aksaranan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PADAENG INDUSTRY17.89%120
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.97%38 653
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-2.52%31 660
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-6.41%26 883
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-5.35%24 876
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED3.54%22 781