Padtec S A : 2022 Earnings Release

Campinas, SP, March 22nd, 2023. Padtec Holding S.A. (B3: PDTC3) (and together with its subsidiaries, in particular Padtec S.A., "Company" or "Padtec"), presents its results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (and the fourth quarter of 2022, "4Q22"), in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil and the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). For the purpose of a better comparison with previous periods, the Company presents on its website combined consolidated information, considering Padtec S.A. as its wholly-owned subsidiary since January 2018.
2022 Highlights:
Brazilian multinational of high-
capacity optical transport systems
and mission-critical
telecommunications solutions and
platforms
Strong demand for new Padtec
solutions in domestic and international environments
Leadership in the high capacity data connectivity market in Brazil with growing global presence
Company's own financing structures help maintain sales growth in local and international markets
Proximity and partnership with
customers
Padtec Holding S.A.
2022 Earnings' Release
Excellent results obtained in 2022.
Record net revenue in 4Q22: R$105.0 million, 7.5% higher than in 4Q21. Of this amount, R$82.2 million come from optical transport systems in Brazil, R$10.9 million from sales of optical transport systems in the foreign market and R$11.9 million from Services and Platforms.
In 2022: record net revenue of R$365.7 million in the year, 6.4% higher than in 2021.
Net revenue from optical transport systems (DWDM equipment) in Brazil of R$244.4 million in 2022.
Annual record in net revenues from the foreign market: R$77.2 million, +67.0% over 2021.
Net revenue from Services and Platforms of R$44.1 million in 2022, in line with the previous year. In addition to the revenues already accounted for in the annual result, a further R$130 million in monthly recurring revenues (MRRs) already generated for the 2023-2025 fiscal years.
Gross profit of R$34.8 million in 4Q22, gross margin of 33.1%.
March 22, 2023
Gross profit of R$116.9 million in 2022, gross margin of 32.0%.
EBITDA in 4Q22 of R$16.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA, discounting non-recurring effects, of R$18.9 million (increase of 40.4% over 4Q21), with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.0%.
EBITDA in 2022 of R$44.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA of R$46.6 million (Adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.7%), in line with the Adjusted EBITDA recorded in 2021, R$47.4 million.
Net income of R$5.8 million in 4Q22. Adjusted net income, discounting non-recurring effects, of R$8.0 million.
Net income of R$9.8 million in 2022. Adjusted net income, discounting non-recurring effects, of R$12.0 million, against R$14.4 million in the previous year.
Investments of R$41.7 million in R&D in 2022 (corresponding to 11% of revenue in the period).
Net debt of R$63.5 million, consisting of debt of R$113.3 million and cash and cash equivalents and financial investments in guarantee of R$49.8 million.
Launch of new products in response to the demands presented by the telecommunications ecosystem.
Launch of Smart Site, a platform for remote management of telecom sites that is already being installed at customers in Brazil.
Creation of the Platforms and Solutions Department, focused on offering services and softwares as a resource to ensure quality in communication networks and increasingly replicable and scalable solutions.
R$ thousand
Selected Financial Indicators
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
2021
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
2022
Gross Operating Revenues
86.133
119.554
120.427
122.658
448.772
93.748
103.470
121.398
136.674
455.290
Net Revenues
66.279
89.369
90.471
97.621
343.740
72.757
84.892
103.096
104.980
365.725
Gross Profit
23.341
31.958
32.817
34.493
122.609
20.665
28.152
33.290
34.762
116.869
Net Results
11.721
10.903
4.660
(1.734)
25.550
(4.477)
(3.787)
12.218
5.800
9.754
Adjusted Net Results
(2.774)
10.505
4.536
2.156
14.423
(4.477)
(3.787)
12.218
8.064
12.018
Adjusted EBITDA
5.816
15.323
12.837
13.418
47.392
3.533
5.224
18.976
18.845
46.578
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
8,8%
17,1%
14,2%
13,7%
13,8%
4,9%
6,2%
18,4%
18,0%
12,7%
Gross Debt
81.071
79.502
88.212
83.698
83.698
78.334
93.857
93.111
113.321
113.321
Net Debt
11.823
3.981
(8.567)
(15.525)
(15.507)
1.709
20.650
49.995
63.489
63.489
Padtec: 21 years making an intelligently connected world
Every day, Padtec builds the future in the present and contributes to accelerating socioeconomic and technological development in all regions and countries where it is present. We support the critical mission of ensuring the continuity of internet services and data transmission in various sectors of the economy and, increasingly, we are expanding our presence throughout Brazil, in the Americas and also in Europe and Africa.
Since the beginning of our trajectory, Padtec has focused on the continuous improvement of its products and services, always attentive to the demands of the telecommunications and technology segments, mainly to the needs presented by its diverse types of customers. All products and services offered by the Company, developed internally or through partnerships, have a prominent level of technological content, great flexibility and high levels of robustness, quality and reliability.
Padtec Holding S.A.
2022 Earnings' Release
March 22, 2023
In order to reach our goals, Padtec continuously analyzes growth options - organic and inorganic - that contribute to accelerate economic growth, through more sales in the domestic, Latin American and other geographic borders, in addition to developing complements to the lines of products and services that are already offered. An example of this was the launch of Smart Site in October 2022: a cloud platform aimed at remote and real-time management of network environments (websites) of operators and internet providers. With Smart Site, Padtec provides a complete and effective tool to deal with the complexities inherent in the management of these environments, minimizing the risks of interruption of critical operations.
With regard to DWDM solutions, we started 2022 with the launch of a new generation of transponders: linecards with transmission rates of 400 Gb/s per optical channel, compatible with the three shelf models of the LightPad Platform (with 2, 4 and 14U in height), ensuring suitable applications for nodes of different capacities in optical networks. New features were also introduced for Padtec NMS+ management and encryption features and OTU4 support in TM800G and TM1200G equipment.
A few weeks ago, already in January 2023, the Company launched a disaggregated dual transponder (or standalone), with SDN management (Software Defined Network), which offers high data transmission capacity
up to 400 Gb/s per optical channel, or 800 Gb/s in total - over short and medium distances, with quick and simplified installation and low power consumption, in a chassis only 1U high. This new DWDM solution meets the needs presented by ISPs for the improvement of their networks: the combination of increased operational performance with availability and flexibility for rapid expansion at a more affordable cost.
Also, in 1Q23, Padtec announced an important milestone in its trajectory: the thousand units sold of the 800 Gb/s transponder, launched in October 2020. This product offers very high data transmission rates over short, medium or long distances, which makes it possible to meet the ever-increasing increase in traffic and demand for bandwidth, not only in the networks - terrestrial and underwater - of communication operators, but also in the interconnections between data centers. The TM800G has already been sold to 70 customers in seven countries in the Americas (including Brazil and the United States of America) and has been registering sales records for companies in different segments - more than 20% of the units sold were destined for the foreign market. Recently, the product was approved in countries in Europe and Africa and of the total units sold so far, 25% were destined to new customers who became part of Padtec's portfolio.
More than 300 thousand kilometers of networks have already been lit by Padtec throughout the Latin American region, where we are present in 80% of the countries. We recently announced the opening of a commercial office in Peru, which will further accelerate our international expansion plan. Our new base in Lima will guarantee greater proximity to local customers, in a region with a strong market in the optical transmission area, mainly driven by the growing demand for broadband. Also, we have partnerships established with Televés, a Spanish-based multinational that is a reference in telecommunications infrastructure solutions, with a view to expanding operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and with Zanecom, an Angolan consultancy that acts as an integrator of information and communication technology solutions in sub-Saharan Africa.
In Brazil, the deployment of 5G networks is a journey that requires investments on several fronts, such as building communication networks across the country that will support the infrastructure for the next
Padtec Holding S.A.
2022 Earnings' Release
March 22, 2023
generation of applications and new broadband services. New investments in high-capacity optical networks will translate into greater demand for solutions that allow greater connectivity and better quality in data services. There is no doubt that Padtec is well positioned to meet this demand, originated by the various players in the telecommunications ecosystem, such as neutral network companies, private networks focused on the industry, increasingly powerful data centers and new ISPs.
Retrospective of the 2022 ESG agenda
Padtec is ESG in essence, as we are an important connection tool that goes beyond geographic borders and since 2001 we have contributed to building an increasingly digitized and even more active society in all social classes and age groups. Below we present our highlights for 2022 in the Environmental, Social and Governance pillars:
116 new professionals were hired, and six employees boosted their careers through the internal selection program: Padtec ended 2022 with 690 employees, including statutory and non-statutory directors, employees, interns and apprentices;
Launch of the Technical Mentoring Program, with the aim of developing our professionals through mentoring more experienced employees;
In an independent climate survey conducted annually among employees, we again recorded an Engagement Index above 80%;
In an independent survey carried out with customers, the Net Promoter Score Index (NPS) reached the mark of 55.7%, maintaining the same level of loyalty reported in 2021. The same survey recorded that the General Satisfaction Level with the Company grew for the 5th consecutive year;
We obtained the registration of four new invention patents with the INPI (the Brazilian National Institute of Intellectual Property): we now hold seven registered patents out of a total of more than 15 deposited;
In partnership with several companies in the telecommunications sector, we participated in tests with a 5G intelligent light fixture in Campina Grande city, in the state of Paraíba, Brazil;
Within the scope of the Padtec Iluminar program, we promoted campaigns for the donation of amounts in cash by our employees to Mobiliza Campinas (FEAC Foundation) (with a counterpart by the Company in the same amount raised), we made donations of cell phones and computers of no corporate use to the Institute Padre Haroldo and we support Gadecamp, a basketball team in wheelchairs, through the allocation of tax incentives;
We held another edition of Pad Technology Day, which consists of an entire day of debates and lectures to exchange knowledge about technology with the participation of several customers;
We participated in the Sustainable Spaces project, which included the revitalization of a square at Unicamp;
We held the 3rd edition of the free event for women software testers, "Mulheres em Tec";
We completed the launch of the Company's official profile on Instagram, @padtec;
We were ranked 1st in the DWDM item of the survey Outstanding Brands in Internet Providers ("As
Marcas de Destaque nos Provedores de Internet") carried out by RTI magazine;
We implemented the Environmental Management System according to ISO 14001:2015;
We received the recertification of the Quality Management System according to ISO 9001 for the 6th consecutive time;