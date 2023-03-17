Advanced search
    BEYOND   TH0088010002

PADAENG INDUSTRY

(BEYOND)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2023-03-15
14.50 THB   +0.69%
12:26aPadaeng Industry : Invitation to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (Full Version)
PU
12:26aPadaeng Industry : Invitation to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
12:26aPadaeng Industry : Profiles and experience of the auditors
PU
Padaeng Industry : Registration Form for attending the AGM via Electronic Devices (E-AGM)

03/17/2023 | 12:26am EDT
Attachment 6

Registration Form for attending the AGM via Electronic Devices (E-AGM)

Written at

Date

Month

Year

I

Nationality

Address

Road

Sub-District

District

Province

Postal Code

......................................................Mobile Phone

Shareholder's Register No

is a shareholder of Bound and Beyond Public Company Limited,

holding a total number of

shares

I confirm to attend the meeting and cast the vote in the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 25, 2023, at 14.00 hrs. via Electronic Devices (E-AGM) by;

  • Attend the E-AGM in person and request the Company to send me the username, password, and, weblink for attending the Meeting to my e-mail (Please specify clearly) .............................................................................................................

Grant a proxy to Mr./ Mrs./ Ms...................................................................................................................................................................................... to attend

the meeting on behalf of me and request the Company to send username, password, and weblink for attending the meeting to the proxy to e-mail (Please specify clearly) ...................................................................................

Sign

Shareholder

(

)

Sign

Proxy

(

)

Important remarks:

Kindly send this "Registration Form" which is completely filled and executed together with identification documents as specified in Guideline for attending the AGM via electronic devices (E-AGM)" within April 24, 2023, via the following channels:

  • Email: comsec@boundandbeyond.co.th,or
  • Post: Company Secretary Department, Bound and Beyond Public Company Limited

No. 130 -132 Sindhorn Tower 2, 15th Floor, 132 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330.

In case that you have not received username and Password within April 24, 2023, please contact the Company via the following channels: Email: comsec@boundandbeyond.co.thor Phone No. 02-028-2626 EXT. 9101-2

33

Disclaimer

Bound and Beyond pcl published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 04:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 186 M 63,6 M 63,6 M
Net income 2022 -342 M -9,94 M -9,94 M
Net Debt 2022 5 452 M 159 M 159 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 189 M 122 M 122 M
EV / Sales 2021 32,4x
EV / Sales 2022 4,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,5%
Chart PADAENG INDUSTRY
Duration : Period :
Padaeng Industry Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tommy Tachaubol Managing Director & Executive Director
Weena Suksawasdi Na Ayuthaya Executive Vice President-Finance
Sadawut Taechaubol Chairman
Kurujit Nakornthap Independent Director
Chokchai Aksaranan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PADAENG INDUSTRY17.89%120
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.97%38 653
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-2.52%31 660
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-6.41%26 883
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-5.35%24 876
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED3.54%22 781