Padtec S A : Ethics Committee of Padtec Holding Sa Internal Regulation

ETHICS COMMITTEE OF PADTEC HOLDING SA INTERNAL REGULATION

The Ethics Committee ("Committee") is an internal collegiate agency of Padtec

Holding SA ("Company"), of an independent and permanent nature, whose purpose is to evaluate, monitor and investigate reports, issues and doubts involving ethical aspects and values, aspects and values of conduct of the Company, the members of the Board of Directors and its Advisory Committees, members of the Fiscal Council, when installed, Directors, employees and interns of the Company and the Padtec Group companies, as well as third parties and anyone acting on behalf of the Padtec

Group, in order to support the measures and decisions taken by the Board of Directors and, when applicable, by the Executive Board.

The term "Company" in this document refers to Padtec Holding SA and its subsidiaries, in particular the wholly owned subsidiary Padtec SA.

CHAPTER I

OBJECT AND COVERAGE

Article 1 - The purpose of this Internal Regulation ("Regulation") is to discipline the functioning, the responsibilities and attributions of the Committee, as well as the relationship of its members with Company's other corporate agencies, observing the legal and statutory provisions in effect.

First Paragraph - The Committee should investigate with accuracy and impartiality any complaints, questions and doubts related to or arising from the Company's Code of Ethics and Conduct, carried out through the Company's Dialog Channels (in particular, the Reporting Channel), respecting, whenever requested, the whistleblower's secrecy, as well as the right to contradictory and ample defense of the reported person.

Second Paragraph - The Company provides its Employees and any interested party with a suitable channel on the Company's website ("Reporting Channel"), for receiving any complaints (including anonymous ones) about acts that violate its Code of Ethics and Conduct. It also provides an e-mail address, which is addressed to the members of the Ethics Committee (together with the Reporting Channel and the Human Resources and Legal areas, "Dialogue Channels").

Third Paragraph - The Committee's activities cover all actions involving people with or without an employment relationship with the Company, including customers, suppliers, service providers, partners and shareholders of the Company, in addition to related parties, as defined in the Company's Related Parties Transactions Policy.

Fourth Paragraph - The Company strongly rejects the practice of empty reporting, which is not based on facts and/or data.

CHAPTER II

JURISDICTION

Article 2 - Are the Committee Duties:

(a) Guarantee the observance, consistency and compliance with the ethical principles established in the applicable legislation, in the Company's internal rules and in its Code of Ethics and Conduct;

(b) Review the Code of Ethics and Conduct and recommend changes to the Executive Board, whenever necessary;

(c) Clarify questions and doubts related to the Code of Ethics and Conduct;

(d) Receive any denunciations, reports or complaints, coming from people inside or outside the Padtec Group, carried out through the Dialogue Channels made available by the Company;

(e) Respect the integrity of those involved in the complaint, denunciation or report and, whenever requested, maintain the confidentiality of the whistleblower, as well as the right to the adversary and wide defense of the reported person;

(f) Establish the necessary and appropriate measures for the investigation of denunciations, reports or complaints received through the Dialogue Channels made available by the Company;

(g) Determine, in an impartial manner, any and all complaints, denunciations or reports presented through the Dialogue Channels made available by the Company;

(h) Provide guidance on conflicts that are not provided for in the Company's Code of Ethics and Conduct;

(i) Provide guidance for any issues that involve the fulfillment of ethical-legal obligations by the Company, by the members of the Board of Directors and its Advisory Committees, members of the Fiscal Council, when installed, Directors, employees and interns of the Padtec Group, as well as by third parties contractors and anyone acting on behalf of the Padtec Group; and

(j) Prepare reports, opinions and/or recommendations on the denunciations,

reports and complaints received and present them in due time to the Board of Directors, and occasionally to the Executive Board, according to the need for involvement of this body. Such reports may contain recommendations for measures to be taken by the Company.

First Paragraph - The Committee may prepare and present reports, opinions and/or recommendations on the denunciations, reports and complaints received in a period shorter than that established in item (j) above if the gravity of the subject under analysis so requires. The Compliance Officer is responsible for such reports and also for recording the documents relevant to each case received and investigated.

Second Paragraph - In the exercise of its activities, the Committee shall have operational autonomy, access to Management, to other areas of the Company, to projects developed by the Company and by independent consultants hired and to the internal and external reports of the Company, when necessary to ascertain any denunciations, reports and complaints related to the violation of the Company's Code of Ethics and Conduct.

Third Paragraph - The Ethics Committee may involve other Employees if essential to the investigation of the denunciations, reports and complaints presented.

Fourth Paragraph - At the end of the investigation, clarifications will be forwarded by the Ethics Committee to the whistleblower, if identification and forms of contact have been informed at the time of filing the report, question or doubt.

Fifth Paragraph - The members of the Committee shall report their activities to the Executive Board, periodically and whenever requested by any of its members. The

Compliance Officer is responsible for this accountability.

Sixth Paragraph - All the activities of the Committee must be carried out in the best interest of the Company, applying to its members the provisions of the Code of Ethics and Conduct and the corporate policies issued by the Company.

CHAPTER III

THE COMPOSITION

Article 3 - The Committee will be installed by the Board of Directors and will be formed by the occupants of the following positions: the Manager of the Human Resources area, the Manager of the Legal area, the Compliance Officer, the Financial and Investor Relations Director and the Chief Executive Officer.

First Paragraph - The members of the Committee will have a mandate of 2 (two) years, with reelection permitted, in compliance with Article 6.

Paragraph Two - The functions of the Committee members are non-delegable, and must be exercised respecting the duties of loyalty and diligence, as well as avoiding any conflict situations that may affect the interests of the Company and its stakeholders.

Third Paragraph - The Committee may consult other employees and Directors of the Company, in addition to members of the Board of Directors, other Advisory

Committees, members of the Fiscal Council, when installed, or external specialists, to assist it in the investigation of a specific complaint or complaint lodged by a whistleblower. The hiring of external consultants must be subject to prior authorization by the Executive Board.

Fourth Paragraph - The Committee will not have alternate members in its composition.

Article 4 - The Compliance Officer will act as Secretary of the Committee and will exercise his/her functions for the same term of office as the members of the Committee.

Sole Paragraph - In the absence of the Secretary, he/she will be replaced on an interim basis by any other member of the Committee. In the event of vacancy in the position of Secretary, a new Secretary will be appointed, whose functions will be exercised until the end of the term of office of the replaced person.

Article 5 - The members of the Committee will be invested in their positions by signing the Term of Office and Confidentiality, accepting their election and adherence to the terms of these Ethics Committee Internal Regulation.

Article 6 - In the case of dismissal of an employee or Director who acts as a member of the Committee, such position on the Committee will remain vacant until a new member for the position is elected/hired (as defined in the caput of Article 3).

Article 8 - The members of the Committee will not be entitled to any remuneration.

CHAPTER IV

COMPLIANCE OFFICER

Article 8 - The Compliance Officer, also as Secretary of the Ethics Committee, is responsible for: