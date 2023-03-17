Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Padaeng Industry
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEYOND   TH0088010002

PADAENG INDUSTRY

(BEYOND)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2023-03-15
14.50 THB   +0.69%
12:26aPadaeng Industry : Invitation to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (Full Version)
PU
12:26aPadaeng Industry : Invitation to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
12:26aPadaeng Industry : Profiles and experience of the auditors
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Padaeng Industry : Profiles and experience of the auditors

03/17/2023 | 12:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Attachment 2

Profiles and experience of the auditors

From EY Office Company Limited

1. Ms. Manee Rattanabunnakit

Education, Licenses & Certifications

Bachelor Degree in Accounting, Chulalongkorn University

Master Degree in Accounting, Thammasart Univeristy

SEC licensed auditor, CPA No. 5313

Experience

  • She has over 25 years of experience serving a wide range of audit assignments for numerous large corporations in a variety of industries; comprising both SET-listed companies, pre-listed companies and multinational clients with cross-border businesses.
  • Her areas of particular expertise are real estate, hospitality and rental service, retail, manufacturing, and media and entertainment

2. Mrs. Poonnard Paocharoen

Education, Licenses & Certifications

Bachelor Degree in Accounting, Thammasart Univeristy

Master Degree in Management, Kasetsart University

SEC licensed auditor, CPA No. 5238

Experience

  • She has over 25 years of experience serving a wide variety of audit clients, including those in securities, real estate, trading and distributing business, food & beverage and technology. These clients include SET listed, pre-listed companies and large multinational corporations.

20

Attachment 2

Profiles and experience of the auditors

From EY Office Company Limited

3. Ms. Sineenart Jirachaikhuankhan

Education, Licenses & Certifications

Bachelor Degree in Accounting, Chulalongkorn University

Master Degree in Science in Management Information Technology, Chulalongkorn University.

SEC licensed auditor, CPA No. 6287

Experience

  • She has over 20 years of experience serving a wide variety of audit clients, including those in real estate, consumer products, retail, manufacturing, trading and service. These clients include SET listed, pre-listed companies and multi-national corporations,

All three auditors are also independent and has no relationship or conflict of interest with the Company, or its subsidiaries, affiliates, executive, major shareholders, or related persons of the said persons.

21

Disclaimer

Bound and Beyond pcl published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 04:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PADAENG INDUSTRY
12:26aPadaeng Industry : Invitation to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (Full Ver..
PU
12:26aPadaeng Industry : Invitation to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
12:26aPadaeng Industry : Profiles and experience of the auditors
PU
12:26aPadaeng Industry : Profiles of the nominated candidates for the appointment of directors t..
PU
12:26aPadaeng Industry : Profiles of the Independent Directors to act as Proxy for Shareholders
PU
12:26aPadaeng Industry : The Company's Articles of Association in relation to the General Meetin..
PU
12:26aPadaeng Industry : Registration Form for attending the AGM via Electronic Devices (E-AGM)
PU
12:26aPadaeng Industry : Guidelines for attending the AGM via Electronic Devices (E-AGM), Identi..
PU
12:26aPadaeng Industry : Privacy Notice pursuant to Personal Data Protection Act, B.E. 2562
PU
02/23Bound and Beyond Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ende..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 186 M 63,6 M 63,6 M
Net income 2022 -342 M -9,94 M -9,94 M
Net Debt 2022 5 452 M 159 M 159 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 189 M 122 M 122 M
EV / Sales 2021 32,4x
EV / Sales 2022 4,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,5%
Chart PADAENG INDUSTRY
Duration : Period :
Padaeng Industry Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tommy Tachaubol Managing Director & Executive Director
Weena Suksawasdi Na Ayuthaya Executive Vice President-Finance
Sadawut Taechaubol Chairman
Kurujit Nakornthap Independent Director
Chokchai Aksaranan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PADAENG INDUSTRY17.89%120
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.97%38 653
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-2.52%31 660
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-6.41%26 883
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-5.35%24 876
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED3.54%22 781