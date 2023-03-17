Padaeng Industry : Profiles of the nominated candidates for the appointment of directors to replace the directors retiring by rotation and Definition of independent directors
Profiles of the nominated candidates for the appointment of directors
to replace the directors retiring by rotation
1. MR. CHUMPOL RIMSAKORN
Proposed Type of Director: Independent Director/Non - Executive Director
Age
:
62 years old
Position
:
• Director (October 7, 2021 - Present)
• Chairman of the Audit Committee (October 7, 2021 - Present)
AppointmentDateasthe
:
October 7, 2021
Director
Years as Director
:
1 year
Education
:
• Master of Public and Private Management, NIDA
• Bachelor of Law, Ramkhamhaeng University
Governance Training of
• Ethical Leadership Program (ELP 21/2021)
IOD/ others
• Roles and Duties of the Audit Committee in Corporate Governance,
The Securities and Exchange Commission
• Risk Management Program for Corporate Leaders (RCL 19/2020)
:
• IT Governance and Cyber Resilience Program (ITG 9/2018)
• Advanced Audit Committee Program (AACP 24/2016)
• Role of the Chairman (RCP 39/2016)
• Financial Statements for Directors (FSD 30/2016)
• Director Certification Program (DCP 221/2016)
Expertise
:
Management, Accounting, Financial and Laws
Criteria and nomination
:
Considering by Nominationand RemunerationCommittee and Board of
methods
Directors
Board member Positions / Other Position in other Listed Companies in SET
2022 - Present
Member of the Audit Committee,
MFC Asset Management PCL
.
2021 - Present
Mem of the Audit Committee, Don Muang Tollway PCL.
Board member Positions / Other Position in other Companies
2022 - Present
Director, DP Survey & Law Company Limited
2022 - Present
Director,
TIP ISB Company Limited
2022 - Present
Director, InsurVerse
Company Limited
2022 - Present
Director, Forth Vending Company Limited
Business which may cause the conflict of Interest to the Company
-None-
Work experiences in last 5 years and/or Remarkable Positions
2018 - 2021
Director, PTT. Public Company Limited
2018 - 2021
Director, Don Muang Tollway Public Company Limited
2017 - 2021
Director, TMB Thanachart Bank Public Company Limited
2015
- 2021
Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance
2016
- 2018
Director, Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand
2014
- 2018
Managing Director, Tobacco Authority of Thailand
2015
- 2017
Vice Chairman/ Director, Thai Post Company Limited
Meeting attendance in last year
Board of Directors
:
8/8 (100%)
Audit Committee
:
5/5 (100%)
Shareholding (As at December 31, 2022)
-None (both directly or indirectly held) -
Family Relationship among Directors and Management
-None-
Performance in 2022
Reviewed the Company's financial statements to ensure they are accurate, reliable, and have sufficient disclosure with the generally accepted accounting principles
Reviewed the efficiency and appropriateness of the Company's internal controls and internal audit system.
Reviewed the Company's practice to ensure compliance with rules and regulations of the Stock Exchange of Thailand or other relevant laws concerning the Company's business
Supervised and followed up on the Company's performance according to the goals set.
2. DR. KURUJIT NAKORNTHAP
Proposed Type of Director: Independent Director/ Non - Executive Director
Age
:
67 years old
Position
:
• Director (April 25, 2016 - Present)
• Audit Committee (November 23, 2022 - Present)
AppointmentDateasthe
:
April 25, 2016
Director
YearsasDirector
:
7 years
Education
:
• Ph.D. inPetroleum Engineering,Universityof Oklahoma,USA
• M.S. in PetroleumEngineering, University of Oklahoma,USA
• B.S. inPetroleum Engineering, University of Oklahoma,USA
Governance Training of
:
• Advance Audit Committee Program (IOD) Class 2022
IOD/ others
• Financial Reporting Cases:A Monitoring Guide for Board (IOD) Class 2022
• Outbound Investment (IOD) Class 2022
• CollectiveActionAgainstCorruptionConference(C-Conference),Class1/2014
• R-CF-Chairman Forum (R-CF), Class 2/2013
• Role of Compensation Committee (RCC), Class 12/2011
• Audit Committee Program (ACP), Class 32/2010
• SeniorExecutiveProgramonJusticeAdministration,OfficeoftheJudiciary,
•
Class 24, 2020
• Bhumipalung Phandin Course for Executives Class 2, 2013,
Chulalongkorn University
Expertise
: Management, Accounting, Financial and Engineering
Criteria and nomination
: Considering by Nominationand RemunerationCommittee and Board of
methods
Directors
Board member Positions / Other Position in other Listed Companies in SET
2022 - Present
• Chairman of the Audit Committee, NFC Public Company Limited
2017 - Present
•
Member of the Audit Committee, Global Power Synergy Public
CompanyLimited
Board member Positions / Other Position in other Companies
2018 - Present
Executive Director, Petroleum Institute of Thailand
2015 - Present
Member of The Council of State (Juridical Council)
2015 - Present
Co-Chairman (Thailand), Malaysia-Thailand Joint Authority (MTJA)
Business which may cause the conflict of Interest to the Company
-None-
Work experiences in last 5 years/ other positions
2017 - 2021
Chairman,Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (Public Organization:TGO)
2016 - 2021
Board of Directors, Bound and Beyond Public Company Limited
2016 - 2021
Member of University Council, Khon Kaen University
2015 - 2017
Member, The National Reform Steering Assembly, Thailand
2014 - 2017
Chairman of the Board of Directors, Thai Oil Public Company Limited
Meeting attendance in last year
Board of Directors
: 8/8 (100%)
Shareholding (As at December 31, 2022)
-None (both directly or indirectly held) -
Family Relationship among Directors and Management
-None-
Supervised and followed up on the Company's performance according to the goals set.
Provided insightful advice for the Company's business developments to generate added value and sustainable long-term competitiveness.
Supported the Company's business operation based on sound corporate governance and engaged all stakeholder groups fairly and equitably.
3. MR. MICHAEL SAGILD
Proposed Type of Director: Non - Executive Director
Age
:
65 years old
Position
:
• Director (October 7, 2021 - Present)
• Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee
(October 7, 2021 - Present)
AppointmentDateasthe
:
October 7, 2021
Director
YearasDirector
:
1 years
Education
:
• Diploma Advanced Management Program, Cornell University,U.S.A
DegreeinHotelManagement,EcoleHotelieredeLausanne,Switzerland
Governance Training of : Director Certification Program (DCP) Class 78/2006
IOD/ others
Expertise
: Managing real estate, hospitality and hotel business
Criteria and nomination
: Considering by Nominationand RemunerationCommittee and Board of Directors
methods
Board member Positions / Other Position in other Listed Companies in SET
-None-
Board member Positions / Other Position in other Companies
Present
President, Cloud Development Solutions Pte Ltd
2014 - Present
Chairman of the Board of Directors/ Managing Director
Sagild & Associates - Hong Kong
Business which may cause the conflict of Interest to the Company
-None-
Work experiences in last 5 years/ other positions
2021 - 2022
Audit Committee, Bound and Beyond Public Company Limited
2010 - 2013
Managing Director, Asia Pacific Development, MGM Hospitality
2008
- 2009
Chief Executive Officer, Stein Group International
2006
- 2008
Director/ Chief Operating Officer, Minor Hotels Group, Bangkok
1999 - 2005
Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Le Meridian Hotels and Resorts, Hong Kong
Meeting attendance in last year
Board of Directors
:
8/8 (100%)
Audit Committee
:
5/5 (100%)
Shareholding (As at December 31, 2022)
-None (both directly or indirectly held) -
Family Relationship among Directors and Management
-None-
Performance in 2022
Reviewed the Company's financial statements to ensure they are accurate, reliable, and have sufficient disclosure with the generally accepted accounting principles
Reviewed the efficiency and appropriateness of the Company's internal controls and internal audit system.
Reviews the Company's practice to ensure compliance with rules and regulations of the Stock
Exchange of Thailand or other relevant laws concerning the Company's business.
Considered and nominated suitable candidates for the director posts and submit their names
