Padtec S A : Notice to the Market - Disclosure Channel

PADTEC HOLDING S.A.

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Padtec Holding's Disclosure Channel

Campinas, São Paulo, October 03rd, 2022 - PADTEC HOLDING S.A. (B3: PDTC3) ("Company" or "Padtec Holding"), informs that, according to the provisions of CVM Resolution number 166, of September 1st, 2022, it will carry out the publications established by Law number 6404/76 and/or provided for in the regulations issued by CVM - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission) through Sistemas Empresas.NET and on its website www.padtec.com.br. The Company will cease to make such publications in other vehicles. The Company's Registration Form (or Formulário Cadastral) is updated with this information.

