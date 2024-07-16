PADTEC HOLDING S.A.
Public-Held Company
CNPJ/ME No. 02.365.069/0001-44
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
CALENDAR OF CORPORATE EVENTS FOR YEAR 2024
SCHEDULED DATES FOR DISCLOSURE OF PERIODIC
AND EVENTUAL INFORMATION
(version #4)
Complete Annual Financial Statements as of 12/31/2023
Mar 07, 2024
Thu
Quarterly Earnings Results
1st Quarter
May 08, 2024
Wed
2nd Quarter
Aug 07, 2024
Wed
3rd Quarter
Nov 06, 2024
Wed
Earnings Results Webcast
Year 2023
Mar 08, 2024
Fri
1st Quarter
May 09, 2024
Thu
2nd Quarter
Aug 08, 2024
Thu
3rd Quarter
Nov 07, 2024
Thu
Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
Call Notice
Mar 26, 2024
Tue
Management Proposal
Mar 26, 2024
Tue
Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
Apr 26, 2024
Fri
(file of the summary of the main resolutions or the minutes of the Meeting)
Reference Form 2024
May 07, 2024
Tue
Corporate Governance Report 2024
Jul 16, 2024
Tue
About Padtec (padtec.com)
Padtec is a Brazilian multinational that aims to bring high-capacity connections to life throughout Brazil, the Americas, and worldwide. From the small town to the bustling metropolis. For every person, for every type of business. With more than two decades down the road, we are proud to know that we work side by side with our customers to offer services capable of bringing people together. It's this way that, breathing technology and collaborating, we get where no one else gets. We dare to use our knowledge to design new futures and accompany a world in constant evolution. This is our way to boost connections to create new realities.
