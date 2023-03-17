Padaeng Industry : Profiles of the Independent Directors to act as Proxy for Shareholders
Profiles of the Independent Directors to act as Proxy for Shareholders
1.
Name
:
DR. CHOKCHAI AKSARANAN
Position
: Director/ Chairman of the Risk Management
Committee (Independent director)
Age
:
80 years old
Address
:
No. 130- 132, Sindhorn Tower Building II, 15th Floor,
Wireless Road, Lumpini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok
10330
Vestedinterest/special
: No special conflict of interest in all agendas
conflictofInterestinthe
proposedagenda
2.
Remark:
Name
:
MR. BIN WIERINGA
Position
:
Director/ Member of the Audit Committee/
Member of the Nomination and Remuneration
Committee (Independent director)
Age
:
36 years old
Address
: No. 130- 132, Sindhorn Tower Building II, 15th Floor,
Wireless Road, Lumpini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok
10330
Vestedinterest/special
: No special conflict of interest in all agendas
conflictofInterestinthe
proposedagenda
The details of Profiles of the IndependentDirectors shown in Report for the Year 2022 ("Form 56-1One Report") under topic "Information of the Board of Directors" and announced on www.boundandbeyond.co.th
The disclosure of special conflict of Interest specified in the AGM Checklist Form is the disclosure of information specifically on any special interest that an independent director who will be acting as proxy for the shareholders has in any matters on the agenda such as a special interest in the election of directors due to being a nominee for the re-election.
