    PDTC3   BRPDTCACNOR3

PADTEC HOLDING S.A.

(PDTC3)
  Report
Padtec S A : Notice to the Market - Response to the Official Lettter B3 562 2021

04/27/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
PADTEC HOLDING S.A.

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

PADTEC HOLDING S.A. ("Padtec" or "Company"), in response to Official Letter B3 562/2021 - SLS ("Official Letter"), received on April 26, 2021 through the email ri@padtec.com.br, the content of which is transcribed below in Portuguese, clarifies the following.

26 de abril de 2021

562/2021-SLS

Padtec Holding S.A.

At. Sr. Renato Jordão da Silva

Diretor de Relações com Investidores

Ref.: Solicitação de esclarecimentos sobre oscilação atípica

Prezado Senhor,

Tendo em vista as últimas oscilações registradas com os valores mobiliários de emissão dessa empresa, o número de negócios e a quantidade negociada, conforme abaixo, vimos solicitar que seja informado, até 27/04/2021, se há algum fato do conhecimento de V.S.a. que possa justificá-los.

Ações ON

Preços (R$ por ação)

Data

Abertura

Mínimo

Máximo

Médio

Último

Oscil.

Quantidade

Volume (R$)

%

neg.

12/04/2021

6,30

6,15

6,38

6,24

6,21

-1,42

238

104.200

650.166,00

13/04/2021

6,22

6,05

6,24

6,14

6,05

-2,57

182

63.000

386.672,00

14/04/2021

6,06

6,00

6,38

6,22

6,35

4,95

342

165.200

1.027.308,00

15/04/2021

6,34

6,10

6,60

6,34

6,19

-2,51

421

156.900

994.615,00

16/04/2021

6,24

5,93

6,24

6,03

6,11

-1,29

676

304.100

1.834.193,00

19/04/2021

6,12

6,11

6,38

6,24

6,33

3,60

255

114.800

716.765,00

20/04/2021

6,28

6,25

6,78

6,56

6,78

7,10

684

306.000

2.007.711,00

22/04/2021

6,98

6,90

7,54

7,15

6,94

2,35

1.807

822.400

5.881.823,00

23/04/2021

7,08

6,81

7,24

7,04

7,10

2,30

659

348.500

2.453.650,00

26/04/2021*

7,65

7,65

8,40

7,91

8,40

18,30

604

359.400

2.842.941,00

*Atualizado até às 10h40.

Concerning to the request from B3/CVM for clarification on atypical movement of the common shares issued by this Company, Padtec informs that it is not aware of any material fact that occurred or related to the Company's business that may justify the fluctuations in its shares prices, number of trades and number of shares traded in the period indicated in the Official Letter herein answered.

In compliance with the provisions of the sole paragraph of art. 4 of CVM Instruction 358/02, the members of the Company's Management were questioned and informed that they were not aware of possible relevant information that should be disclosed to the market.

Campinas, SP, April 27, 2021.

Renato Jordão da Silva

Investor Relations Officer

Padtec Holding S.A.

About Padtec (www.padtec.com.br)

Padtec is a global provider of flexible and high-capacity optical transport solutions based on DWDM technology. Padtec offers an extensive product portfolio for corporate access, DCI, metropolitan and regional networks and multi-terabitlong-distance networks, which meets the end-to-end demands

  • in transport, optical amplification and route protection - of operators, integrators, carrier of carriers, utilities and service providers. Padtec's service unit is involved in the deployment, operation and maintenance of systems and in optical network management. With a strong focus on research and development, Padtec's pioneering technology spans long distances and challenges boundaries to connect the world intelligently.

Disclaimer

Padtec Holding SA published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 21:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
