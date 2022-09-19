Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Padtec Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PDTC3   BRPDTCACNOR3

PADTEC HOLDING S.A.

(PDTC3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:05 2022-09-19 pm EDT
3.600 BRL   +1.69%
05:40pPADTEC S A : Notice to the Market - Padtec announces investment of Forte Telecom in its 800 Gb/s solution to connect Brazilian capitals
PU
09/06PADTEC S A : 06/09/2022 - Padtec announces new directors for the financial and investor relations areas
PU
09/05PADTEC S A : Material Fact Notice - Padtec Informs Changes in its Management Team
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Padtec S A : Notice to the Market - Padtec announces investment of Forte Telecom in its 800 Gb/s solution to connect Brazilian capitals

09/19/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PADTEC HOLDING S.A.

PRESS RELEASE

Padtec announces investment of Forte Telecom in its 800 Gb/s

solution to connect Brazilian capitals

Campinas, São Paulo, September 19th, 2022 - PADTEC HOLDING S.A. (B3: PDTC3) ("Padtec" or "Company") announces that Forte Telecom, a carrier of carriers established in Rio de Janeiro state, in order to meet the growing volume of data traffic in the regions where it operates, is investing in the generation of 800 Gb/s transponders by Padtec. In all, there will be thousands of kilometers of lit optical networks in the stretches between the capitals of Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo states and in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro, reaching a total transmission capacity of 8 Tb/s.

Forte Telecom is one of the largest telecom companies in the state of Rio de Janeiro, covering several municipalities, thousands of users and several markets. It also operates in the states of Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais, São Paulo and Ceará, and since 2019 it has been a Padtec's customer.

One of the main advantages of this generation of transponders (800 Gb/s) is to combine high data transmission capacity and less equipment, reducing the cost per transmitted bit - as well as energy and space consumption, which are scarce in telecommunications environments. This equipment allows the building of a high- performance network to evolve the service offering and to respond quickly and flexibly to the constant changes in the data traffic profile resulting from the growing demand for broadband.

For its expansion, Forte Telecom used a credit line from the credit rights investment fund (fundo de investimento em direitos creditórios or FIDC) launched by Padtec together with BNDES Participações (BNDESPar) in 2021. This FIDC uses resources from the Fund for the Technological Development of Telecommunications (the Fundo para o Desenvolvimento Tecnológico das Telecomunicações or FUNTTEL). FIDC BNDES FUNTTEL aims to facilitate access to capital resources by small and medium-sized Brazilian industries operating in the telecommunications sector.

The offer of different credit options by Padtec reinforces the Company's commitment to the success and growth of its customers. Therefore, for some years now, Padtec has been dedicating efforts to make the expansion of the networks of regional operators financially feasible. The lines of credit bring new options of resources for investments in the expansion of our clients operations, to increase the capacity and quality of their networks, in order to support the growth of demand in the time that its business and final customers demand.

Padtec also offers other financing options through BNDES, FIDC established with the Sifra group, Finep (the federal government's technology and innovation investment arm), vendor financing with private banks and forfait for international sales.

About Padtec (www.padtec.com.br)

Padtec is a global provider of flexible and high-capacity optical transport solutions based on DWDM technology. Padtec offers an extensive product portfolio for corporate access, DCI, metropolitan and regional networks and multi-terabitlong-distance networks, which meets the end-to-end demands - in transport, optical amplification and route protection

  • of operators, integrators, carrier of carriers, utilities and service providers. Padtec's service unit is involved in the deployment, operation and maintenance of systems and in optical network management. With a strong focus on research and development, Padtec's, pioneering technology spans long distances and challenges boundaries to connect the world intelligently.

Disclaimer

Padtec Holding SA published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 21:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PADTEC HOLDING S.A.
05:40pPADTEC S A : Notice to the Market - Padtec announces investment of Forte Telecom in its 80..
PU
09/06PADTEC S A : 06/09/2022 - Padtec announces new directors for the financial and investor re..
PU
09/05PADTEC S A : Material Fact Notice - Padtec Informs Changes in its Management Team
PU
08/31PADTEC S A : Notice to the Market - Annex 30, XXXIII CVM Instruction 480/09 - Padtec S.A.,..
PU
08/15PADTEC S A : 15/08/2022 - Padtec records 10.4% growth in revenue between the first and sec..
PU
08/15PADTEC S A : 2Q22 Webcast Presentation
PU
08/12Padtec Holding S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ende..
CI
08/12PADTEC S A : Fact Sheet 2Q22
PU
08/12PADTEC S A : 2Q22 Quarterly Results
PU
08/10PADTEC S A : 10/08/2022 - FiBrasil announces partnership with Padtec to manage the operati..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 344 M 66,0 M 66,0 M
Net income 2021 25,6 M 4,91 M 4,91 M
Net Debt 2021 20,3 M 3,91 M 3,91 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 278 M 53,3 M 53,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,15x
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 709
Free-Float 100%
Chart PADTEC HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Padtec Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PADTEC HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Carlos Raimar Schoeninger Chief Executive Officer
Renato Jordão da Silva CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Antônio Carlos Valente da Silva Chairman
Roberto Yoshihiro Nakamura Technology Director
Patricia Sayuri Iqueda Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PADTEC HOLDING S.A.-49.43%53
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION8.08%5 062
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.-18.80%1 651
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-42.90%1 420
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-12.16%806
SERCOMM CORPORATION18.63%738