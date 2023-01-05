Advanced search
    PDTC3   BRPDTCACNOR3

PADTEC HOLDING S.A.

(PDTC3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:05 2023-01-05 pm EST
3.180 BRL   -1.24%
04:36pPadtec S A : Notice to Shareholders - Padtec informs date of its annual shareholders' meeting
PU
2022Padtec S A : 07/12/2022 - Proxxima Telecom invests in Padtec dual 400 Gb/s transponders to meet demands for new services
PU
2022Padtec S A : Notice to the Market - Padtec announces its first sale to Proxxima Telecom
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Padtec S A : Notice to Shareholders - Padtec informs date of its annual shareholders' meeting

01/05/2023 | 04:36pm EST
PADTEC HOLDING S.A.

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Padtec informs date of its annual shareholders' meeting

Campinas, São Paulo, January 05th, 2023 - PADTEC HOLDING S.A. (B3: PDTC3) ("Company" or "Padtec Holding"), informs that, pursuant to Article 37, Paragraph 2 of CVM Resolution 81/22 and to its 2023 Calendar of Corporate Events (dated as of today, January 05th, 2023), the Company's Annual Shareholders' Meeting is scheduled for April 28, 2023. All information and documents relating to the matters to be discussed at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be disclosed in a timely manner.

About Padtec (www.padtec.com.br)

Padtec is a global provider of flexible and high-capacity optical transport solutions based on DWDM technology. Padtec offers an extensive product portfolio for corporate access, DCI, metropolitan and regional networks and multi-terabitlong-distance networks, which meets the end-to-end demands - in transport, optical amplification and route protection - of operators, integrators, carrier of carriers, utilities and service providers. Padtec's service unit is involved in the deployment, operation and maintenance of systems and in optical network management. With a strong focus on research and development, Padtec's, pioneering technology spans long distances and challenges boundaries to connect the world intelligently.

SP - 26268619v1

Disclaimer

Padtec Holding SA published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 21:34:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 344 M 63,8 M 63,8 M
Net income 2021 25,6 M 4,74 M 4,74 M
Net Debt 2021 20,3 M 3,78 M 3,78 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 253 M 46,9 M 46,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,15x
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 709
Free-Float 100%
Chart PADTEC HOLDING S.A.
Padtec Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PADTEC HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Carlos Raimar Schoeninger Chief Executive Officer
Renato Jordão da Silva CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Antônio Carlos Valente da Silva Chairman
Roberto Yoshihiro Nakamura Technology Director
Patricia Sayuri Iqueda Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PADTEC HOLDING S.A.4.25%46
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION5.97%4 440
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.3.94%1 727
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.4.54%1 691
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION2.09%689
SERCOMM CORPORATION0.79%651