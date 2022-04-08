Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Padtec Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PDTC3   BRPDTCACNOR3

PADTEC HOLDING S.A.

(PDTC3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04/08 04:00:00 pm EDT
5.250 BRL    0.00%
Padtec S A : Material Fact Notice - Padtec hires market maker

04/08/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
PADTEC HOLDING S.A.

Publicly Held Company CNPJ/ME n° 02.365.069/0001-44

MATERIAL FACT NOTICE

PADTEC HIRES MARKET MAKER

Campinas, SP, April 08th, 2022 - PADTEC HOLDING S.A. ("Padtec" ou "Companhia", B3: PDTC3) informs that hired BTG Pactual Corretora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários S.A.

(registered under CNPJ/MF number 43.815.158/0001-22) ("BTG Pactual") to act as market maker of its common shares (ticker symbol PDTC3) at B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3").

The market maker services will be rendered pursuant to CVM Instruction 384/03, Regulamento do Formador de Mercado da B3 (the B3's market maker regulation), Regulamento de Operações da B3 (the B3's operations regulation), and other applicable rules and regulations.

Padtec's purpose in hiring a market maker for its common shares is to enhance PDTC3 trading volume. BTG Pactual will start its activities on April 11th, 2022, for a period of 12 (twelve) months that may be extended. This agreement may be terminated at any time, without any charges by either party.

The Company also informs that its current free float is represented by 34,893,806 (thirty four million, eight hundred ninety three thousand, eight hundred and six) common shares. There are no other agreements or contracts celebrated between the Company and BTG Pactual regulating the exercise of voting rights, or the purchase and sale of securities issued by the Company.

Renato Jordão da Silva

Investor Relations Officer

Padtec Holding S.A.

About Padtec (www.padtec.com.br)

Padtec is a global provider of flexible and high-capacity optical transport solutions based on DWDM technology. Padtec offers an extensive product portfolio for corporate access, DCI, metropolitan and regional networks and multi-terabit long-distance networks, which meets the end-to-end demands - in transport, optical amplification and route protection - of operators, integrators, carrier of carriers, utilities and service providers. Padtec's service unit is involved in the deployment, operation and maintenance of systems and in optical network management. With a strong focus on research and development, Padtec's, pioneering technology spans long distances and challenges boundaries to connect the world intelligently.

Disclaimer

Padtec Holding SA published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 21:58:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 344 M 72,3 M 72,3 M
Net income 2021 25,6 M 5,37 M 5,37 M
Net Debt 2021 20,3 M 4,28 M 4,28 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 412 M 86,6 M 86,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,15x
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 709
Free-Float 100%
Managers and Directors
Carlos Raimar Schoeninger Chief Executive Officer
Renato Jordão da Silva CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Antônio Carlos Valente da Silva Chairman
Roberto Yoshihiro Nakamura Technology Director
Patricia Sayuri Iqueda Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
