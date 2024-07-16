PADTEC HOLDING S.A.

Public-Held Company

CNPJ/ME No. 02.365.069/0001-44

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

CALENDAR OF CORPORATE EVENTS FOR YEAR 2024

SCHEDULED DATES FOR DISCLOSURE OF PERIODIC

AND EVENTUAL INFORMATION

(version #4)

Complete Annual Financial Statements as of 12/31/2023 Mar 07, 2024 Thu Quarterly Earnings Results 1st Quarter May 08, 2024 Wed 2nd Quarter Aug 07, 2024 Wed 3rd Quarter Nov 06, 2024 Wed Earnings Results Webcast Year 2023 Mar 08, 2024 Fri 1st Quarter May 09, 2024 Thu 2nd Quarter Aug 08, 2024 Thu 3rd Quarter Nov 07, 2024 Thu Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting Call Notice Mar 26, 2024 Tue Management Proposal Mar 26, 2024 Tue Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting Apr 26, 2024 Fri (file of the summary of the main resolutions or the minutes of the Meeting) Reference Form 2024 May 07, 2024 Tue Corporate Governance Report 2024 Jul 16, 2024 Tue

About Padtec (padtec.com)

Padtec is a Brazilian multinational that aims to bring high-capacity connections to life throughout Brazil, the Americas, and worldwide. From the small town to the bustling metropolis. For every person, for every type of business. With more than two decades down the road, we are proud to know that we work side by side with our customers to offer services capable of bringing people together. It's this way that, breathing technology and collaborating, we get where no one else gets. We dare to use our knowledge to design new futures and accompany a world in constant evolution. This is our way to boost connections to create new realities.