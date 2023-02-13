Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Padtec Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PDTC3   BRPDTCACNOR3

PADTEC HOLDING S.A.

(PDTC3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  08:43:41 2023-02-13 am EST
2.520 BRL   -3.45%
08:48aPadtec S A : 13/02/2023 - Padtec opens office in Peru
PU
07:18aPadtec S A : Notice to the Market - Padtec opens office in Peru
PU
01/25Padtec S A : 25/01/2023 - Padtec launches DWDM solution focused on the demands of small and medium ISPs
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Padtec S A : 13/02/2023 - Padtec opens office in Peru

02/13/2023 | 08:48am EST
Padtec opens office in Peru

13/02/2023

The initiative is part of the international expansion strategy of the Brazilian company, which has four other commercial offices abroad.

Padtec, a leading manufacturer of optical transport systems, announces the opening of another commercial office in Latin America. Located in Lima, Peru, it is the company's third office in the region in addition to Brazil - the others are in Argentina, Chile and Colombia - and aims to expand Padtec's presence in the region and facilitate customer sales and operations support of Andean and Central America.

"The new office further accelerates Padtec's international expansion plan, since this region has a strong market in the area of optical transmission, driven mainly by the growing demand for broadband", says Manuel Andrade, CEO of Padtec North America and Director of International Operations. "The opening of the office aims to ensure even closer proximity and facilitate service to our customers with installed bases in the country, in addition to leveraging our growth in a market that still has a lot of room to advance", he adds.

"Padtec's equipment is present in the networks of the most important telecommunications operators in Latin America", says Carlos Raimar, CEO and Director of Investor Relations at the company. He recalls that, in total, more than 300,000 kilometers of networks have already been lit by Padtec throughout the Latin American region. "In addition, our presence extends to the global market through partnerships to offer DWDM solutions in Europe and Africa", he adds. Headquartered in Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo, Padtec has yet another commercial office abroad, located in the United States. Recently, as part of its growth strategy in the international market, the company expanded the operation of its service unit to these bases outside of Brazil - which ranges from system planning to installation, operation and maintenance of networks. "The business dynamics of Latin American operators also demand services similar to those we offer in Brazil, aiming to guarantee more quality for their communication networks", explains Raimar. "We turned demand into an opportunity for a business that we know and that works very well in Brazil", he adds.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Padtec Holding SA published this content on 13 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2023 13:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 344 M 65,5 M 65,5 M
Net income 2021 25,6 M 4,87 M 4,87 M
Net Debt 2021 20,3 M 3,88 M 3,88 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 205 M 39,0 M 39,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,15x
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 709
Free-Float 100%
Chart PADTEC HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Padtec Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PADTEC HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Carlos Raimar Schoeninger Chief Executive Officer
Ramon Cabral Pereira Chief Financial Officer
Antônio Carlos Valente da Silva Chairman
Roberto Yoshihiro Nakamura Chief Technology Officer
Patricia Sayuri Iqueda Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PADTEC HOLDING S.A.-14.05%39
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION16.63%5 060
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.14.81%1 947
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.16.44%1 912
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION8.15%756
SERCOMM CORPORATION5.50%691