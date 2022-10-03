Advanced search
    PDTC3   BRPDTCACNOR3

PADTEC HOLDING S.A.

(PDTC3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:05 2022-10-03 pm EDT
3.230 BRL   +0.31%
09/20Padtec S A : 20/09/2022 - Forte Telecom, of Rio de Janeiro, invests in Padtec's 800 Gb/s solution to connect Brazilian capitals
PU
09/19Padtec S A : Notice to the Market - Padtec announces investment of Forte Telecom in its 800 Gb/s solution to connect Brazilian capitals
PU
09/06Padtec S A : 06/09/2022 - Padtec announces new directors for the financial and investor relations areas
PU
Padtec S A : Notice to the Market - Disclosure Channel

10/03/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
PADTEC HOLDING S.A.

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Padtec Holding's Disclosure Channel

Campinas, São Paulo, October 03rd, 2022 - PADTEC HOLDING S.A. (B3: PDTC3) ("Company" or "Padtec Holding"), informs that, according to the provisions of CVM Resolution number 166, of September 1st, 2022, it will carry out the publications established by Law number 6404/76 and/or provided for in the regulations issued by CVM - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission) through Sistemas Empresas.NET and on its website www.padtec.com.br. The Company will cease to make such publications in other vehicles. The Company's Registration Form (or Formulário Cadastral) is updated with this information.

About Padtec (www.padtec.com.br)

Padtec is a global provider of flexible and high-capacity optical transport solutions based on DWDM technology. Padtec offers an extensive product portfolio for corporate access, DCI, metropolitan and regional networks and multi-terabitlong-distance networks, which meets the end-to-end demands - in transport, optical amplification and route protection - of operators, integrators, carrier of carriers, utilities and service providers. Padtec's service unit is involved in the deployment, operation and maintenance of systems and in optical network management. With a strong focus on research and development, Padtec's, pioneering technology spans long distances and challenges boundaries to connect the world intelligently.

SP - 26268619v1

Disclaimer

Padtec Holding SA published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 21:42:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 344 M 66,4 M 66,4 M
Net income 2021 25,6 M 4,94 M 4,94 M
Net Debt 2021 20,3 M 3,93 M 3,93 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 253 M 48,8 M 48,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,15x
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 709
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Carlos Raimar Schoeninger Chief Executive Officer
Renato Jordão da Silva CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Antônio Carlos Valente da Silva Chairman
Roberto Yoshihiro Nakamura Technology Director
Patricia Sayuri Iqueda Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PADTEC HOLDING S.A.-54.00%47
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION2.50%4 782
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.-23.08%1 486
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-44.32%1 347
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-25.10%661
SERCOMM CORPORATION7.93%630