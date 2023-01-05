Padtec S A : Notice to Shareholders - Padtec informs date of its annual shareholders' meeting

PADTEC HOLDING S.A.

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Padtec informs date of its annual shareholders' meeting

Campinas, São Paulo, January 05th, 2023 - PADTEC HOLDING S.A. (B3: PDTC3) ("Company" or "Padtec Holding"), informs that, pursuant to Article 37, Paragraph 2 of CVM Resolution 81/22 and to its 2023 Calendar of Corporate Events (dated as of today, January 05th, 2023), the Company's Annual Shareholders' Meeting is scheduled for April 28, 2023. All information and documents relating to the matters to be discussed at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be disclosed in a timely manner.

About Padtec (www.padtec.com.br)

Padtec is a global provider of flexible and high-capacity optical transport solutions based on DWDM technology. Padtec offers an extensive product portfolio for corporate access, DCI, metropolitan and regional networks and multi-terabitlong-distance networks, which meets the end-to-end demands - in transport, optical amplification and route protection - of operators, integrators, carrier of carriers, utilities and service providers. Padtec's service unit is involved in the deployment, operation and maintenance of systems and in optical network management. With a strong focus on research and development, Padtec's, pioneering technology spans long distances and challenges boundaries to connect the world intelligently.

