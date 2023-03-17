Padaeng Industry : Profiles of the nominated candidates for the appointment of directors to replace the directors retiring by rotation and Definition of independent directors

Advanced search
Padaeng Industry : Profiles of the nominated candidates for the appointment of directors to replace the directors retiring by rotation

03/17/2023
Attachment 3

Profiles of the nominated candidates for the appointment of directors

to replace the directors retiring by rotation

1. MR. CHUMPOL RIMSAKORN

Proposed Type of Director: Independent Director/Non - Executive Director

Age

:

62 years old

Position

:

Director (October 7, 2021 - Present)

Chairman of the Audit Committee (October 7, 2021 - Present)

AppointmentDateasthe

:

October 7, 2021

Director

Years as Director

:

1 year

Education

:

Master of Public and Private Management, NIDA

Bachelor of Law, Ramkhamhaeng University

Governance Training of

Ethical Leadership Program (ELP 21/2021)

IOD/ others

Roles and Duties of the Audit Committee in Corporate Governance,

The Securities and Exchange Commission

Risk Management Program for Corporate Leaders (RCL 19/2020)

:

IT Governance and Cyber Resilience Program (ITG 9/2018)

Advanced Audit Committee Program (AACP 24/2016)

Role of the Chairman (RCP 39/2016)

Financial Statements for Directors (FSD 30/2016)

Director Certification Program (DCP 221/2016)

Expertise

:

Management, Accounting, Financial and Laws

Criteria and nomination

:

Considering by Nominationand RemunerationCommittee and Board of

methods

Directors

Board member Positions / Other Position in other Listed Companies in SET

2022 - Present

Member of the Audit Committee,

MFC Asset Management PCL

.

2021 - Present

Mem of the Audit Committee, Don Muang Tollway PCL.

Board member Positions / Other Position in other Companies

2022 - Present

Director, DP Survey & Law Company Limited

2022 - Present

Director, TIP ISB Company Limited

2022 - Present

Director, InsurVerse Company Limited

2022 - Present

Director, Forth Vending Company Limited

Business which may cause the conflict of Interest to the Company -None-

Work experiences in last 5 years and/or Remarkable Positions

2018 - 2021

Director, PTT. Public Company Limited

2018 - 2021

Director, Don Muang Tollway Public Company Limited

2017 - 2021

Director, TMB Thanachart Bank Public Company Limited

2015

- 2021

Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance

2016

- 2018

Director, Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand

2014

- 2018

Managing Director, Tobacco Authority of Thailand

2015

- 2017

Vice Chairman/ Director, Thai Post Company Limited

Meeting attendance in last year

Board of Directors

:

8/8 (100%)

Audit Committee

:

5/5 (100%)

Shareholding (As at December 31, 2022) -None(both directly or indirectly held) -

22

Family Relationship among Directors and Management -None-

Performance in 2022

  1. Reviewed the Company's financial statements to ensure they are accurate, reliable, and have sufficient disclosure with the generally accepted accounting principles
  2. Reviewed the efficiency and appropriateness of the Company's internal controls and internal audit system.
  3. Reviewed the Company's practice to ensure compliance with rules and regulations of the Stock Exchange of Thailand or other relevant laws concerning the Company's business
  4. Supervised and followed up on the Company's performance according to the goals set.

23

Attachment 3

Profiles of the nominated candidates for the appointment of directors

to replace the directors retiring by rotation

2. DR. KURUJIT NAKORNTHAP

Proposed Type of Director: Independent Director/ Non - Executive Director

Age

:

67 years old

Position

:

Director (April 25, 2016 - Present)

Audit Committee (November 23, 2022 - Present)

AppointmentDateasthe

:

April 25, 2016

Director

YearsasDirector

:

7 years

Education

:

Ph.D. inPetroleum Engineering,Universityof Oklahoma,USA

M.S. in PetroleumEngineering, University of Oklahoma,USA

B.S. inPetroleum Engineering, University of Oklahoma,USA

Governance Training of

:

Advance Audit Committee Program (IOD) Class 2022

IOD/ others

Financial Reporting Cases:A Monitoring Guide for Board (IOD) Class 2022

Outbound Investment (IOD) Class 2022

CollectiveActionAgainstCorruptionConference(C-Conference),Class1/2014

R-CF-Chairman Forum (R-CF), Class 2/2013

Role of Compensation Committee (RCC), Class 12/2011

Audit Committee Program (ACP), Class 32/2010

SeniorExecutiveProgramonJusticeAdministration,OfficeoftheJudiciary,

Class 24, 2020

Bhumipalung Phandin Course for Executives Class 2, 2013,

Chulalongkorn University

Expertise

: Management, Accounting, Financial and Engineering

Criteria and nomination

: Considering by Nominationand RemunerationCommittee and Board of

methods

Directors

Board member Positions / Other Position in other Listed Companies in SET

2022 - Present

Chairman of the Audit Committee, NFC Public Company Limited

2017 - Present

Member of the Audit Committee, Global Power Synergy Public

CompanyLimited

Board member Positions / Other Position in other Companies

2018 - Present

Executive Director, Petroleum Institute of Thailand

2015 - Present

Member of The Council of State (Juridical Council)

2015 - Present

Co-Chairman (Thailand), Malaysia-Thailand Joint Authority (MTJA)

Business which may cause the conflict of Interest to the Company

-None-

Work experiences in last 5 years/ other positions

2017 - 2021

Chairman,Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (Public Organization:TGO)

2016 - 2021

Board of Directors, Bound and Beyond Public Company Limited

2016 - 2021

Member of University Council, Khon Kaen University

2015 - 2017

Member, The National Reform Steering Assembly, Thailand

2014 - 2017

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Thai Oil Public Company Limited

Meeting attendance in last year

Board of Directors

: 8/8 (100%)

Shareholding (As at December 31, 2022)

-None (both directly or indirectly held) -

Family Relationship among Directors and Management

-None-

24

Performance in 2022

  1. Supervised and followed up on the Company's performance according to the goals set.
  2. Provided insightful advice for the Company's business developments to generate added value and sustainable long-term competitiveness.
  3. Supported the Company's business operation based on sound corporate governance and engaged all stakeholder groups fairly and equitably.

25

Attachment 3

Profiles of the nominated candidates for the appointment of directors

to replace the directors retiring by rotation

3. MR. MICHAEL SAGILD

Proposed Type of Director: Non - Executive Director

Age

:

65 years old

Position

:

Director (October 7, 2021 - Present)

Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee

(October 7, 2021 - Present)

AppointmentDateasthe

:

October 7, 2021

Director

YearasDirector

:

1 years

Education

:

Diploma Advanced Management Program, Cornell University,U.S.A

  • DegreeinHotelManagement,EcoleHotelieredeLausanne,Switzerland
    Governance Training of : Director Certification Program (DCP) Class 78/2006
    IOD/ others

Expertise

: Managing real estate, hospitality and hotel business

Criteria and nomination

: Considering by Nominationand RemunerationCommittee and Board of Directors

methods

Board member Positions / Other Position in other Listed Companies in SET

-None-

Board member Positions / Other Position in other Companies

Present

President, Cloud Development Solutions Pte Ltd

2014 - Present

Chairman of the Board of Directors/ Managing Director

Sagild & Associates - Hong Kong

Business which may cause the conflict of Interest to the Company

-None-

Work experiences in last 5 years/ other positions

2021 - 2022

Audit Committee, Bound and Beyond Public Company Limited

2010 - 2013

Managing Director, Asia Pacific Development, MGM Hospitality

2008

- 2009

Chief Executive Officer, Stein Group International

2006

- 2008

Director/ Chief Operating Officer, Minor Hotels Group, Bangkok

1999 - 2005

Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Le Meridian Hotels and Resorts, Hong Kong

Meeting attendance in last year

Board of Directors

:

8/8 (100%)

Audit Committee

:

5/5 (100%)

Shareholding (As at December 31, 2022) -None(both directly or indirectly held) -

Family Relationship among Directors and Management -None-

Performance in 2022

  1. Reviewed the Company's financial statements to ensure they are accurate, reliable, and have sufficient disclosure with the generally accepted accounting principles
  2. Reviewed the efficiency and appropriateness of the Company's internal controls and internal audit system.
  3. Reviews the Company's practice to ensure compliance with rules and regulations of the Stock
    Exchange of Thailand or other relevant laws concerning the Company's business.
  4. Considered and nominated suitable candidates for the director posts and submit their names

26

