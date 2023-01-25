Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Padtec Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PDTC3   BRPDTCACNOR3

PADTEC HOLDING S.A.

(PDTC3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  10:25:15 2023-01-25 am EST
3.250 BRL   +2.85%
Padtec S A : 25/01/2023 - Padtec launches DWDM solution focused on the demands of small and medium ISPs
PU
Padtec S A : Notice to the Market - Padtec launches DWDM solution focused on the demands of small and medium ISPs
PU
Padtec S A : Notice to Shareholders - Padtec informs date of its annual shareholders' meeting
PU
Padtec S A : 25/01/2023 - Padtec launches DWDM solution focused on the demands of small and medium ISPs

01/25/2023 | 10:08am EST
Padtec launches DWDM solution focused on the demands of small and medium ISPs

25/01/2023

The company's new dual standalone transponder offers capacity of up to 800 Gb/s and allows for rapid network expansion with quick and simplified installation.

Padtec, a leading manufacturer of optical transport systems, is launching a DWDM solution designed to meet the main demands of regional service providers related to the evolution of their networks: high performance, availability and flexibility for rapid expansion, at a lower cost. The new product is a standalone dual transponder, with SDN (Software Defined Network) management, which offers high data transmission capacity - up to 400 Gb/s per optical channel, or 800 Gb/s in total - in short and medium distances, with quick and simplified installation and low energy consumption, in a 1RU high chassis.

With this launch, Padtec now offers the provider market an advanced alternative for the evolution of the capacity of its transport networks, with an investment consistent with its resources. "One of the product's technical innovations is the use of QSFP-DD pluggable modules in the OpenZR+ standard, a trend that reduces the cost per transmitted bit, with high energy efficiency, in coherent optical systems. In addition, it has functionalities that adapt the rates to the operating conditions of each network, which allows providers to start with 100 Gb/s channels and gradually expand capacity, reaching 400 Gb/s channels", highlights Roberto Nakamura, Padtec's Chief Technology Officer.

He adds that another important differential of the new product is the possibility of taking advantage of the infrastructure of switches and routers already installed, in order to increase the DWDM transmission rates without large investments. "It's a good option for providers that are starting to build their own transport networks", he says.

Carlos Raimar, Padtec's CEO and Investor Relations Officer, points out that the development of the new solution is in line with the company's commitment to constantly invest in the evolution of its product line in line with market demands. "With a more affordable cost, the advantages of DWDM are within reach of regional network operators who need to meet their customers' ever-increasing demands for bandwidth and new services", says the executive. "This launch reinforces our commitment to providing solutions that, in addition to being innovative and using state-of-the-art technology, support the evolution of our customers' businesses", he concludes.

Disclaimer

Padtec Holding SA published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 15:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 344 M 66,7 M 66,7 M
Net income 2021 25,6 M 4,96 M 4,96 M
Net Debt 2021 20,3 M 3,95 M 3,95 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 248 M 48,1 M 48,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,15x
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 709
Free-Float 100%
Technical analysis trends PADTEC HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Carlos Raimar Schoeninger Chief Executive Officer
Renato Jordão da Silva CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Ramon Cabral Pereira Chief Financial Officer
Antônio Carlos Valente da Silva Chairman
Roberto Yoshihiro Nakamura Technology Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PADTEC HOLDING S.A.2.94%48
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION7.68%4 648
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.6.41%1 811
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.7.99%1 779
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION4.49%727
SERCOMM CORPORATION3.54%675