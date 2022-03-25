Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Padtec Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PDTC3   BRPDTCACNOR3

PADTEC HOLDING S.A.

(PDTC3)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Padtec S A : Notice to the Market - Padtec announces Shareholders Meeting for April 28, 2022

03/25/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

PADTEC ANNOUNCES SHAREHOLDERS MEETING FOR APRIL 28, 2022

Campinas, São Paulo, March 25th, 2022 - PADTEC HOLDING S.A. ("Padtec" or "Company", B3: PDTC3) announces that it will hold an Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting ("Meeting"), in first call, on April 28th, 2022, at 11:00 am (São Paulo time), to examine, discuss and vote on the following agenda. The Meeting will be conducted in an exclusively digital way, through

"ZOOM" platform, as provided for in paragraph 2-A of article 124 of Law No. 6,404/76 and according to CVM Instruction No. 481/2009, as amended.

Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting - agenda

  • I. approval of the Management's accounts, Management Report and Company's financial statements, its respective explanatory notes, the report of the independent auditors and the Statutory Audit Committee's opinion, referring to the fiscal year ended on December 31st, 2021;

  • II. approval of the Management proposal for the allocation of the Company's results for the fiscal year ended December 31st, 2021;

  • III. fixing the annual global remuneration of Management for the fiscal year to end on December 31st, 2022; and

  • IV. in the event that there is a valid request for installation of the Fiscal Council, elect the respective members and set their remuneration.

Considering that the Meeting will be exclusively digital, conducted through "Zoom" platform, Shareholders who wish to participate must send a request and all necessary documentation stated in the Call Notice tori@padtec.com.bruntil April 26th, 2022 (11:00 am), to the attention of the Investor Relations Department.

This Meeting will be host only in Portuguese. Instructions to participate in the Meeting using the "Boletim de Voto a Distância" (the remote voting bulletin) or the Public Proxy Request made available by the Company can be found, only in Portuguese, in the Manual for Shareholders' Meeting available on the Company's website (www.padtec.com.br/investor/padtec-holding/), the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and B3 (www.b3.com.br) websites.

About Padtec (www.padtec.com.br)

Padtec is a global provider of flexible and high-capacity optical transport solutions based on DWDM technology. Padtec offers an extensive product portfolio for corporate access, DCI, metropolitan and regional networks and multi-terabit long-distance networks, which meets the end-to-end demands - in transport, optical amplification and route protection - of operators, integrators, carrier of carriers, utilities and service providers. Padtec's service unit is involved in the deployment, operation and maintenance of systems and in optical network management. With a strong focus on research and development, Padtec's, pioneering technology spans long distances and challenges boundaries to connect the world intelligently.

Disclaimer

Padtec Holding SA published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 21:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 344 M 72,2 M 72,2 M
Net income 2021 25,6 M 5,37 M 5,37 M
Net Debt 2021 20,3 M 4,27 M 4,27 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 420 M 88,2 M 88,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,15x
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 709
Free-Float 100%
Chart PADTEC HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Padtec Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PADTEC HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Carlos Raimar Schoeninger Chief Executive Officer
Renato Jordão da Silva CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Antônio Carlos Valente da Silva Chairman
Roberto Yoshihiro Nakamura Technology Director
Patricia Sayuri Iqueda Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PADTEC HOLDING S.A.-23.57%87
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-21.92%4 191
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.-10.82%2 044
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-39.41%1 669
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-5.10%887
SERCOMM CORPORATION4.76%690