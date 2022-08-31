Padtec S A : Notice to the Market - Annex 30, XXXIII CVM Instruction 480/09 - Padtec S.A., following on from the MoU announced in Dec 2021, enters into a technical and commercial partnership with Trópico
Padtec S.A., following on from the MoU announced in December 2021, enters
into a technical and commercial partnership with Trópico
Campinas, São Paulo, August 31st, 2022 - PADTEC HOLDING S.A. (B3: PDTC3) ("Padtec" or "Company"), according to Annex 30-XXXIII of CVM Instruction 480/09, informs the below related parties transaction ("Transaction"):
I. Transaction Description
Related Parties and their association with the Company
Padtec S.A. (a subsidiary of the Company) and Trópico Sistemas e Telecomunicações da Amazônia Ltda. ("Trópico" and collectively, "Parties").
Fundação CPqD - Centro de Pesquisa e Desenvolvimento em Telecomunicações ("CPqD") is a shareholder with a relevant equity interest in the Company's capital stock and is also the majority shareholder of Trópico Sistemas e Telecomunicações S/A, which, in turn, is the sole shareholder of Trópico Sistemas e Telecomunicações da Amazônia Ltda.
Object, main terms, and conditions
In continuity with the Memorandum of Understanding entered into by Padtec S.A. with Trópico and Airspan Networks Inc. ("Airspan"), aimed at developing solutions for 5G networks in different spectrum bands, announced on December 8, 2021, a technical and commercial partnership agreement was signed with Trópico Sistemas e Telecomunicações da Amazônia Ltda. ("Agreement"). The Agreement's purpose is to develop and provide an end-to-end solution for 4G or 5G wireless communication networks, focusing on the technological transition to the 5G generation ("5G Solution"). The Agreement comprises the combination of the Parties' technical, commercial and managerial efforts to develop the 5G Solution, negotiate, and capture end customers.
The Agreement entered herein will be effective for 48 (forty-eight) months. Each Party will be individually responsible for fully executing their respective role of the scope of work. Customer prospecting and acquisition will be made jointly, and each specific business will be composed of activities whose configurations may vary according to the best financial result obtained and the best conditions for its execution, including the costs. This partnership is concluded exclusively between Padtec S.A. and Trópico, and the results obtained in each contract will be divided between the Parties, as previously agreed. Each Party will issue its respective guarantees in proportion to its participation in the scope of work, if necessary.
If, when, in what way, and to what extent the counterparty in the Transaction, its partners, or managers participate in the process:
issuer's decision about the Transaction, describing this participation;
negotiation of the Transaction as representatives of the issuer, describing this participation.
All the Transaction conditions were analyzed and validated at Padtec Holding S.A.'s Board of Officers' Meeting and Board of Directors' Meeting, and at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Padtec S.A., having been observed the Company's Related Parties Transaction Policy.
A detailed justification of the reasons why the Company's management considers that the Transaction observed commutative conditions or provided for adequate compensatory payment, informing:
if the issuer requested proposals, performed any price-taking procedure, or otherwise tried to perform the Transaction with third parties, explaining, if not, the reasons why it did not do so or, if so, the procedures carried out and its results;
the reasons the issuer considered to carry out the Transaction with the related party and not with third parties; and
a detailed description of the measures taken, and procedures adopted to ensure the commutativity of the operation.
Padtec S.A. is a developer, manufacturer, and provider of Premium DWDM services and has an extensive customer base. Trópico is a developer and manufacturer of wireless access solutions with great expertise as a Specialized Integrator of Complex Systems, in particular Integrated Connectivity and Application Solutions (SICA - Wireless and Applications and Services), with a long relationship with Brazilian telecommunications operators. Each of these companies already has an innovative leadership position in its area of operation, with solid customer bases.
The Company is confident that the combination of the extensive portfolio of 5G and 4G solutions offered by Airspan, together with Trópico's in-depth expertise in the wireless field in Brazil, will complement its capabilities in transport and aggregation of high capacity traffic, enabling the delivery of an integrated 5G solution to customers on the timing they demand. As a result of this partnership, customers will have access to one of the Company's main competitive advantages: the level of service offered by Padtec, with pre-sales and post-sales support, specialized technicians distributed in maintenance centers located in Brazil, Argentina and Colombia, and a relationship based on trust and collaboration between the players in the telecommunications sector. Padtec's optical connectivity solutions will be fundamental in supporting data connectivity for 5G networks in Brazil and other countries that are already implementing this new technological wave.
The negotiation of the terms and conditions of the Transaction took place independently and was conducted in a way that preserves the Company's best interests.
The Company believes that the procedures adopted were appropriate to guarantee the commutativity of the Transaction and the compliance of its corporate governance.
About Padtec (www.padtec.com.br)
Padtec is a global provider of flexible and high-capacity optical transport solutions based on DWDM technology. Padtec offers an extensive product portfolio for corporate access, DCI, metropolitan and regional networks and multi-terabitlong-distance networks, which meets the end-to-end demands - in transport, optical amplification and route protection - of operators, integrators, carrier of carriers, utilities and service providers. Padtec's service unit is involved in the deployment, operation and maintenance of systems and in optical network management. With a strong focus on research and development, Padtec's, pioneering technology spans long distances and challenges boundaries to connect the world intelligently.
Padtec Holding SA published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 21:50:02 UTC.