Padtec S A : Notice to the Market - Padtec participates in action with 5G luminaire in Campina Grande with focus in smart cities
10/14/2022 | 07:33am EDT
PADTEC HOLDING S.A.
PRESS RELEASE
Padtec participates in action with 5G luminaire in Campina Grande
with focus in smart cities
Campinas/SP, October 14th, 2022 - PADTEC HOLDING S.A. (B3: PDTC3) ("Company" or "Padtec") informs that, together with the technology and telecom companies Airspan, Trópico, Qualcomm, V.tal, Brisanet, Juganu and Motorola, it has installed a smart 5G luminaire in the City Hall of the city of Campina Grande, in the State of Paraíba, Brazil. The objective of the companies and the Campina Grande Secretary of Science, Technology and Innovation is to make a public demonstration about the impact of new technologies, such as 5G and IoT (Internet of Things) on people's daily lives, within the concept of smart cities. The signal will be available from today, when this luminaire will be launched, for 60 (sixty) days.
The smart luminaire has a series of built-in features, such as a lighting service management system, which allows faults to be identified and remotely control the lighting intensity, and a camera, which may have facial identification features and many others analytical softwares of extreme importance for the city. Additionally, the luminaire will also feature a 5G cellular antenna to capture and transmit signals to smartphones that have this technology, in addition to Wi-Fi connectivity, transforming this equipment into a service unit, demonstrating, in practice, how a "city intelligent" should be.
To make this pilot project possible with the Municipality of Campina Grande, a city known for its technological production and which could not be left out of this important moment for the country's advancement in terms of connectivity, Qualcomm is providing the technology incorporated in Airspan's small cell. Juganu provided the luminaire, which also uses Qualcomm technology in the cameras and Wi-Fi, and which will have Airspan's small cell. Padtec - a supplier of high-capacity optical transmission equipment based on DWDM (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing) technology - will, in partnership with Trópico, integrate, adapt and support the entire end-to-end Small Cell solution 5G AirSpan plus 5G Core, to ensure its full operation.
V.tal is responsible for the fiber optic connectivity infrastructure of the luminaire and its equipment (5G small cell antenna, wifi, camera, etc.), transporting the large volume of data at very high speed through its robust network and guaranteeing the quality of the services offered by this solution. Motorola will supply some smartphones with 5G technology for testing the equipment and Brisanet will be the operator responsible for the 5G mobile access network.
The acquisition of the smart luminaire with an integrated 5G antenna by the Municipality of Campina Grande was carried out under the support of a legal model that allows the contracting of innovative solutions, developed by the Brazilian Agency for Industrial Development (Agência Brasileira de Desenvolvimento Industrial - ABDI) in the Conecta 5G program.
5G came to revolutionize the way that people, industries, companies, in short, society connects, but there are still immense infrastructure challenges. Through its participation in this initiative, Padtec helps to promote national technological development, to support advances in research and development in the field of 5G networks and to contribute to the growth of an ecosystem in the area of optical systems, reinforcing its position as a technological leader in this segment.
About Padtec (www.padtec.com.br)
Padtec is a global provider of flexible and high-capacity optical transport solutions based on DWDM technology. Padtec offers an extensive product portfolio for corporate access, DCI, metropolitan and regional networks and multi-terabitlong-distance networks, which meets the end-to-end demands - in transport, optical amplification and route protection
of operators, integrators, carrier of carriers, utilities and service providers. Padtec's service unit is involved in the deployment, operation and maintenance of systems and in optical network management. With a strong focus on research and development, Padtec's, pioneering technology spans long distances and challenges boundaries to connect the world intelligently.
