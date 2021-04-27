Padtec S A : Notice to the Market - Response to the Official Lettter B3 562 2021
PADTEC HOLDING S.A.
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
PADTEC HOLDING S.A. ("Padtec" or "Company"), in response to Official Letter B3 562/2021 - SLS ("Official Letter"), received on April 26, 2021 through the email ri@padtec.com.br, the content of which is transcribed below in Portuguese, clarifies the following.
26 de abril de 2021
562/2021-SLS
Padtec Holding S.A.
At. Sr. Renato Jordão da Silva
Diretor de Relações com Investidores
Ref.: Solicitação de esclarecimentos sobre oscilação atípica
Prezado Senhor,
Tendo em vista as últimas oscilações registradas com os valores mobiliários de emissão dessa empresa, o número de negócios e a quantidade negociada, conforme abaixo, vimos solicitar que seja informado, até 27/04/2021, se há algum fato do conhecimento de V.S.a. que possa justificá-los.
Ações ON
Preços (R$ por ação)
Data
Abertura
Mínimo
Máximo
Médio
Último
Oscil.
Nº
Quantidade
Volume (R$)
%
neg.
12/04/2021
6,30
6,15
6,38
6,24
6,21
-1,42
238
104.200
650.166,00
13/04/2021
6,22
6,05
6,24
6,14
6,05
-2,57
182
63.000
386.672,00
14/04/2021
6,06
6,00
6,38
6,22
6,35
4,95
342
165.200
1.027.308,00
15/04/2021
6,34
6,10
6,60
6,34
6,19
-2,51
421
156.900
994.615,00
16/04/2021
6,24
5,93
6,24
6,03
6,11
-1,29
676
304.100
1.834.193,00
19/04/2021
6,12
6,11
6,38
6,24
6,33
3,60
255
114.800
716.765,00
20/04/2021
6,28
6,25
6,78
6,56
6,78
7,10
684
306.000
2.007.711,00
22/04/2021
6,98
6,90
7,54
7,15
6,94
2,35
1.807
822.400
5.881.823,00
23/04/2021
7,08
6,81
7,24
7,04
7,10
2,30
659
348.500
2.453.650,00
26/04/2021*
7,65
7,65
8,40
7,91
8,40
18,30
604
359.400
2.842.941,00
*Atualizado até às 10h40.
Concerning to the request from B3/CVM for clarification on atypical movement of the common shares issued by this Company, Padtec informs that it is not aware of any material fact that occurred or related to the Company's business that may justify the fluctuations in its shares prices, number of trades and number of shares traded in the period indicated in the Official Letter herein answered.
In compliance with the provisions of the sole paragraph of art. 4 of CVM Instruction 358/02, the members of the Company's Management were questioned and informed that they were not aware of possible relevant information that should be disclosed to the market.
Campinas, SP, April 27, 2021.
Renato Jordão da Silva
Investor Relations Officer
Padtec Holding S.A.
