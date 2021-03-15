Padtec S A : Audit Committee of Padtec Holding SA Internal Regulation

AUDIT COMMITTEE OF PADTEC HOLDING S.A. INTERNAL REGULATION

CHAPTER I

PURPOSE

The Audit Committee ("Committee") of Padtec Holding SA ("Company") and its controlled and affiliated companies ("Padtec Group") is a non-statutory advisory body linked to the Company's Board of Directors, of an advisory nature and permanent, and its operation is governed by the legislation in force, mainly by the Instruction of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") nº 308, of May 14, 1999, as amended, by the provisions of the Company's Bylaws, by the Regulations of the Novo Mercado of B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Novo Mercado Rules") currently in force and by these Internal Regulation ("Regulation").

CHAPTER II

REPORT

The Committee will report directly to the Company's Board of Directors, through its Coordinator, acting independently in relation to the Executive Board and other areas of the Padtec Group. For the performance of its functions, the Committee will have operational autonomy and budget allocation, within limits approved by the Board of Directors.

CHAPTER III COMPOSITION

3.1 The Committee will be formed by 3 (three) members elected annually by the Board of Directors, being that:

a) at least one of them must be an independent director of the Company, as defined in the Novo Mercado Regulation;

b) at least one of them must have recognized experience in corporate accounting matters, under the terms of the regulations of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, which provides for the registration and exercise of independent audit activity within the scope of the securities market and defines the duties the responsibilities of the administrators of the audited entities in their relationship with the Independent Auditors;

c)the same member of the Committee may accumulate the two characteristics provided for in paragraphs (a) and (b) above.

3.2 The participation, as members of the Audit Committee, of directors of the

Company, of Directors of its subsidiaries, of its controlling shareholder, of affiliates or companies under common control is prohibited.

3.3 At the first meeting of the Committee, the elected members will nominate, by majority, the Committee Coordinator, who will exercise the functions of representation, organization and coordination of the Committee's activities until the end of their term as a Committee member.

3.4 The function of a Committee member cannot be delegated, and must be performed in compliance with the principles of loyalty and diligence, as well as in a way to avoid any conflicting situations that could affect the Company's and its stakeholders interests.

3.5 The election of its members must take place during the first meeting of the Board of Directors after the investiture of the Board of Directors members. The term of office of the members of the Committee will coincide with the term of office of the members of the Board of Directors, with reelection permitted, and may even be extended until the investiture of their respective successors.

3.6 The members of the Committee will be invested in their positions by signing the Term of Office and Confidentiality, accepting their election and adherence to the terms of these Internal Rules of the Audit Committee.

3.7 In the event of a vacancy in the Committee, including the position of

Coordinator, the Board of Directors must choose the replacement Committee member within 30 (thirty) days.

3.8 The members of the Committee may receive remuneration, to be approved by the Company's Board of Directors, compatible with their responsibilities, the time dedicated to their duties, their competence and professional reputation and the value of their services in the market. Committee members are prohibited, directly or indirectly, from receiving any type of compensation from the Company for the provision of consultancy, advisory or any other services that constitute impediment or incompatibility with the obligations and responsibilities of a Committee member.

3.9 Committee members who are members of the Company's Board of Directors will not be entitled to compensation for their performance on this Committee.

3.10 The members of the Committee have ensured the right to reimbursement of travel, accommodation and other expenses actually incurred in relation to the Company's business or their obligations as members of the Committee, subject to the criteria of reasonableness.

CHAPTER IV

ASSIGNMENTS AND RESPONSIBILITIES

4.1 The role of Committee Coordinator should be subject to the following criteria and responsibilities:

(i) will be the highest authority of the Committee and will be able to untie decisions on matters in which the members of the Committee do not reach consensus; (ii) convene and chair the meetings of the Committee; (iii) evaluate and define the issues to be discussed at the meetings, including on the agenda those to be considered; (iv) approve the participation of guests during Committee meetings for the purpose of advising, providing additional information or acting as observers; (v) communicate to other areas of the Company about the action plans or the requirements for derivative works of the Committee's meetings; (vi) approve the Committee's calendar of meetings, based on the activities of its members; (vii) will be responsible for the control over the fulfillment of the action plans defined by the Internal Controls or Internal Audit areas; (viii) comply with and enforce this Committee's Regulation; (ix) appoint the secretary of the table, who will be responsible for preparing the Minutes of the Committee's Meetings. 4.2 The other members of the Committee have the following rights and duties: (i) they will have an active voice and the right to vote on the matters dealt with by the Committee; (ii) they will not be able to designate substitutes for their functions; 3

(iii) they shall inform the other members of the Committee on any matter that affects the responsibilities of the Committee; and

(iv) they shall perform the specific responsibilities assigned to them by the Committee.

4.3 With regard to the Internal Controls and Risk Management systems, the Committee will have the following duties and responsibilities: