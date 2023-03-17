Padaeng Industry : Profiles and experience of the auditors
Attachment 2
Profiles and experience of the auditors
From EY Office Company Limited
1. Ms. Manee Rattanabunnakit
Education, Licenses & Certifications
Bachelor Degree in Accounting, Chulalongkorn University
Master Degree in Accounting, Thammasart Univeristy
SEC licensed auditor, CPA No. 5313
Experience
She has over 25 years of experience serving a wide range of audit assignments for numerous large corporations in a variety of industries; comprising both SET-listed companies, pre-listed companies and multinational clients with cross-border businesses.
Her areas of particular expertise are real estate, hospitality and rental service, retail, manufacturing, and media and entertainment
2. Mrs. Poonnard Paocharoen
Education, Licenses & Certifications
Bachelor Degree in Accounting, Thammasart Univeristy
Master Degree in Management, Kasetsart University
SEC licensed auditor, CPA No. 5238
Experience
She has over 25 years of experience serving a wide variety of audit clients, including those in securities, real estate, trading and distributing business, food & beverage and technology. These clients include SET listed, pre-listed companies and large multinational corporations.
3. Ms. Sineenart Jirachaikhuankhan
Education, Licenses & Certifications
Bachelor Degree in Accounting, Chulalongkorn University
Master Degree in Science in Management Information Technology, Chulalongkorn University.
SEC licensed auditor, CPA No. 6287
Experience
She has over 20 years of experience serving a wide variety of audit clients, including those in real estate, consumer products, retail, manufacturing, trading and service. These clients include SET listed, pre-listed companies and multi-national corporations,
All three auditors are also independent and has no relationship or conflict of interest with the Company, or its subsidiaries, affiliates, executive, major shareholders, or related persons of the said persons.
