Padaeng Industry Public : Clarification on the resolution of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 4/2022 of Country Group Development Public Company Limited which approves the entry into the connected transaction (receiving of financial assistance) with the Company

Ref. BEYOND/BKK-BS-035/2022

June 23, 2022

Subject: Clarification on the resolution of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 4/2022 of Country Group Development Public Company Limited which approves the entry into the connected transaction (receiving of financial assistance) with Bound and Beyond Public Company Limited

Reference: Letter of Country Group Development Public Company Limited, No. CGD/ELCID- 35/2565, dated June 23, 2022, Re: notification on the resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 4/2022 regarding an approval of the entry into the connected transaction (receiving of financial assistance), which has been submitted to the President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Reference is made to the fact that Country Group Development Public Company Limited has disclosed the resolution of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 4/2022 which was held on June 23, 2022, through the website of the Stock Exchange of Thailand on June 23, 2022, regarding an approval of the entry into the connected transaction (receiving of financial assistance) with Bound and Beyond Public Company Limited ("Company"), by offering a short-term bill of exchange with a tenor of 150 days to the Company, as detailed in the Reference.

The Company would like to clarify that the Company will hold the Board of Directors' meeting to consider the entry into the said transaction on August 9, 2022. In this connection, the Company will disclose the resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting as well as other relating details through the website of the Stock Exchange of Thailand respectively.

