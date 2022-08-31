Padtec S A : Notice to the Market - Annex 30, XXXIII CVM Instruction 480/09 - Padtec S.A., following on from the MoU announced in Dec 2021, enters into a technical and commercial partnership with Trópico

PADTEC HOLDING S.A.

PRESS RELEASE - CVM INSTRUCTION 480/09, ANNEX 30 - XXXIII

Padtec S.A., following on from the MoU announced in December 2021, enters

into a technical and commercial partnership with Trópico

Campinas, São Paulo, August 31st, 2022 - PADTEC HOLDING S.A. (B3: PDTC3) ("Padtec" or "Company"), according to Annex 30-XXXIII of CVM Instruction 480/09, informs the below related parties transaction ("Transaction"):

I. Transaction Description

Related Parties and their association with the Company

Padtec S.A. (a subsidiary of the Company) and Trópico Sistemas e Telecomunicações da Amazônia Ltda. ("Trópico" and collectively, "Parties").

Fundação CPqD - Centro de Pesquisa e Desenvolvimento em Telecomunicações ("CPqD") is a shareholder with a relevant equity interest in the Company's capital stock and is also the majority shareholder of Trópico Sistemas e Telecomunicações S/A, which, in turn, is the sole shareholder of Trópico Sistemas e Telecomunicações da Amazônia Ltda.

Object, main terms, and conditions

In continuity with the Memorandum of Understanding entered into by Padtec S.A. with Trópico and Airspan Networks Inc. ("Airspan"), aimed at developing solutions for 5G networks in different spectrum bands, announced on December 8, 2021, a technical and commercial partnership agreement was signed with Trópico Sistemas e Telecomunicações da Amazônia Ltda. ("Agreement"). The Agreement's purpose is to develop and provide an end-to-end solution for 4G or 5G wireless communication networks, focusing on the technological transition to the 5G generation ("5G Solution"). The Agreement comprises the combination of the Parties' technical, commercial and managerial efforts to develop the 5G Solution, negotiate, and capture end customers.

The Agreement entered herein will be effective for 48 (forty-eight) months. Each Party will be individually responsible for fully executing their respective role of the scope of work. Customer prospecting and acquisition will be made jointly, and each specific business will be composed of activities whose configurations may vary according to the best financial result obtained and the best conditions for its execution, including the costs. This partnership is concluded exclusively between Padtec S.A. and Trópico, and the results obtained in each contract will be divided between the Parties, as previously agreed. Each Party will issue its respective guarantees in proportion to its participation in the scope of work, if necessary.