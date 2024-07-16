PADTEC HOLDING S.A.

Public-Held Company

CNPJ/ME No. 02.365.069/0001-44

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

CALENDAR OF CORPORATE EVENTS FOR YEAR 2024

SCHEDULED DATES FOR DISCLOSURE OF PERIODIC

AND EVENTUAL INFORMATION

(version #4)

Complete Annual Financial Statements as of 12/31/2023

Mar 07, 2024

Thu

Quarterly Earnings Results

1st Quarter

May 08, 2024

Wed

2nd Quarter

Aug 07, 2024

Wed

3rd Quarter

Nov 06, 2024

Wed

Earnings Results Webcast

Year 2023

Mar 08, 2024

Fri

1st Quarter

May 09, 2024

Thu

2nd Quarter

Aug 08, 2024

Thu

3rd Quarter

Nov 07, 2024

Thu

Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

Call Notice

Mar 26, 2024

Tue

Management Proposal

Mar 26, 2024

Tue

Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

Apr 26, 2024

Fri

(file of the summary of the main resolutions or the minutes of the Meeting)

Reference Form 2024

May 07, 2024

Tue

Corporate Governance Report 2024

Jul 16, 2024

Tue

About Padtec (padtec.com)

Padtec is a Brazilian multinational that aims to bring high-capacity connections to life throughout Brazil, the Americas, and worldwide. From the small town to the bustling metropolis. For every person, for every type of business. With more than two decades down the road, we are proud to know that we work side by side with our customers to offer services capable of bringing people together. It's this way that, breathing technology and collaborating, we get where no one else gets. We dare to use our knowledge to design new futures and accompany a world in constant evolution. This is our way to boost connections to create new realities.

