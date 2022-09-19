Padtec S A : Notice to the Market - Padtec announces investment of Forte Telecom in its 800 Gb/s solution to connect Brazilian capitals

PADTEC HOLDING S.A.

PRESS RELEASE

Padtec announces investment of Forte Telecom in its 800 Gb/s

solution to connect Brazilian capitals

Campinas, São Paulo, September 19th, 2022 - PADTEC HOLDING S.A. (B3: PDTC3) ("Padtec" or "Company") announces that Forte Telecom, a carrier of carriers established in Rio de Janeiro state, in order to meet the growing volume of data traffic in the regions where it operates, is investing in the generation of 800 Gb/s transponders by Padtec. In all, there will be thousands of kilometers of lit optical networks in the stretches between the capitals of Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo states and in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro, reaching a total transmission capacity of 8 Tb/s.

Forte Telecom is one of the largest telecom companies in the state of Rio de Janeiro, covering several municipalities, thousands of users and several markets. It also operates in the states of Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais, São Paulo and Ceará, and since 2019 it has been a Padtec's customer.

One of the main advantages of this generation of transponders (800 Gb/s) is to combine high data transmission capacity and less equipment, reducing the cost per transmitted bit - as well as energy and space consumption, which are scarce in telecommunications environments. This equipment allows the building of a high- performance network to evolve the service offering and to respond quickly and flexibly to the constant changes in the data traffic profile resulting from the growing demand for broadband.

For its expansion, Forte Telecom used a credit line from the credit rights investment fund (fundo de investimento em direitos creditórios or FIDC) launched by Padtec together with BNDES Participações (BNDESPar) in 2021. This FIDC uses resources from the Fund for the Technological Development of Telecommunications (the Fundo para o Desenvolvimento Tecnológico das Telecomunicações or FUNTTEL). FIDC BNDES FUNTTEL aims to facilitate access to capital resources by small and medium-sized Brazilian industries operating in the telecommunications sector.

The offer of different credit options by Padtec reinforces the Company's commitment to the success and growth of its customers. Therefore, for some years now, Padtec has been dedicating efforts to make the expansion of the networks of regional operators financially feasible. The lines of credit bring new options of resources for investments in the expansion of our clients operations, to increase the capacity and quality of their networks, in order to support the growth of demand in the time that its business and final customers demand.