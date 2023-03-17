Padaeng Industry : Privacy Notice pursuant to Personal Data Protection Act, B.E. 2562

Attachment 9

Privacy Notice

Pursuant to Personal Data Protection Act. B.E. 2562

Purpose and necessity for Personal Data Collection

In order to comply with laws, in particular, Public Limited Company law and Securities Exchange law, including other relevant laws, the Co. Data of shareholders and/or proxies for 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, delivering the relevant documents, vote counting process, and other actions relating to such 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Personal Data to be collected and retention period

Personal Data, i.e. name, surname nationality, identificationnumber or passport number (as the case may be),date/month/year of birth, age, address,number of shares and type of shares held, securities holder's number, telephone number and email provided by shareholders and/or proxies, or by Thailand Security Depository Co., Ltd. (TSD) and the securities registrar. The Company shall retain such information for the necessary period as required by law and for the above purpose.

It is necessary for the Company to disclose some information of the above Personal Data as follows:

Data Processor for the benefit of shareholders' registration, voting verification, processing, and reporting.

Submit the Minutes of the shareholders' meeting and list of shareholders as required by law to

Department of Business Development, Ministry of Commerce and Stock Exchange of Thailand

Department of Business Development, Ministry of Commerce and Stock Exchange of Thailand Disclosure of Minutes of the shareholders' meeting on the Company's website.

Identification documents, such as a copy of the national identification card/ or passport, may contain Sensitive Data e.g., blood type, or religion. Shareholders, grantors, and proxies are requested to

conceal/delete such Sensitive Data before submitting to the Company. If such information submitted to the Company is not concealed/ deleted, the Company shall conceal/ or blacken out those Sensitive Data in order to protect your data and it shall be deemed that the Company has not collected any submitted Sensitive Data.

Rights of the data subjects.

Data subjects have rights in accordance with the Privacy Data Protection Act. B.E. 2562, For Instance, giving consent, withdrawing consent, accessingor obtaining or amend their Personal Data objecting the collection or use or disclose of the Personal Data, requesting to delete or to destroy or suspend the use of Personal Data, etc. subject to regulation and procedures as required by law.

In this regard, the Company shall collect use, or disclose Personal Data to the extent of necessity for legitimate and in compliance with laws by taking into account the right to privacy and personal data protection.

Contact Information

Email: comsec@boundandbeyond.co.th or

Post: Company Secretary Department, Bound and Beyond Public Company Limited, No. 130- 132, Sindhorn Tower Building II, 15th Floor, Wireless Road, Lumpini Sub-District, Pathumwan District, Bangkok 10330 Tel: 02-0282626 EXT. 9101-2

