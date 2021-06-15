Padtec S A : Notice to the Market - Padtec and Televés announce partnership to offer DWDM solutions in Europe, Middle East and Africa

PADTEC HOLDING S.A.

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Padtec and Televés announce partnership to offer DWDM solutions in Europe,

Middle East and Africa

Campinas/SP, June 15th, 2021 - PADTEC HOLDING S.A. (B3: PDTC3) ("Company" or "Padtec") announces a partnership with Televés (www.televes.com), a multinational company headquartered in Spain and a leading provider of telecommunications infrastructures solutions, aiming at expanding its operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). This agreement is part of Padtec's strategy for the coming years which focuses on expanding its presence in the international market.

The partnership with Televés enables both companies to enhance their leverage, their market knowledge and add to their technological and production capabilities. Under the partnership, the DWDM (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing) solutions developed by Padtec will be part of Televés' product line.

The era of digital transformation requires reliable, secure, high-capacity,low-latency optical networks. Televés is world recognized for its efforts in research and development (R&D), for developing cutting-edge solutions and offering its customers qualified technical support in installation, commissioning and after- sales services, in addition to having deep commercial knowledge of the markets in which it operates. Padtec already holds a leadership position in Latin American markets in the areas in which it operates, with an innovative product line and operations based on proximity and partnership with its customers.

.

About Padtec (www.padtec.com.br)

Padtec is a global provider of flexible and high-capacity optical transport solutions based on DWDM technology. Padtec offers an extensive product portfolio for corporate access, DCI, metropolitan and regional networks and multi-terabitlong-distance networks, which meets the end-to-end demands

in transport, optical amplification and route protection - of operators, integrators, carrier of carriers, utilities and service providers. Padtec's service unit is involved in the deployment, operation and maintenance of systems and in optical network management. With a strong focus on research and development, Padtec's pioneering technology spans long distances and challenges boundaries to connect the world intelligently.

SP - 26268619v1