Padtec S A : Notice to the Market - Disclosure Channel

03/10/2022 | 05:56pm EST
PADTEC HOLDING S.A.

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Padtec Holding's Disclosure Channel

Campinas, São Paulo, March 10th, 2022 - PADTEC HOLDING S.A. (B3: PDTC3) ("Company" or "Padtec Holding"), informs that, according to the provisions of article 289 of Law No. 6,404/1976, will cease to make its legal publications in the "Diário Oficial do Estado de São Paulo" (the Official Gazette of the State of São Paulo). Such publications will be made exclusively in the "Monitor Mercantil" newspaper (website and printed versions). The Company's Registration Form (or Formulário Cadastral) is updated with this information.

About Padtec (www.padtec.com.br)

Padtec is a global provider of flexible and high-capacity optical transport solutions based on DWDM technology. Padtec offers an extensive product portfolio for corporate access, DCI, metropolitan and regional networks and multi-terabitlong-distance networks, which meets the end-to-end demands - in transport, optical amplification and route protection - of operators, integrators, carrier of carriers, utilities and service providers. Padtec's service unit is involved in the deployment, operation and maintenance of systems and in optical network management. With a strong focus on research and development, Padtec's, pioneering technology spans long distances and challenges boundaries to connect the world intelligently.

SP - 26268619v1

