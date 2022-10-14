Padtec S A : Notice to the Market - Padtec participates in action with 5G luminaire in Campina Grande with focus in smart cities

PADTEC HOLDING S.A.

PRESS RELEASE

Padtec participates in action with 5G luminaire in Campina Grande

with focus in smart cities

Campinas/SP, October 14th, 2022 - PADTEC HOLDING S.A. (B3: PDTC3) ("Company" or "Padtec") informs that, together with the technology and telecom companies Airspan, Trópico, Qualcomm, V.tal, Brisanet, Juganu and Motorola, it has installed a smart 5G luminaire in the City Hall of the city of Campina Grande, in the State of Paraíba, Brazil. The objective of the companies and the Campina Grande Secretary of Science, Technology and Innovation is to make a public demonstration about the impact of new technologies, such as 5G and IoT (Internet of Things) on people's daily lives, within the concept of smart cities. The signal will be available from today, when this luminaire will be launched, for 60 (sixty) days.

The smart luminaire has a series of built-in features, such as a lighting service management system, which allows faults to be identified and remotely control the lighting intensity, and a camera, which may have facial identification features and many others analytical softwares of extreme importance for the city. Additionally, the luminaire will also feature a 5G cellular antenna to capture and transmit signals to smartphones that have this technology, in addition to Wi-Fi connectivity, transforming this equipment into a service unit, demonstrating, in practice, how a "city intelligent" should be.

To make this pilot project possible with the Municipality of Campina Grande, a city known for its technological production and which could not be left out of this important moment for the country's advancement in terms of connectivity, Qualcomm is providing the technology incorporated in Airspan's small cell. Juganu provided the luminaire, which also uses Qualcomm technology in the cameras and Wi-Fi, and which will have Airspan's small cell. Padtec - a supplier of high-capacity optical transmission equipment based on DWDM (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing) technology - will, in partnership with Trópico, integrate, adapt and support the entire end-to-end Small Cell solution 5G AirSpan plus 5G Core, to ensure its full operation.