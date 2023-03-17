Padaeng Industry : Profiles of the nominated candidates for the appointment of directors to replace the directors retiring by rotation and Definition of independent directors

Attachment 3 Profiles of the nominated candidates for the appointment of directors to replace the directors retiring by rotation 1. MR. CHUMPOL RIMSAKORN Proposed Type of Director: Independent Director/Non - Executive Director Age : 62 years old Position : • Director (October 7, 2021 - Present) • Chairman of the Audit Committee (October 7, 2021 - Present) AppointmentDateasthe : October 7, 2021 Director Years as Director : 1 year Education : • Master of Public and Private Management, NIDA • Bachelor of Law, Ramkhamhaeng University Governance Training of • Ethical Leadership Program (ELP 21/2021) IOD/ others • Roles and Duties of the Audit Committee in Corporate Governance, The Securities and Exchange Commission • Risk Management Program for Corporate Leaders (RCL 19/2020) : • IT Governance and Cyber Resilience Program (ITG 9/2018) • Advanced Audit Committee Program (AACP 24/2016) • Role of the Chairman (RCP 39/2016) • Financial Statements for Directors (FSD 30/2016) • Director Certification Program (DCP 221/2016) Expertise : Management, Accounting, Financial and Laws Criteria and nomination : Considering by Nominationand RemunerationCommittee and Board of methods Directors Board member Positions / Other Position in other Listed Companies in SET 2022 - Present Member of the Audit Committee, MFC Asset Management PCL . 2021 - Present Mem of the Audit Committee, Don Muang Tollway PCL. Board member Positions / Other Position in other Companies 2022 - Present Director, DP Survey & Law Company Limited 2022 - Present Director, TIP ISB Company Limited 2022 - Present Director, InsurVerse Company Limited 2022 - Present Director, Forth Vending Company Limited Business which may cause the conflict of Interest to the Company -None- Work experiences in last 5 years and/or Remarkable Positions 2018 - 2021 Director, PTT. Public Company Limited 2018 - 2021 Director, Don Muang Tollway Public Company Limited 2017 - 2021 Director, TMB Thanachart Bank Public Company Limited 2015 - 2021 Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance 2016 - 2018 Director, Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand 2014 - 2018 Managing Director, Tobacco Authority of Thailand 2015 - 2017 Vice Chairman/ Director, Thai Post Company Limited Meeting attendance in last year Board of Directors : 8/8 (100%) Audit Committee : 5/5 (100%) Shareholding (As at December 31, 2022) -None(both directly or indirectly held) - 22

Family Relationship among Directors and Management -None- Performance in 2022 Reviewed the Company's financial statements to ensure they are accurate, reliable, and have sufficient disclosure with the generally accepted accounting principles Reviewed the efficiency and appropriateness of the Company's internal controls and internal audit system. Reviewed the Company's practice to ensure compliance with rules and regulations of the Stock Exchange of Thailand or other relevant laws concerning the Company's business Supervised and followed up on the Company's performance according to the goals set. 23

Attachment 3 Profiles of the nominated candidates for the appointment of directors to replace the directors retiring by rotation 2. DR. KURUJIT NAKORNTHAP Proposed Type of Director: Independent Director/ Non - Executive Director Age : 67 years old Position : • Director (April 25, 2016 - Present) • Audit Committee (November 23, 2022 - Present) AppointmentDateasthe : April 25, 2016 Director YearsasDirector : 7 years Education : • Ph.D. inPetroleum Engineering,Universityof Oklahoma,USA • M.S. in PetroleumEngineering, University of Oklahoma,USA • B.S. inPetroleum Engineering, University of Oklahoma,USA Governance Training of : • Advance Audit Committee Program (IOD) Class 2022 IOD/ others • Financial Reporting Cases:A Monitoring Guide for Board (IOD) Class 2022 • Outbound Investment (IOD) Class 2022 • CollectiveActionAgainstCorruptionConference(C-Conference),Class1/2014 • R-CF-Chairman Forum (R-CF), Class 2/2013 • Role of Compensation Committee (RCC), Class 12/2011 • Audit Committee Program (ACP), Class 32/2010 • SeniorExecutiveProgramonJusticeAdministration,OfficeoftheJudiciary, • Class 24, 2020 • Bhumipalung Phandin Course for Executives Class 2, 2013, Chulalongkorn University Expertise : Management, Accounting, Financial and Engineering Criteria and nomination : Considering by Nominationand RemunerationCommittee and Board of methods Directors Board member Positions / Other Position in other Listed Companies in SET 2022 - Present • Chairman of the Audit Committee, NFC Public Company Limited 2017 - Present • Member of the Audit Committee, Global Power Synergy Public CompanyLimited Board member Positions / Other Position in other Companies 2018 - Present Executive Director, Petroleum Institute of Thailand 2015 - Present Member of The Council of State (Juridical Council) 2015 - Present Co-Chairman (Thailand), Malaysia-Thailand Joint Authority (MTJA) Business which may cause the conflict of Interest to the Company -None- Work experiences in last 5 years/ other positions 2017 - 2021 Chairman,Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (Public Organization:TGO) 2016 - 2021 Board of Directors, Bound and Beyond Public Company Limited 2016 - 2021 Member of University Council, Khon Kaen University 2015 - 2017 Member, The National Reform Steering Assembly, Thailand 2014 - 2017 Chairman of the Board of Directors, Thai Oil Public Company Limited Meeting attendance in last year Board of Directors : 8/8 (100%) Shareholding (As at December 31, 2022) -None (both directly or indirectly held) - Family Relationship among Directors and Management -None- 24

Performance in 2022 Supervised and followed up on the Company's performance according to the goals set. Provided insightful advice for the Company's business developments to generate added value and sustainable long-term competitiveness. Supported the Company's business operation based on sound corporate governance and engaged all stakeholder groups fairly and equitably. 25