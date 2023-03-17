Padaeng Industry : Registration Form for attending the AGM via Electronic Devices (E-AGM)

Attachment 6
Registration Form for attending the AGM via Electronic Devices (E-AGM)
|
|
|
Written at
|
|
|
Date
|
Month
|
Year
|
I
|
Nationality
|
Address
|
Road
|
Sub-District
|
District
|
Province
|
Postal Code
|
......................................................Mobile Phone
|
|
Shareholder's Register No
|
is a shareholder of Bound and Beyond Public Company Limited,
|
holding a total number of
|
shares
|
|
I confirm to attend the meeting and cast the vote in the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 25, 2023, at 14.00 hrs. via Electronic Devices (E-AGM) by;
-
Attend the E-AGM in person and request the Company to send me the username, password, and, weblink for attending the Meeting to my e-mail (Please specify clearly) .............................................................................................................
Grant a proxy to Mr./ Mrs./ Ms...................................................................................................................................................................................... to attend
the meeting on behalf of me and request the Company to send username, password, and weblink for attending the meeting to the proxy to e-mail (Please specify clearly) ...................................................................................
|
Sign
|
Shareholder
|
(
|
)
|
Sign
|
Proxy
|
(
|
)
Important remarks:
Kindly send this "Registration Form" which is completely filled and executed together with identification documents as specified in Guideline for attending the AGM via electronic devices (E-AGM)" within April 24, 2023, via the following channels:
-
Email: comsec@boundandbeyond.co.th,or
-
Post: Company Secretary Department, Bound and Beyond Public Company Limited
No. 130 -132 Sindhorn Tower 2, 15th Floor, 132 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330.
In case that you have not received username and Password within April 24, 2023, please contact the Company via the following channels: Email: comsec@boundandbeyond.co.thor Phone No. 02-028-2626 EXT. 9101-2
Disclaimer
Bound and Beyond pcl published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 04:25:02 UTC.