Padtec S A : 2022 Earnings Release

Net revenue from Services and Platforms of R$44.1 million in 2022, in line with the previous year. In addition to the revenues already accounted for in the annual result, a further R$130 million in monthly recurring revenues (MRRs) already generated for the

Record net revenue in 4Q22: R$105.0 million, 7.5% higher than in 4Q21. Of this amount, R$82.2 million come from optical transport systems in Brazil, R$10.9 million from sales of optical transport systems in the foreign market and R$11.9 million from Services and Platforms.

Campinas, SP, March 22nd, 2023. Padtec Holding S.A. (B3: PDTC3) (and together with its subsidiaries, in particular Padtec S.A., "Company" or "Padtec"), presents its results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (and the fourth quarter of 2022, "4Q22"), in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil and the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). For the purpose of a better comparison with previous periods, the Company presents on its website combined consolidated information, considering Padtec S.A. as its wholly-owned subsidiary since January 2018.

Since the beginning of our trajectory, Padtec has focused on the continuous improvement of its products and services, always attentive to the demands of the telecommunications and technology segments, mainly to the needs presented by its diverse types of customers. All products and services offered by the Company, developed internally or through partnerships, have a prominent level of technological content, great flexibility and high levels of robustness, quality and reliability.

Every day, Padtec builds the future in the present and contributes to accelerating socioeconomic and technological development in all regions and countries where it is present. We support the critical mission of ensuring the continuity of internet services and data transmission in various sectors of the economy and, increasingly, we are expanding our presence throughout Brazil, in the Americas and also in Europe and Africa.

In order to reach our goals, Padtec continuously analyzes growth options - organic and inorganic - that contribute to accelerate economic growth, through more sales in the domestic, Latin American and other geographic borders, in addition to developing complements to the lines of products and services that are already offered. An example of this was the launch of Smart Site in October 2022: a cloud platform aimed at remote and real-time management of network environments (websites) of operators and internet providers. With Smart Site, Padtec provides a complete and effective tool to deal with the complexities inherent in the management of these environments, minimizing the risks of interruption of critical operations.

With regard to DWDM solutions, we started 2022 with the launch of a new generation of transponders: linecards with transmission rates of 400 Gb/s per optical channel, compatible with the three shelf models of the LightPad Platform (with 2, 4 and 14U in height), ensuring suitable applications for nodes of different capacities in optical networks. New features were also introduced for Padtec NMS+ management and encryption features and OTU4 support in TM800G and TM1200G equipment.

A few weeks ago, already in January 2023, the Company launched a disaggregated dual transponder (or standalone), with SDN management (Software Defined Network), which offers high data transmission capacity

up to 400 Gb/s per optical channel, or 800 Gb/s in total - over short and medium distances, with quick and simplified installation and low power consumption, in a chassis only 1U high. This new DWDM solution meets the needs presented by ISPs for the improvement of their networks: the combination of increased operational performance with availability and flexibility for rapid expansion at a more affordable cost.

Also, in 1Q23, Padtec announced an important milestone in its trajectory: the thousand units sold of the 800 Gb/s transponder, launched in October 2020. This product offers very high data transmission rates over short, medium or long distances, which makes it possible to meet the ever-increasing increase in traffic and demand for bandwidth, not only in the networks - terrestrial and underwater - of communication operators, but also in the interconnections between data centers. The TM800G has already been sold to 70 customers in seven countries in the Americas (including Brazil and the United States of America) and has been registering sales records for companies in different segments - more than 20% of the units sold were destined for the foreign market. Recently, the product was approved in countries in Europe and Africa and of the total units sold so far, 25% were destined to new customers who became part of Padtec's portfolio.

More than 300 thousand kilometers of networks have already been lit by Padtec throughout the Latin American region, where we are present in 80% of the countries. We recently announced the opening of a commercial office in Peru, which will further accelerate our international expansion plan. Our new base in Lima will guarantee greater proximity to local customers, in a region with a strong market in the optical transmission area, mainly driven by the growing demand for broadband. Also, we have partnerships established with Televés, a Spanish-based multinational that is a reference in telecommunications infrastructure solutions, with a view to expanding operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and with Zanecom, an Angolan consultancy that acts as an integrator of information and communication technology solutions in sub-Saharan Africa.

In Brazil, the deployment of 5G networks is a journey that requires investments on several fronts, such as building communication networks across the country that will support the infrastructure for the next

