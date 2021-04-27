Padtec S A : Notice to the Market - Response to the Official Lettter B3 562 2021

PADTEC HOLDING S.A.

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

PADTEC HOLDING S.A. ("Padtec" or "Company"), in response to Official Letter B3 562/2021 - SLS ("Official Letter"), received on April 26, 2021 through the email ri@padtec.com.br, the content of which is transcribed below in Portuguese, clarifies the following.

26 de abril de 2021

562/2021-SLS

Padtec Holding S.A.

At. Sr. Renato Jordão da Silva

Diretor de Relações com Investidores

Ref.: Solicitação de esclarecimentos sobre oscilação atípica

Prezado Senhor,

Tendo em vista as últimas oscilações registradas com os valores mobiliários de emissão dessa empresa, o número de negócios e a quantidade negociada, conforme abaixo, vimos solicitar que seja informado, até 27/04/2021, se há algum fato do conhecimento de V.S.a. que possa justificá-los.

Ações ON

Preços (R$ por ação)

Data Abertura Mínimo Máximo Médio Último Oscil. Nº Quantidade Volume (R$) % neg. 12/04/2021 6,30 6,15 6,38 6,24 6,21 -1,42 238 104.200 650.166,00 13/04/2021 6,22 6,05 6,24 6,14 6,05 -2,57 182 63.000 386.672,00 14/04/2021 6,06 6,00 6,38 6,22 6,35 4,95 342 165.200 1.027.308,00 15/04/2021 6,34 6,10 6,60 6,34 6,19 -2,51 421 156.900 994.615,00 16/04/2021 6,24 5,93 6,24 6,03 6,11 -1,29 676 304.100 1.834.193,00 19/04/2021 6,12 6,11 6,38 6,24 6,33 3,60 255 114.800 716.765,00 20/04/2021 6,28 6,25 6,78 6,56 6,78 7,10 684 306.000 2.007.711,00 22/04/2021 6,98 6,90 7,54 7,15 6,94 2,35 1.807 822.400 5.881.823,00 23/04/2021 7,08 6,81 7,24 7,04 7,10 2,30 659 348.500 2.453.650,00 26/04/2021* 7,65 7,65 8,40 7,91 8,40 18,30 604 359.400 2.842.941,00

*Atualizado até às 10h40.

Concerning to the request from B3/CVM for clarification on atypical movement of the common shares issued by this Company, Padtec informs that it is not aware of any material fact that occurred or related to the Company's business that may justify the fluctuations in its shares prices, number of trades and number of shares traded in the period indicated in the Official Letter herein answered.

In compliance with the provisions of the sole paragraph of art. 4 of CVM Instruction 358/02, the members of the Company's Management were questioned and informed that they were not aware of possible relevant information that should be disclosed to the market.

Campinas, SP, April 27, 2021.

Renato Jordão da Silva

Investor Relations Officer

Padtec Holding S.A.

