    BEYOND   TH0088010002

PADAENG INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BEYOND)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-21
12.00 THB    0.00%
PADAENG INDUSTRY PUBLIC : Clarification on the resolution of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 4/2022 of Country Group Development Public Company Limited which approves the entry into the connected transaction (receiving of financial assistance) with the Company
PU
05/25PADAENG INDUSTRY PUBLIC : 1Q2022 SET Opportunity Day presentation
PU
05/12Bound and Beyond Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Padaeng Industry Public : Clarification on the resolution of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 4/2022 of Country Group Development Public Company Limited which approves the entry into the connected transaction (receiving of financial assistance) with the Company

06/23/2022 | 08:36am EDT
Ref. BEYOND/BKK-BS-035/2022

June 23, 2022

Subject: Clarification on the resolution of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 4/2022 of Country Group Development Public Company Limited which approves the entry into the connected transaction (receiving of financial assistance) with Bound and Beyond Public Company Limited

To: President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Reference: Letter of Country Group Development Public Company Limited, No. CGD/ELCID- 35/2565, dated June 23, 2022, Re: notification on the resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 4/2022 regarding an approval of the entry into the connected transaction (receiving of financial assistance), which has been submitted to the President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Reference is made to the fact that Country Group Development Public Company Limited has disclosed the resolution of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 4/2022 which was held on June 23, 2022, through the website of the Stock Exchange of Thailand on June 23, 2022, regarding an approval of the entry into the connected transaction (receiving of financial assistance) with Bound and Beyond Public Company Limited ("Company"), by offering a short-term bill of exchange with a tenor of 150 days to the Company, as detailed in the Reference.

The Company would like to clarify that the Company will hold the Board of Directors' meeting to consider the entry into the said transaction on August 9, 2022. In this connection, the Company will disclose the resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting as well as other relating details through the website of the Stock Exchange of Thailand respectively.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

(Ms. Banthara Nantha-amornphong)

Company Secretary

Board Secretary Department

Tel. 0 2028 2626 Ext. 9101-2

Fax. 0 2028 2628

Email: Comsec@boundandbeyond.co.th

Disclaimer

Bound and Beyond pcl published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 12:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
